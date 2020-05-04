2021 Toyota Sequoia Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 05/04/2020

The 2021 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size SUV that's been on sale since 2008. Unlike Toyota's other large SUV, the Highlander, the Sequoia rides on a truck-based platform, sharing much with the Tundra full-size pickup. That truck platform, along with the Sequoia's 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8, gives it respectable tow and payload ratings, though expect to pay significantly more than the Highlander at the pump given the V8's poor fuel economy.

We don't expect any major changes outside of the new limited-edition Nightshade package. The Nightshade package — also available on the Corolla sedan and hatchback, Camry, Sienna and 4Runner — is based on the midgrade Limited trim and packs an all-black leather interior and unique exterior trim including a dark chrome grille, black door handles and black mirrors. The package is available with two- or four-wheel drive.

The Sequoia competes against a small handful of other truck-based SUVs including the all-new Chevrolet Tahoe and GMC Yukon. Other rivals include the Nissan Armada, Ford Expedition and the Toyota Land Cruiser.