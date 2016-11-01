Overall rating 3.5 / 5

The 2017 Toyota Sequoia is worth a look if a traditional three-row SUV is in your future. Though it lacks some of the latest tech and safety features, its seating for eight, legitimate off-road and towing capabilities, and substantial cargo room make it a capable rig for doing just about anything.

The current generation Sequoia has been around for nine years now without a redesign. That's a long time in the automotive industry, and it's mostly apparent in the Sequoia's dated infotainment system and lack of the latest driver safety aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. And in general, know that other big crossover SUVs can provide similar amounts of interior room to the Sequoia but with superior fuel economy and a better combination of ride comfort and secure handling.

But as traditional SUVs go, the Sequoia still offers a more comfortable ride than many in its class, especially when equipped with the Platinum trim's air suspension. It's also pretty capable off-road thanks to its substantial ground clearance, though obviously this isn't a vehicle you'll want to try to squeeze down a tight, narrow trail. Overall, the Sequoia isn't our top pick for a big three-row SUV, but there are enough positives that it's worth considering.