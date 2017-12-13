Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
- 42,228 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$30,995$7,121 Below Market
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G17HS152668
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,195 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$41,314$3,742 Below Market
Performance Toyota - Fairfield / Ohio
Free CARFAX report! Includes: * 3RD ROW SEAT, BACKUP CAM, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, MOON/SUNROOF, 4X4, CRASH AVOIDANCE, COOLED SEATS, DVD, BLUETOOTH, AUX AUDIO, PREMIUM AUDIO, SIRIUSXM, Spoiler / Ground Effects and more*! Plus Free Car Washes for Life a Great Value, and just another reason to get a Pre-Owned vehicle from Performance Toyota. Why shop anywhere else for a used Toyota Sequoia? Get a Performance Toyota Sequoia from Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield!*Technology and Entertainment Features*: Includes Premium Sound System, Keyless Entry, Navigation System, Multi-zone Climate Control, Premium JBL System, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Entertainment / DVD Package, Memory Seats, Anti Theft System, Memory Mirrors, Bluetooth Connection, Adaptive Cruise Control, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Single-Disc CD Player.*Safety and Economy Features*: Includes Back-Up Sensors, Electronic Stability Control, Side Mirror Turn Signals, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Anti-Lock Brakes, Knee AirBag, Overhead airbag, Dual Air Bags, Drivers Air Bag, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Delay-off headlights, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Front Head Air Bag, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Child Proof Locks, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag. Plus EPA rated fuel economy of 17.0 highway MPG / 13.0 City MPG (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)*To get our below market retail value price on this 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum STOCK# HS155270* contact Performance Toyota before this Toyota is gone! And we will give you top dollar for your trade!Performance Toyota has been family owned business serving Cincinnati Toyota shoppers for over 40 years. We also proudly serve Hamilton, Fairfield, West Chester, Colerain, Middletown, Liberty Township, Cleves, Lawrenceburg (Indiana), Sharonville, Springboro, Wyoming, Glendale, Blue Ash, Evendale and Mason. Call or stop by Performance Toyota on Route 4 in Fairfield today at (513) 874-8797 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G16HS155270
Stock: HS155270
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 60,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,777$2,271 Below Market
Arizona Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Show Low / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G16HS148077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,953 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$51,855$883 Below Market
AutoNation Honda Roseville - Roseville / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Cargo Cover Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Carpet Mat Package Graphite; Perforated Leather Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Honda Roseville's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with 30,943mi. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. The Toyota Sequoia is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. No matter the terrain or weather, you'll drive at ease in this 4WD-equipped vehicle. With exceptional safety features and superb handling, this 4WD was engineered with excellence in mind. The Sequoia Platinum has been lightly driven and there is little to no wear and tear on this vehicle. The care taken on this gently used vehicle is reflective of the 30,943mi put on this Toyota. Rock from block to block in this chic vehicle with a premier entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Toyota Sequoia. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G17HS155322
Stock: HS155322
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 44,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$31,992$865 Below Market
Ed Morse Bayview Cadillac - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASYCLEAN AND SANITIZED.Recent Arrival! 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 5.7L BlackPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!CARFAX One-Owner.3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.30 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Clean Fabric Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Entune Audio Plus, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G12HS067221
Stock: LR266711A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,015 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,998
CarMax Houston Katy Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Katy / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G19HS068832
Stock: 19046603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,527 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$33,599
Heritage Toyota Catonsville - Catonsville / Maryland
Recent Arrival! *TOYOTA CERTIFIED*, *FOUR WHEEL DRIVE*, *POWER SUNROOF*, *STAR SAFETY SYSTEM*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *HANDS FREE BLUETOOTH*, *PREMIUM SOUND*, *STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS*, *SPEED CONTROL*, *POWER PACKAGE*, *REMOTE KEY LESS ENTRY*, *ALLOY WHEELS*, *GREAT MAINTENANCE HISTORY*, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD. Clean CARFAX. Black 2017 Certified. Toyota Sequoia SR5 5.7L 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC VVT-i Toyota Certified Used Vehicles Details:* Vehicle History* 160 Point Inspection* Limited Comprehensive Warranty: 12 Month/12,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from certified purchase date. Roadside Assistance for 1 Year* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from TCUV purchase date*Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($500 Maryland; not required by law); ($389 Pennsylvania). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded from these offers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G14HS151025
Stock: 3U151025
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 21,494 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$49,999$224 Below Market
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Olathe / Kansas
Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep...Where we treat our customers like family. Please call to check for availability and we will have the vehicle pulled up for you. You can view all of our inventory at www.olathedcj.com . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Perfect for the on-the-go family, this Toyota Sequoia Platinum is an SUV everyone will love. With exceptional mileage, options and power, you'll insist on driving it on all your outings. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. This 4WD-equipped vehicle will handle majestically on any terrain and in any weather condition your may find yourself in. The benefits of driving an Four Wheel Drive vehicle, such as this ToyotaSequoia Platinum, include superior acceleration, improved steering, and increased traction and stability. This 2017 Toyota Sequoia has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. At Olathe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, we are proud to offer a high quality selection of pre-owned vehicles from many major auto manufacturers at competitive prices. Please call to verify availability and we can have the vehicle pulled up for you. We are located just northeast of I-35 and 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas at 15500 W. 117th St, Olathe, KS 66062. We look forward to working with you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G12HS152253
Stock: LW323086A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 61,258 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$40,997$2,500 Below Market
Parks Buick GMC - Greenville / South Carolina
2017 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Sequoia CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. Contact us online at www.ParksBuickGMC.com or give us a call at (864) 288-5600 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 2640 Laurens Rd, Greenville SC!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G1XHS067897
Stock: 3G1938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 22,364 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$44,500$1,227 Below Market
Koons Ford of Falls Church - Falls Church / Virginia
2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited Super White ** Bluetooth **, ** BLIS / Blind Spot Monitoring **, ** Moonroof/Sunroof **, ** Rear View Camera **, ** Navigation / NAV / GPS **, ** 4-Wheel Drive **, ** Easy to Finance **, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD. Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G11HS149230
Stock: 0PZ24662
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 58,989 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$30,991$1,206 Below Market
Mark Mitsubishi Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
*!! FREE LOCAL DELIVERY ON ALL VEHICLES !!*2017 SEQUOIA ** ** SR5 ** ** CREW CAB ** ** 3RD ROW SEATS FOR 8 / FULL CABIN REAR A/C ** ** NAVIGATION THRU SCOUT GPS APP / FROM SELECT SMART PHONES TO VEHICLE DISPLAY SCREEN ** ** 18" ALLOY WHEELS ** ** REAR VIEW CAMERA SYSTEM ** ** BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE ** ** STREAMING AUDIO ** ** POWER DRIVER SEAT ** ** *ETUNE HANDS FREE LINK AUDIO SYSTEM w/ 6.1" TOUCH SCREEN INTERFACE / APPS / AUX / USB & IPOD INPUT / *HD RADIO ** ** *SATELLITE CAPABLE RADIO *(ETUNE & SATELLITE SUBSCRIPTIONS REQUIRED) ** ** BEDLINER ** ** CLASS IV TOW RECEIVER w/ SWAY CONTROL ** ** RUNNING BOARDS ** ** SKID PLATE ** ** 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC ** ** LIMITED SLIP DIFFERENTIAL ** ** CLEAN CARFAX ** ** 50 STATE EMISSIONS ** ** 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC ** ** 381HP V-8 ** ** STOCK # P8361*** WE HAVE THE MOST COMPETITIVELY PRICED VEHICLES IN THE VALLEY ** ** OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY ** ** COMPARE OUR PRICES, MILE FOR MILE & OPTION FOR OPTION, TO ANY OTHER !! ** ** NO PAYMENTS FOR 90 DAYS FINANCING OAC !! ** ** ANY TRADES WELCOME ** ** WE *^SHIP TO ALL STATES *^(SEPARATE SHIPPING CHARGES APPLY) ** ** CALL or TEXT @ 602-492-8731 TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AND SET UP A TEST DRIVE ** ** MARK MITSUBISHI-1901 E BELL RD ** ** ALWAYS VALUE PRICED ** ***** ALL PRE-OWNED VEHICLES RECEIVE THOROUGH ASE CERTIFIED INSPECTION & RECONDITIONING ** ****JUST OFF THE 101 & CAVE CREEK RD. MINUTES FROM ANYWHERE IN GREATER PHOENIX !!*Advertised prices are subject to sales tax, title, license, registration and dealer documentary fees, and finance charges. Vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. Second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Current Mileage May Vary. *^Item or items not included in advertised price. *Subscriptions, service, data usage and time charges, or other fees may apply. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G10HS068707
Stock: P8361
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 65,073 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,470
Hudiburg Chevrolet Buick GMC - Midwest City / Oklahoma
Clean CARFAX! Well maintained trade in! Comes nicely equipped with a Backup Camera, Color Touch Screen, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks & more! PICTURE PERFECT... JUST THE RIGHT PRICE... DON'T WAIT CALL NOW! **We'll Give You More! *Call Now (1-844-362-3329) Or Come See Us! * I-40 and Hudiburg Drive (Exit 156-B) in Midwest City, Ok.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G18HS067577
Stock: BMH9480A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 51,901 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,990
Royal South Toyota - Bloomington / Indiana
PLATINUM, PLATINUM, PLATINUM! This 2017 Toyota Sequoia PLATINUM w/ REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT offers the power to tow any toy you got (boat, camper, Quad, livestock) with all CEO-Level Luxury. Its the best of both worlds! Powered by the same famous 5.7L V8 Engine found in the Toyota Tundra pickup, the Sequoia PLATINUM offers 7 PASSENGER SEATING + CARGO SPACE. Middle Row CAPTAIN CHAIRS with Executive Center Console for middle row seats (do you need to be drive around like the CEO, do you passengers?). HEATED FRONT and HEATED MIDDLE SEATS, Cooling Front Seats, NAVIGATION w/ BACKUP CAMERA, upgraded "JBL" Premium Surround Sound System, Moonroof, Power Liftgate, big ol' 20" MULTI-ARM ALLOY WHEELS, and more. A lot more. So much more. THIS IS THE PLATINUM TRIM! *** This Sequoia is being sold as a ROYAL CPO VEHICLE, meaning it has been inspected by our factory-trained technicians, PASSED, and now comes with a WARRANTY included in this price. The warranty is valid at any new car dealership (Toyota or otherwise), as well as any ASE Certified Repair Center. That means you can buy with confidence! *** Please call before you stop by, as this is our GENERAL MANAGER'S DEMO. He gets to pick any vehicle on the lot to drive, and he usually picks the biggest SUV he can find in White or Pearl. So this Blizzard Pearl White Sequoia is right up his alley. Call and make sure it is here for test driving before you stop by. *** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee* 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again*** Look!! Look!! Look!! Yes, I am as good as I look*** Momentous offer!!! Priced below NADA Retail... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Knee airbags - Driver and passenger, Daytime running lights, Headlight cleaners - Washer, Dusk sensing headlights, Signal mirrors - Turn signal in mirrors, Stability control...Other features include: Navigation, Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Sunroof,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G16HS152783
Stock: 881963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 20,880 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,900$391 Below Market
Rod Hatfield Chevrolet - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G1XHS152212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,109 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Taxi
$52,349$1,593 Below Market
Younger Mitsubishi - Hagerstown / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Taxi Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G10HS148468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,083 milesDelivery Available*
$47,990
Carvana - Cleveland - Cleveland / Ohio
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G11HS069134
Stock: 2000639064
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 44,537 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Safety & Convenience Package Radio: Premium Display Audio W/Nav/Entune/Jbl Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Graphite; Leather Trim Seats Magnetic Gray Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2017 Toyota Sequoia? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota Sequoia Limited redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Sequoia Limited delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. This 2017 Toyota Sequoia has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Sequoia Limited. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Toyota Sequoia will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKY5G17HS066938
Stock: HS066938
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 780 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,950
Fred Beans Cadillac - Doylestown / Pennsylvania
NO MISTAKE!! UNDER 1000 MILES ON THE DASH!! LIMITED MODEL!! 3RD ROW SEATING! 2ND ROW BENCH! Navigation! Moonroof! Leather interior! Serviced through our state of the art shop with fresh pa state inspection! EVERYONE approved financing!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G10HS152524
Stock: B00534X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
