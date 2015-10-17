Used 2015 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

498 listings
Sequoia Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 498 listings
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    138,676 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,562

    $2,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    97,805 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,999

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    104,459 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $29,995

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    26,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $36,494

    $3,327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    98,862 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,385

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    80,278 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    78,084 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    51,845 miles

    $39,998

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    78,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $35,988

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Silver
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    84,541 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,909

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    93,736 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $32,525

    $1,460 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    87,867 miles

    $35,688

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Black
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    86,286 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $24,659

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    90,035 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,000

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in White
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    85,089 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,977

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in White
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    30,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,938

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in White
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    82,934 miles

    $31,975

    Details
  • 2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Gray
    used

    2015 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    99,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,977

    Details

  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
SR5 with premium package (leather, Entune, etc)
Liz,10/17/2015
SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
My husband and I researched for about a month...we looked at a Sequoia, Sienna, Nissan Pathfinder, 4Runner, Highlander, Pilot, and LX570. In the end, we settled on a Sequoia SR5, 4x4 with a package upgrade that included leather and other useful amenities. It didn't seem to us that an upgrade to the Limited trim was worthwhile for what is added, and the platinum trim was more than what we wanted to spend. We chose the Sequoia because it really has it all. Great 4x4 system to get through the winter safely. A very roomy and comfortable cabin for our family of 5. A full sized spare tire for peace of mind. The right amount of amenities. Good comfortable ride. Reliability. It does cost a good chunk of change, and the gas mileage isn't great. However, if you are worried about that you probably aren't looking for a full sized SUV. I don't know why Toyota doesn't push these more. We drove so many cars and this blows them all out of the water. You can't go wrong with a Sequoia! The turning radius is super for a car this size. **Updated 4/2017: We have 40K miles on the car, and it's been 100% trouble free. It drives like the day we brought it home from the showroom. I have two small complaints. There is no seat position memory button in the model we got. It's very annoying because my husband changes my mirrors/seat position every time he drives it. Then I have to spend time finding the perfect settings again. I wish it had the option of memorizing our preferences. This is probably available on the higher trim levels. My other complaint is that the back up camera could be better. In very sunny conditions, it's not clear at all. With no back-up sensors and no real view from the camera, I feel like it's a bit dangerous. I also wish it had blind spot sensors on the side mirrors (I think this was added for the 2016 models). But, my overall opinion remains the same....that this is a great vehicle!
