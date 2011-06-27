Used 1996 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

300K Miles and Still Going milo65 , 01/25/2012 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Well maintained and still running! Timing belt every 90K, heating core at 280K, otherwise just brakes, belts, and tires. Report Abuse

2nd owner PEDROMADISON , 09/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I purchased this vehicle at an insurance auction, the previous owner purchased it new in 1996 and only put on 8000 miles a year. The vehicle still drives and behaves like it is new. It has perfect get up and go, stereo system sounds amazing and seats are very comfortable on long drives. I do not like that the 1995 model had a recall for the ignition and even though the 1996 does the same exact thing it has not been recalled. Other than that the car is amazing in the snow and ice and just a very amazing car, i now have 124,000 miles on the vehicle and do not want to get rid of it. I would like to buy another Audi, maybe a convertible this time. Report Abuse

Great well rounded car MKrenz , 01/27/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I would admit the car is a little heavy for the 2.8 v6 and the 4 speed automatic tranny doesn't help, but I have had a lot of fun with this car(I can drift and do donuts all day in an snowy parking lot). Unlike other AWD cars the rear wheels have power all the time which means a lot of fun, the quattro is excellent for my Ice rink of a drive way, and provides confidence going into corners. I get decent gas mileage about 22 average which isn't bad for a v6 AWD luxury car that is 12 years old. although I've added two 10" subs the stock sound system is great. The ride is pretty good although it can get a little bumper on broken up roads and the seats are adequate. Report Abuse

I love my AWD A6 Wagon TRW , 08/09/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My first Audi was a 1987 Audi Coupe manual transmission and I loved it for 7 years when I sold it. I bought the 1996 Audi in 2000 with 48k miles on it and have had a great experience with it. The cars loves the snow and can get me anywhere in any kind of weather. I can pack all my family of 6 in the car easily with the help of the back-facing rear seat. The car is very peppy and very fun to drive. The interior design is beautiful with its red lighted gauges. The only trouble we had was with the Audi CD player that didn't survive long after we had it installed by Audi. Enjoy the ride! Report Abuse