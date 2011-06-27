Vehicle overview

Let's say you've got a boat, some water-skis, a spouse, four kids and their stuff. Now all you need is a vehicle to haul them around. With its 2016 Sequoia full-size SUV, Toyota may just be able to help.

The 2016 Toyota Sequoia is a big, truck-based SUV that's roomy enough to be a home away from home during a family outing.

While the Sequoia hasn't received any significant changes this year (or for the last several years, for that matter) it's still a viable choice for a big family. The Sequoia is built on the same basic architecture as the rugged Toyota Tundra pickup. Despite its pickup roots, the 2016 Sequoia is comfortable on the road, especially when equipped with the optional adaptive air suspension. The Sequoia has received an Edmunds "B" rating.

For power, there's only one engine available in the 2016 Toyota Sequoia, but it's capable of towing up to 7,400 pounds. And even though this is a pretty hulking vehicle, acceleration is quick. When you want to venture off the pavement, the Sequoia is plenty capable thanks to ample ground clearance and a sturdy suspension.

Unfortunately, it also is a bit stale. The Sequoia hasn't been redesigned in years, and its age shows. Interior quality is lacking, and the stereo controls are located far away from the driver. Rivals have also moved the bar in regard to fuel economy, and the Sequoia's rating of just 14 mpg in combined driving is pretty low.

That said, the other full-size SUVs on the market aren't necessarily superior overall. The 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe and its big brother, the 2016 Suburban, each received a recent redesign, for instance, and both are quiet and have richer, more modern interiors. But each received a "C" rating from our editors. The 2016 Ford Expedition is a better alternative. It received a less substantial overhaul than its Chevrolet competitors, but benefits from a fuel-efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine and, like the Sequoia, features an easy-to-use fold-flat third-row seat.

Of course, if you don't need the sort of max capabilities offered by truck-based beasts of burden like the Sequoia, a large crossover like the 2016 Chevrolet Traverse or the Edmunds "A"-rated Toyota Highlander will deliver room for a big family but with lower fuel consumption and a less cumbersome driving experience.