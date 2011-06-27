Vehicle overview

After experiencing 2008's $4-a-gallon-gas wake-up call, those who purchase an imposingly large SUV these days do so at their own risk. Those who take the plunge, though, will hopefully do so because they have a genuine need for the vehicle's massive passenger, cargo and hauling capabilities, and not for something as foolish as "image enhancement." Either way, shoppers looking for one of these burly beasts of burden would be hard-pressed to find a better one than the 2009 Toyota Sequoia.

Last year's complete redesign of the Sequoia (which was based on the current Tundra platform) resulted in — surprise, surprise — larger dimensions. But it also provided more room, stronger performance, more composed road manners and greater seating flexibility. A unique feature that should prove useful for growing families is the Sequoia's versatile second-row seats, which are available as a 40/20/40-split bench or as captain's chairs. Either way, those seats offer a broad range of fore-aft adjustment, allowing them to be positioned to optimize legroom or cargo room as needs dictate. Unlike the Tundra (and GM's full-size SUVs), the Sequoia has an independent rear suspension, which allows the SUV's roomy 60/40-split third-row seat to fold flat. Fold down both the second and third rows for an enormous 120 cubic feet of cargo space.

Under the hood, the Sequoia has one of two V8 engines. Though the older 4.7-liter V8 is still standard on the base SR5 trim, most Sequoias have Toyota's latest 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8. Fitted with the bigger engine, the Sequoia is the quickest rig in the large SUV segment and boasts a massive 9,100-pound towing capacity. Once underway, the Sequoia's chassis tuning provides an ideal balance between highway comfort and back-road agility, while a relatively tight 39-foot turning circle makes the big truck easy to maneuver in parking lots.

As well-rounded as the 2009 Toyota Sequoia is, it's prudent to mention that buyers who don't require its impressive towing capacity might also consider any number of large crossovers, such as the Ford Flex, the GMC Acadia (or its Buick Enclave/Chevy Traverse/Saturn Outlook relatives) or the Mazda CX-9. These crossovers offer almost as much passenger and cargo space, yet they cost considerably less, handle better and get better fuel economy.

That said, if you need a heavy-duty, full-size SUV, the 2009 Toyota Sequoia is the best choice there is. Yes, this segment also offers the solidly qualified Chevrolet Tahoe-GMC Yukon twins, the Ford Expedition and the Nissan Armada. But when it comes to versatile passenger accommodations, strong overall performance and well-balanced ride and handling dynamics, the Sequoia is most worth the risk.