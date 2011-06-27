Used 1996 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews
300K Miles and Still Going
Well maintained and still running! Timing belt every 90K, heating core at 280K, otherwise just brakes, belts, and tires.
2nd owner
I purchased this vehicle at an insurance auction, the previous owner purchased it new in 1996 and only put on 8000 miles a year. The vehicle still drives and behaves like it is new. It has perfect get up and go, stereo system sounds amazing and seats are very comfortable on long drives. I do not like that the 1995 model had a recall for the ignition and even though the 1996 does the same exact thing it has not been recalled. Other than that the car is amazing in the snow and ice and just a very amazing car, i now have 124,000 miles on the vehicle and do not want to get rid of it. I would like to buy another Audi, maybe a convertible this time.
Great well rounded car
I would admit the car is a little heavy for the 2.8 v6 and the 4 speed automatic tranny doesn't help, but I have had a lot of fun with this car(I can drift and do donuts all day in an snowy parking lot). Unlike other AWD cars the rear wheels have power all the time which means a lot of fun, the quattro is excellent for my Ice rink of a drive way, and provides confidence going into corners. I get decent gas mileage about 22 average which isn't bad for a v6 AWD luxury car that is 12 years old. although I've added two 10" subs the stock sound system is great. The ride is pretty good although it can get a little bumper on broken up roads and the seats are adequate.
I love my AWD A6 Wagon
My first Audi was a 1987 Audi Coupe manual transmission and I loved it for 7 years when I sold it. I bought the 1996 Audi in 2000 with 48k miles on it and have had a great experience with it. The cars loves the snow and can get me anywhere in any kind of weather. I can pack all my family of 6 in the car easily with the help of the back-facing rear seat. The car is very peppy and very fun to drive. The interior design is beautiful with its red lighted gauges. The only trouble we had was with the Audi CD player that didn't survive long after we had it installed by Audi. Enjoy the ride!
Great car to drive
Great highway car. It is really easy to drive and feel comfortable even at higher speeds. I've owned since new and have a hard time finding cars I like driving better. Reliability has been only average. Torque sweet spot is very narrow at 3000rpm. Transmission is dumb so power is not delivered often when it should. Fwy entrances can be stressful because at just that speed ~50mph, it wants to upshift and forfeit all torque right when you need it. At speed ~65mph, fwy accel is very good.
Sponsored cars related to the A6
Related Used 1996 Audi A6 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4