Consumer Rating
(201)
2002 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultra-refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, impeccable build quality.
  • Non-descript styling, comparably low towing capacity.
List Price Range
$5,600 - $9,995
Used Sequoia for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable full-size SUV that beats Ford and General Motors at their own game.

Vehicle overview

Toyota is going after a sizable chunk of the full-size SUV market with its 2002 Sequoia. Introduced just last year, it slots between the 4Runner and Land Cruiser in price but not size.

Larger than a Tahoe or Yukon and about the same size as an Expedition, the Sequoia's length, width, height, wheelbase and interior space all measure greater than the Chevrolet and GMC, while third-seat room and cargo space is on par with all three competing models. The Sequoia only offers eight-passenger capacity, compared to a maximum of nine occupants in the Tahoe, Yukon and Expedition.

Built on the same platform as the Tundra truck, the Sequoia incorporates a few key modifications to help it deliver a more docile ride. Structurally identical to the Toyota Tundra pickup from the front doors forward, the Sequoia gets additional frame reinforcement and a sophisticated five-link coil spring rear suspension for improved ride quality and control. Despite its imposing size, the big brute feels surprisingly agile around town, with an easy-to-drive character more akin to a Camry than a full-size sport-ute.

The Sequoia is powered by a smooth and silent 4.7-liter V8 making 240 horsepower and 315 pound-feet of torque using regular unleaded fuel. It's also the first Toyota truck to be certified as a ULEV (ultra-low-emission vehicle). Two- or four-wheel-drive models are available. The Sequoia's maximum towing capacity tops out at 6,500 pounds (6,200 on four-wheel-drive models), a respectable, though significantly less stout, figure than its heavier-duty competition.

Safety features are plentiful. All Sequoias come with a traction control system and Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), Toyota's stability control system that helps to maintain the vehicle's cornering stability in situations where the truck is about to lose traction and skid sideways. Other hardware includes antilock brakes with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), dual front airbags and three-point seatbelts for all seating positions (the front belts have force limiters and pre-tensioners, while all positions except the driver's are ALR/ELR, allowing for easier installation of child seats). Side airbags along with head-protection side curtain airbags are optional.

Two trim levels are available: SR5 and loaded-up Limited. The latter buys you standard gear like leather seating, power retractable exterior mirrors, dual air conditioning, seat heaters, ten-speaker JBL sound system and aluminum wheels. Limited also includes third-row seating, privacy glass, a roof rack and a tow hitch. Both models offer outstanding comfort for both front and rear passengers.

The Sequoia is built alongside the Tundra pickup truck near Terre Haute, Ind. A loaded-up Sequoia certainly isn't cheap, but compare similarly equipped Expeditions and Tahoe/Yukons, and you'll find that the Sequoia prices out almost identical to its domestic competition. If you want one, consider this: Toyota expects to build only 60,000 Sequoias annually. We predict a serious shortfall, resulting in demand that far outstrips supply. You should probably start discussing your order with your Toyota dealer, like, yesterday.

2002 Highlights

The Sequoia is virtually unchanged for 2002. SR5 models have two additional stand-alone options this year: keyless remote and front foglamps.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Toyota Sequoia.

5(73%)
4(17%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
201 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Can't give it up
Kristen,08/14/2010
We just wrapped up a 5500 mile summer road trip from Texas to Canada, through the north east, down the east coast and back. We are a family of 4 and we couldn't have done this without our Sequoia. We took out one of the back row seats & folded up the passenger side middle row seat. The kids were in two different rows and we had coolers for food & drinks. The truck is roomy enough for all of us to spread out for the long haul. Awesome. PLUS, we have never, ever had an engine problem. We replaced the back window motor, but that's it. GREAT truck. Can't imagine having another vehicle.
Wow what a vehicle!
Andy,12/30/2009
I have owned my Sequoia since new and have just rolled over 300,000 Miles! This vehicle has been a real workhorse with 5 kids (4 girls - imagine the luggage) and numerous vacations. It has never let us down! The only mechanical issues I have had has been replacement of rear wheel seals twice and front ball joints (due to recall). I can't say enough good things about this vehicle. When clean, it still looks new inside and out. I have never garage kept, but paint in excellent shape. I have found that the rear door window is often faulty, but it is usually not the motor as you'll see on other posts. About 200k miles ago, I put some dieelectric grease in the motor connector prob. solved.
Smooth ride! Watch your wallet.
4dfmbz,08/14/2006
i bought my seq used it was a 2002 sr5 with all bells! My only concern is the brakes. I have had to replace pads twice in one year and rotors once. I do drive quiet a bit. I bought the car with 23k it has 63K in a little over a year. But the car is a joy to drive, very smooth, like the lexus. Had to replace battery, I left on the lights, tires, and brakes.. The car is defint reliable. I would def by another. But only used. The gas will murder your wallet. At aound 3.00 a gallon, you're looking at 85.00 to fill. Brakes run about 200-400, tires are 500.00. So we are buying a smaller car for commuting purposes. The SUV will be for trips and weekends only.
Super SUV
JUNIOR JOE,02/18/2009
I bought the Sequoia used with 22,000 miles. The SUV has been super in every aspect except the front brakes, rotors warped three times, the Toyota dealer replaced at no charge to me for both rotors and pads. It is very comfortable on long trips for front and rear passengers. The average mpg is 16 that I can live with. Hauling my travel trailer it gets 11 mpg, still ok in my book, since the trailer weighs 5,500 lbs fully loaded. I have had no problem with the engine and transmission, both run very smooth.
See all 201 reviews of the 2002 Toyota Sequoia
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), SR5 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), and Limited 2WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 173171 and173171 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 is priced between $5,600 and$5,600 with odometer readings between 221272 and221272 miles.

Which used 2002 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2002 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,600 and mileage as low as 173171 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia.

Can't find a used 2002 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sequoia for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,373.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,900.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sequoia for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,202.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $13,453.

