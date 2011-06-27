  1. Home
2022 Toyota Sequoia

MSRP range: $50,500 - $69,775
Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV Exterior Shown
+43
MSRP$51,995
Edmunds suggests you pay$51,963
What Should I Pay
1 for sale near you
Build Your Sequoia
  • 7 Colors
  • 6 Trims
Build and Pricetoyota.com

2022 Toyota Sequoia Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
  • For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
  • Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
  • Respectable off-road capability for a large SUV
  • Even among large SUVs, fuel economy is poor
  • Audio controls and front central cupholders are hard to reach
  • Infotainment system looks and feels dated
  • The Sequoia is essentially unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the second Sequoia generation introduced for 2008
Save as much as $42 with Edmunds Click on the model you're interested in to see what Edmunds suggests you should pay to get a good deal.

2022 Toyota Sequoia pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Prototype shown with options
2021 Sequoia

Search Inventory
toyota.com
Prototype shown with options using visual effects. MSRP includes delivery, processing and handling fee, which may be subject to change at any time. Excludes taxes, license, title and available or regionally required equipment. Actual dealer price will vary.
Build & price

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia.

Be the first to write a review
Helpful shopping links

Features & Specs

Base MSRP
$50,500
MPG & Fuel
13 City / 17 Hwy / 15 Combined
Fuel Tank Capacity: 26.4 gal. capacity
Seating
8 seats
Drivetrain
Type: rear wheel drive
Transmission: 6-speed shiftable automatic
Engine
V8 cylinder
Horsepower: 381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Torque: 401 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Basic Warranty
3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Dimensions
Length: 205.1 in. / Height: 77.0 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors: N/A
Overall Width without Mirrors: 79.9 in.
Curb Weight: 5730 lbs.
Cargo Capacity, All Seats In Place: 18.9 cu.ft.
See all features & specs
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote, and we'll tell you if it's a good price!
Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample
Get started
Build Your Sequoia
At a Glance:
  • 7 Colors
  • 6 Trims
Build and Pricetoyota.com
Prototype shown with options using visual effects.

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover18.5%

FAQ

Is the Toyota Sequoia a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Sequoia both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Toyota Sequoia fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sequoia gets an EPA-estimated 14 mpg to 15 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sequoia has 18.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Toyota Sequoia. Learn more

What's new in the 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia:

  • The Sequoia is essentially unchanged for 2022
  • Part of the second Sequoia generation introduced for 2008
Learn more

Is the Toyota Sequoia reliable?

To determine whether the Toyota Sequoia is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sequoia. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sequoia's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Toyota Sequoia is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Sequoia is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

The least-expensive 2022 Toyota Sequoia is the 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $50,500.

Other versions include:

  • Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $63,830
  • Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $60,605
  • Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $66,550
  • TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $56,440
  • Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $69,775
  • SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $50,500
  • Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $59,520
  • SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,725
  • Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $62,745
  • TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $64,625
  • TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $53,215
Learn more

What are the different models of Toyota Sequoia?

If you're interested in the Toyota Sequoia, the next question is, which Sequoia model is right for you? Sequoia variants include Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A). For a full list of Sequoia models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
More about the 2022 Toyota Sequoia

2022 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A). Toyota Sequoia models are available with a 5.7 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 381 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Toyota Sequoia comes with four wheel drive, and rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Toyota Sequoia comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ unlimited mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 Sequoia.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 Sequoia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $51,995. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $32 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $32 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $51,963.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $54,710. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $34 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $34 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $54,676.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $61,015. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $38 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $38 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $60,977.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $62,100. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $38 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $38 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $62,062.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 3 2022 Toyota Sequoia TRD PRO 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)

The 2022 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $68,045. The average price paid for a new 2022 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is trending $42 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $42 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $68,003.

The average savings for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) is 0.1% below the MSRP.

Which 2022 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 9 new 2022 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $55,673 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Toyota Sequoia.

Can't find a new 2022 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,695.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
14 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/17 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Sequoia Nightshade Special Edition 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/17 highway MPG

2022 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, regular unleaded
15 compined MPG,
13 city MPG/17 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG14
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainfour wheel drive
Displacement5.7 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase122.0 in.
Length205.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height77.0 in.
Curb Weight5985 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Toyota Sequoia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

