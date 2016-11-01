2017 Toyota Sequoia Review
Pros & Cons
- Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
- For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
- The flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
- Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
- Even among V8-powered SUVs, fuel economy is poor
- Audio and front central cupholders are hard to reach
- Touchscreen is small by 2017 standards
- Lacking some of the latest advanced driver aids
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating3.5 / 5
The 2017 Toyota Sequoia is worth a look if a traditional three-row SUV is in your future. Though it lacks some of the latest tech and safety features, its seating for eight, legitimate off-road and towing capabilities, and substantial cargo room make it a capable rig for doing just about anything.
The current generation Sequoia has been around for nine years now without a redesign. That's a long time in the automotive industry, and it's mostly apparent in the Sequoia's dated infotainment system and lack of the latest driver safety aids such as lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. And in general, know that other big crossover SUVs can provide similar amounts of interior room to the Sequoia but with superior fuel economy and a better combination of ride comfort and secure handling.
But as traditional SUVs go, the Sequoia still offers a more comfortable ride than many in its class, especially when equipped with the Platinum trim's air suspension. It's also pretty capable off-road thanks to its substantial ground clearance, though obviously this isn't a vehicle you'll want to try to squeeze down a tight, narrow trail. Overall, the Sequoia isn't our top pick for a big three-row SUV, but there are enough positives that it's worth considering.
2017 Toyota Sequoia models
The 2017 Toyota Sequoia (built upon the bones of the Tundra pickup) comes in three trims: SR5, Limited and Platinum, all of which are available in rear- or four-wheel drive. There are significant price jumps between trims, but there are option packages for the SR5 and Limited that help bridge the gaps. SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while second-row captain's chairs on the SR5 with the Sport package and the Platinum reduce seating to seven.
The base SR5 model comes stocked with a healthy amount of standard features. Highlights include a 5.7-liter V8 (381 horsepower, 401 pound-feet of torque), a six-speed automatic transmission, 18-inch wheels, a sunroof, a power rear window, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power driver seat, a 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, second- and third-row side sunshades, a rearview camera, a 6.1-inch touchscreen and an eight-speaker audio system.
An optional Sport package gets you 20-inch wheels, a color-keyed grille and second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven). The separately available SR5 Premium package retains eight-passenger seating and bundles an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power passenger seat, heated front seats, a power-reclining and -folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.
Stepping up to the Limited model gets you 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, front and rear parking sensors, and a power liftgate. Inside, everything from the SR5's Premium package is included as standard, along with upgraded gauges.
The Safety and Convenience option package adds blind-spot monitoring and driver-seat memory functions. A 14-speaker JBL sound system is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.
The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all of the above features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), adaptive cruise control, ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), a second-row center console and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum (5.7L V8; 4x4; 6-speed automatic).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Toyota Sequoia has received some revisions, including a sunroof and a rearview camera added to the standard equipment list in 2015 and upgrades to the infotainment system in 2016. But our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Toyota Sequoia.
Driving3.0
Comfort4.5
Interior3.0
Utility4.5
Scorecard
|Overall
|3.5 / 5
|Driving
|3.0
|Comfort
|4.5
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|4.5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2017 Toyota Sequoia.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sequoia models:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Sensors detect if a vehicle is in the Sequoia's left- or right-side blind spot. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
- Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar
- Helps the Sequoia park by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the front or rear bumper.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Detects when a trailer begins to sway and will apply braking pressure and reduce engine torque to bring it back in line.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2017 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- 2020 BMW X2
- 2019 Fit
- 2019 CX-5
- 2020 Veloster
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
- Honda Insight 2019
- 2021 Volvo XC40 News
- 2019 Malibu
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019