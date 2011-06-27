Used 2016 Toyota Sequoia Consumer Reviews
Passes every test
Took my 2016 Sequoia on its first of many long fishing trips. We went 6,000 miles pulling our boat (Nitro ZV18) on a dual axle trailer. From Washington State thru Montana, S.Dakota to Illinois. Then down to the southern tip of Missouri and back to Washington State by way of Wyoming, Utah, and north thru Oregon to the Columbia river. The Sequoia passed every test as you would expected from a new truck. But it performed even better than I expected. The comfort and ride was perfect. Handling and braking on the freeway up and down the mountain passes was again perfect. Even the poor gas mileage I described in my first review was much better than I expected considering we pulled a good size boat. The Sequoia was packed with gear, two dogs, the roof had two kayaks but we still had room for more as if the beast was built for road trips. I like it more now then I did in my first review. It's got more than enough power so acceleration on the highway is very impressive. Dealing with semi's, some back woods terrain and severe weather no problem the Sequoia is built like a tank. We made a great choice.
Sequoia success
I owned my previous Sequoia for 10yrs with 150,000 miles on it and didn't really need another but I wanted the new technology with Bluetooth and all the new whistles so I traded it in. This new 2016 is outstanding. There is more room inside, the ride is smooth and the availability of apps and Bluetooth capability is cool. I used the Edmunds price tool and I wouldn't purchase another vehicle any other way. It was so easy and effortless. I will stick with Sequoia (platinum) as long as they are around. They hold their value, last forever, and run great with little to no maintenance. That's my Sequoia success story.
Best SUV for the Money
I shopped around and finally decided on the 2016 Platinum. I looked at the GMC but although it was a nice SUV they make it hard to buy. You literally have to choose every little feature. Some are confusing and not clear as to what they are or mean. Where with the Platinum, there were only a few options available, the rest were included. It has so many wonderful creature comforts. Side window Shades, Big Seats front and second. Blu Ray player, Sensors for backing up and forward, Blind Spot on the Highway, The Third row is big and roomy. Front and rear Heat/AC controls that really work. I could go on and on. I miss one feature I had on my 2012 4Runner. Keyless push button Start. Also the ability to open the doors from the outside with the Transponder in my Pocket. After I got used to not having that, it was ok, but wish it did have that feature. Also its a little thirstier on Gas but it's OK. I love the Toyota Brand and this SUV is made right here in the good old USA. Indianna to be exact. After all is said and done, I love this Car/Truck.
Great Overall Hauler
We've used this Sequoia for almost everything. We hauled a large vacation trailer thru Canada (8,000 miles) and it worked flawlessly and has plenty of power to go anywhere. Lots of room for people and storage. It appears to be designed for easy driving. The turning radius is great. Maintenance has been minimal, except for the brakes, which are problematic. The rotors heat up and are warped and "bounce" when you put on the brakes. We replaces the brakes and rotors several times, and the problem reoccurs.
Love the Dependability of Ride, BUT NOT the Brakes
This model is in serious need of updating. The style is old & outdated. We were going to potentially purchase a new, Platinum model, but we don't want the old style/look. If Toyota doesn't produce a serious update , we'll probably purchase some other SUV. Biggest complaint: The brakes. We have constantly had to replace the pads and rotors all TOO often. Corporate office doesn't seem to care about the issue. They need to use vented rotors, to reduce the heat build up. But, thats expensive too. We've driven across the country a few times and this vehicle has been VERY reliable. The navigation system is in desperate need of updating. Its way behind the times. Radio reception is horrible, compared to our Lexus.
