Used 1996 Audi A6 for Sale Near Me
- 61,168 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,981
MemberCar - Rockville / Maryland
MemberCar Proudly Presents this Extremely Rare, Clean CarFax, 1-Owner 1999 Audi A6 2.8 Quattro!! ***ONLY 61K CarFax Verified Original Miles ***Maryland Inspected Excellent Service History CarFax One Owner! Non Smoker Vehicle Garage Kept Vehicle***Notable Options: Quattro System, Cloth Seats, 16" Alloy Wheels, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-Dimming Outside Rear-View Mirrors, Convenience Package, Driver's Seat & Exterior Mirrors Memory, Glass Slide & Tilt Sunroof w/Sunshade, HomeLink Transmitter, Security system, Speed Control and Much More!Want a NO HAGGLE & STRESS FREE Shopping experience? Contact our Sales Managers via the inquiry form or give us a call!***Great Finance Rates Available*** ***Free Membership*** ***Free Car Washes*** MemberCar makes car buying easy and hassle-free. Our upfront prices are the same online and on our lot. Price excludes tax, title, tags, and $500 MemberCar processing charge (not required by law). Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.MemberCar utilizes live market pricing that provides competitive prices on all of our pre-owned vehicles to determine the fair retail price on every car. We promise that we handpick these quality vehicles and offer them to our customers at a reasonable price. Most of our inventory comes from our Partner, Nico Buys Cars. We are aggressively seeking the best deals in the market and willingly pass the savings onto our customers. This means that you will always know our very best price posted upfront on our website.MemberCar is committed to providing the vehicles you want at the right price. This live market pricing will save you money and time as well. We do not set our prices high so that our customers can play a negotiating game with us because we know that you don't want to waste your time negotiating with us. Our low pricing strategy makes the car buying process for our customers, hassle-free, and allows us to focus more on the experience.Here at MemberCar we are committed to excellent customer service and making sure your experience is simple, fair, and transparent. We achieve this live market pricing through over 30,000 pre-owned websites. Because most car-buying research is done strictly online, we use this data to offer the most competitive prices to create the best value for our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Audi A6 2.8 quattro with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUBA24B5XN116219
Stock: 98398
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 133,711 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,000
Andy Mohr Ford - Plainfield / Indiana
Now offering Mohr to your Door! Don't want to get out? Or can't? We will bring the car to you! And all the paperwork! We are open online and at the store.Get Mohr for your Money at Andy Mohr Ford. Don't miss out on massive savings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Audi A6 2.8 quattro with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUEH24B6YN001980
Stock: P6059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 131,563 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$3,995
Choice Motor Car - Plainville / Connecticut
Just traded into Schaller Honda and wholesaled to us. EXCELLENT service history according to CARFAX! Clean title and history too. Just a nice clean, inexpensive all-wheel drive for the winter! This Audi has lots of extras too. Leather seats with heat, power sliding sunroof, in-dash CD, premium wheels with newer tires, cruise, dual zone climate control, powerful 3.0 V6 motor with automatic transmission, and so much more!! Buy it with cash or finance with only $1,000 down and low weekly payments deducted straight from your checking or savings. Have good credit? We work with several lenders to get you the best rate. NO CREDIT? BAD CREDIT? Not to worry. BAD or NO credit is perfectly acceptable with our Guaranteed Credit approval program available to ANYONE who has ANY FORM of income, whether it be paystubs, unemployment, self employment, Social Security, Disability..You name it, We accept it!!! Easy weekly payments deducted directly from your checking or savings and there is no penalty for early payoffs! Sales tax and registration are included in your down payment. Hurry before it goes!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 3.0 Avant quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUVT64B82N080386
Stock: 080386
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,820 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$4,495
City Motor Group - Haskell / New Jersey
Sunroof, AWD, Leather, Heated seats.WE ARE STILL OPEN Buy Your Next Car from Home! We will deliver it free of charge. Offering virtual test drives, online approvals, & curbside pick up. Have Questions? Give us a call (973) 530-4600.Bruised Credit, Damaged Credit, We are your Finance Solution, We Accept All Applications. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B92N035025
Stock: CM-00941
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 122,902 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$5,000
Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
The ALL NEW Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago is Proud to offer you this Exceptional 2003 Audi A6, Appointed with the 2.7T Trim and is finished in Light Silver Metallic over Platinum w/Leather Seating Surfaces inside. We fully understand the importance of VALUING YOUR TIME and providing you a QUALITY VEHICLE!As the newest Volkswagen dealer in Chicago, we are bringing a different philosophy to this marketplace. We promise to always provide you with a QUALITY VEHICLE and a GREAT PRICE! We do this by using software that compares our NEW/Used vehicles to the marketplace. Ask to see our reporting, it's pretty cool! We focus on exceptional customer service and respecting your time because once you walk in the doors you are part of our family. Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago also has an outstanding Service Center. For any maintenance needs, large or small, we have the best team to get you back on the road quickly and safe. You can also take advantage of a complimentary Uber while your car is being serviced to continue on with your busy day. Stop by Volkswagen of Downtown Chicago today and let us welcome you into our family.17/24 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B03N077066
Stock: 77066K
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 149,837 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,495
Westchester Auto Exchange - Cortlandt Manor / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 2.7T quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULD64B43N067575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
3.0A6Audi2003New Arrival.. Own the road at every turn***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Audi A6 3.0 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAULT64B43N065781
Stock: M1834A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 70,026 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
Mercedes-Benz of Fort Lauderdale - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Leather Seats Rear Seat Mounted Side-Impact Airbags Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F35N089266
Stock: 5N089266
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 126,650 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$5,701
Audi Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
REDUCED FROM $6,999! Clean. Leather, Moonroof, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, All Wheel Drive, PREMIUM PKG, Aluminum Wheels.KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, Multi-CD Changer, Aluminum Wheels Audi A6 with Night Blue Pearl exterior and Platinum interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 6500 RPM*.OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG: pwr tilt/slide glass sunroof w/pre-select feature, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, 200-watt Bose premium sound system w/AudioPilot, beige birch wood interior trim. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought hereEXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Luxury-car shoppers who love value have long cheered the Audi A6.". World Car of the Year.A GREAT TIME TO BUYWas $6,999.WHY BUY FROM USAt Audi Omaha, we are here to help you find the perfect Audi vehicle that fits your luxury, capacity and performance needs. Audi vehicles are engineered to provide an exhilarating driving experience with the best high-class characteristics and technology.Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F15N114276
Stock: A073173A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 174,000 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,777
National Buick GMC - American Fork / Utah
quattro, Amaretto w/Premium Volterra Full Leather Upholstery. Light Silver Metallic 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro quattro 6-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.1L V6 FSI DOHC 24V 19/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F45N105099
Stock: U0696AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 21,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$21,750$8,254 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2017 Audi A6 4dr 2.0T Premium features a 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Other Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Black 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro quattro 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder TFSI quattro, Leather.Odometer is 14992 miles below market average! 22/31 City/Highway MPGAwards: * 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews: * Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF8AFC8HN075440
Stock: 075440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-06-2020
- 150,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Better Cars - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Audi A6 3.2 quattro with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUDG74F65N096017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$47,993$7,938 Below Market
Santa Monica Audi - Santa Monica / California
Certified. 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro Firmament Blue Metallic quattro Still Under Factory Warranty, LOW LOW MILES!, Service Contract Available, Leather Seats, quattro, Okapi Brown w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Phone Box w/Wireless Charging, Audi Side Assist w/Pre Sense Rear, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System, Contrast Stitching on Door Armrests & Knee Bolster, Convenience Package, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Headlight Washer System, Heated Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Matrix-Design Headlights w/Highbeam Assist, Power moonroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/MMI Touch 10.1", Top View Camera System w/Virtual 360 View, Wheels: 19" 5-Double-Spoke Bi-Color. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Audi Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/Unlimited mile limited warranty, but also a 300+point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, trip-interruption services, complimentary service loaner, and a complete CARFAX vehicle history report. Check out our impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, at 900 Santa Monica Boulevard where you can test drive a certified pre-owned Audi today. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople. We invite you to find out for yourself what makes us the preferred resource for Audi products and service in southern California.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUL2AF28KN050394
Stock: L6941
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 8,674 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,890$8,712 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones is excited to present this 2019 Audi A6 Prestige 55 TFSI quattro. Only 8,654 miles on this well maintained Audi courtesy service loaner! This is a rare opportunity to purchase an ultra low mileage, well upgraded Audi at a tremendous savings. This excellent condition A6 comes in a stunning Ibis White on Black color combination. If we can assist you with any questions, or to schedule a test drive, please contact us at (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Prestige package, 20 Sport package, 21 10-Y-spoke design wheels, Silver, Audi Beam - quattro, Interior Protection Package, Black cloth headliner I, Audi MMI Navigation w/touch response, 10.1 screen, Audi virtual cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, Audi phone box w/wireless charging and antenna booster, Audi advanced key, Audi side assist, rear cross traffic, Audi pre sense rear, Power-folding exterior mirrors, HD Matrix design LED headlights w/ dynamic DRLs, Highbeam assist, Headlight washer system, Top view camera system, Dual pane acoustic glass, Head up display, Interior lighting package plus - multicolor, Power closing doors, Power trunk, open and close, 4-zone automatic climate control, Power rear window, manual rear side window sunshades, Front seats with ventilation and 4-way power lumbar, Sport suspension CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AF27KN034594
Stock: NL034594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 7,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$44,980$7,688 Below Market
Audi Fletcher Jones - Costa Mesa / California
Audi Fletcher Jones is excited to present this 2019 Audi A6 Premium Plus 55 TFSI quattro. Only 7,812 miles on this well maintained Audi courtesy service loaner! This is a rare opportunity to purchase an ultra low mileage, well upgraded Audi at a tremendous savings. This excellent condition A6 comes in a stunning Glacier White Metallic on Okapi Brown color combination. If we can assist you with any questions, or to schedule a test drive, please contact us at (949) 791-1500 UPGRADED EQUIPMENT: Premium Plus package, Audi Beam - Rings, Black cloth headliner Included, Gray/Brown Fine Grain Ash natural wood inlays Included, Audi MMI Navigation w/touch response, 10.1 screen, Audi virtual cockpit, Bang & Olufsen Premium 3D sound system, Audi phone box w/wireless charging and antenna booster, Audi advanced key, Audi side assist, rear cross traffic,Audi pre sense rear, Power-folding exterior mirrors, Matrix design LED headlights, Highbeam assist, Headlight washer system, Top view camera system CONDITION: We offer the best cars in the country, at the best price. This vehicle has been meticulously inspected and reconditioned by factory trained technicians. Investing in state of the art facilities, tools and training, our technicians go above and beyond the expectations of your pre-owned vehicle purchase. BENEFITS: There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Audi courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, John Wayne Airport pick up and drop off (your vehicle washed and ready upon your return), multi point vehicle inspections and much more. ABOUT US: Audi Fletcher Jones is located at 375 Bristol Street, in Costa Mesa California. As an authorized Audi dealer, we offer a large selection new and pre-owned vehicles. We likely have the vehicle you’ve been searching for, or contact us to find an exact configuration. If you live out of the area, ask us about our door-to-door delivery options.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUL2AF22KN056336
Stock: NL056336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 4,809 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$58,499$11,756 Below Market
Audi of Oakland - Oakland / California
Certified. Vesuvius Gray Metallic 2019 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro quattro 7-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Turbocharged DOHC 24V LEV3-ULEV70 335hp quattro, Black Leather.Odometer is 4104 miles below market average! 22/29 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $0* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionCome see this vehicle at one of Audi's finest dealerships in the bay area.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Audi A6 3.0 TFSI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUM2AF2XKN067928
Stock: VLKN067928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-02-2020
- certified
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus21,835 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,597$4,216 Below Market
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
A6 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak, Moonlight Blue Metallic, Flint Gray w/Leather Seating Surfaces, Power Rear & Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Sport Suspension, Wheels: 20" Gray/Polished Finish 5-Arm Star Design.Audi Pembroke Pines is delighted to offer this wonderful 2017 Audi A6. 2.0T Premium Plus Moonlight Blue MetallicAudi Pembroke Pines in FL is a new and used luxury car dealer that serves auto shoppers from Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hialeah. Whether you're here to buy a new Audi or pre-owned vehicle, secure financing, have your auto serviced or repaired, or purchase Genuine Audi Parts, you'll always receive a 100% effort on our part to make sure you are completely satisfied with your visit. Our family-owned and operated dealership has been a part of this community since 2009, and we believe in treating every customer like family. In fact, our commitment to providing exceptional customer service has helped us earn Audi's Magna Society award for nine consecutive years.Recent Arrival! Certified. 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus FrontTrak Odometer is 6391 miles below market average!24/34 City/Highway MPGAudi Certified pre-owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes 24/7 Roadside Assistance emergency towing, collision, jump start, flat tire change, emergency fuel service, lock-out service, extrication service, Audi assist, CARFAX Vehicle History Report and SiriusXM satellite radio complimentary 90 day subscription. If Audi New Vehicle Limited Warranty (NVLW) coverage remains at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty Coverage commences upon expiration of NVLW and continues until 5 years from vehicle's original in-service date with no mileage limitation. If NVLW coverage has expired at time of CPO purchase, CPO Limited Warranty coverage commences at time of purchase and continues for 12 months with no mileage limitation. Limited warranty is transferable between private parties.* 300+ Point InspectionAwards:* 2017 IIHS Top Safety PickReviews:* Roomy interior finished in high-quality materials; powerful engines that also achieve good fuel economy; intuitive technology interface makes high-tech features easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUD8AFC6HN130491
Stock: HN130491
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 19,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$30,987$4,117 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Driver Assistance Package Led Headlights 19" Sport Package Tornado Gray Metallic Sun/Moonroof Cold Weather Package Leather Seats Navigation System Usb Cables Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection All Wheel Drive Achat Gray Fine Grain Birch Natural Wood Inlays Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Audi South Orlando is excited to offer this 2017 Audi A6 Premium Plus. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Outstanding craftsmanship and artisanal refinements abound with this Audi A6 Premium Plus. This AWD-equipped vehicle will handle beautifully on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Audi A6 Premium Plus, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. In addition to being well-cared for, this Audi A6 has very low mileage making it a rare find. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Audi A6 Premium Plus. More information about the 2017 Audi A6: The 2017 Audi A6 is a mid-size luxury sport sedan that offers strong performance while also delivering all-weather confidence and good gas mileage. Interior and backseat space are also a bit better than in other rear-wheel-drive European sport sedans, and the interior appointments themselves stand out as more fashion-forward. Audi claims best-in-class fuel economy for the 2.0T model, which achieves up to 24 mpg city, 34 highway. Advanced technology--whether for safety, information, or entertainment--is where the A6 really shines. It offers blind-spot monitors, a night vision system, a head-up display, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and other leading-edge safety features. The A6 is also ahead of the curve with its excellent MMI Touch system, which includes a simplified interface and a scratch-pad controller that accepts input addresses by tracing individual letters. Meanwhile, the S6 remains a performance standout, with performance capable of propelling it to 60 mph in just 4.8 seconds. This model sets itself apart with magnificent high-end audio systems, Stylish interior, MMI Touch interface, strong performance, and advanced safety features All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WAUF2AFC8HN045078
Stock: HN045078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
