Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Cargo Cover Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Carpet Mat Package Graphite; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Honda Roseville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with 30,943mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Toyota Sequoia is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The Sequoia Platinum has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 30,943mi put on this Toyota. Rock from block to block in this chic vehicle with a premier entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Toyota Sequoia. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDY5G17HS155322

Stock: HS155322

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020