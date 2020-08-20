Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
- 190,978 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,591
Auto Mall 2000 - Houston / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A77S291270
Stock: 300522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 182,220 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,500
U.S. Drive Out - Austin / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34AX7S296459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 194,329 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,686
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Running Boards, LIKE NEW MICHELIN TIRES,WEATHER TECH MATS, Sequoia SR5, 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Sky Metallic. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44AX7S283072
Stock: C0809A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 151,068 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,494$874 Below Market
Larry Puckett Chevrolet - Prattville / Alabama
Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Rear air conditioning... Buy with confidence at Larry Puckett Chevrolet, where EVERY vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Stability control...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, Auto, Climate control, Rear air conditioning... . REMEMBER, AT LARRY PUCKETT CHEVROLET WE LET OUR CUSTOMERS DO THE TALKING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34A97S292676
Stock: 77814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 161,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$8,000
Bruner Buick Chevrolet GMC - Early / Texas
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 15108 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.Bluesteel Mica Sequoia SR5Bruner Auto Group is your trusted Buick, Chevrolet, GMC dealership in Early and the reason why our loyal customers keep coming back. From the time you enter our showroom when you service with us, you can expect to be treated like family, each and every visit. We offer an extensive inventory, as well as our competitive lease specials, finance options and expert auto service. We are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and being an integral part of our community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34AX7S290404
Stock: T204426B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 156,856 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$8,880$413 Below Market
Georgia Import Auto - Alpharetta / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee Qualified!! We are CARFAX ADVANTAGE CAR DEALER SERVING ALPHARETTA SINCE 2008!! CALL 770-569-5558 IMMEDIATELY FOR MORE INFORMATION ON 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE PLAN / 5 FREE OIL CHANGES WITH PURCHASE. EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE ON MOST VEHICLES!! CALL US FOR DOWN PAYMENT OR FINANCE RELATED QUESTIONS! CASH PURCHASES WELCOMED! With over a decade of experience providing customers with awesome deals on great vehicles, the Team at Georgia Import Auto continues to perform everyday based on the simple, solid, and sensible fundamentals of selling good vehicles to good people in a respectful and transparent manner. High resolution pictures and more inventory can be found on our website www.GAimporAuto.com WE OFFER COMPETITIVE FINANCING AND COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY OPTIONS THROUGH OUR REPUTABLE LENDERS AND INSURERS FOR MOST CREDIT PROFILES! TRADE INS WELCOMED - WE ALSO BUY PRIVATELY OWNED VEHICLES SO GIVE US A CALL 770-569-5558! *Customer is responsible to confirm the ad by checking the car at the dealer location or by speaking to an employee from Georgia Import Auto. Personal Funds prices are listed. Dealer is not liable for the options listed* WWW.GEORGIAIMPORTAUTO.COM - 5770 Atlanta Hwy, Alpharetta, GA 30004 - 770-569-5558
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34A77S291705
Stock: 291705
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 156,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$8,491$1,106 Below Market
Midwest Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34A67S291968
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 173,741 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas
17" Alloy Wheel Pkg #2 W/P265/65R17 Dunlop Tires AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer/Cassette 3rd Row Seat Convenience Pkg Roof Rack W/Roof Rails Front Fog Lamps Daytime Running Lights Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda Lewisville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with 173,727mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota Sequoia is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2007 Toyota Sequoia: The 2007 Toyota Sequoia offers more rear cargo space than most of its competitors, and has a number of safety features not often found in this price range, including side seat-mounted and two-row curtain air bags, traction control, and stability control. A two-wheel-drive Sequoia SR5 starts at $33,160, while the price of entry on the Limited is $42,205. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, loads of cargo and passenger space., and Brawny strength All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34AX7S298180
Stock: 7S298180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 185,553 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,300
Luxgear Motors - Milwaukie / Oregon
Our great-looking 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4X4 shines brightly in Phantom Gray Pearl. Powered by a 4.7 Liter V8 that generates 273hp which is tethered to a smooth-shifting 5 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV provides a plentiful grip even in poor conditions and features a comfortable ride and the ability to achieve up to 18mpg on the highway. Our Sequoia SR5 offers an extensive list of luxurious amenities to help keep you and your passengers comfortable and entertained. The front seats are power-adjustable with driver's seat memory, while the second-row captain's chairs feature a center console for additional storage. An infotainment system with JBL premium audio helps everyone enjoy even long journeys. Toyota includes a multitude of safety features such as side-impact door beams, a variety of airbags, brake assist, stability/traction control, and child safety locks to help keep you and your passengers safe and out of harm's way. This Sequoia is ready and waiting for you, so Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A27S282403
Stock: LG10430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-24-2020
- 152,506 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,495
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear air conditioning - automatic climate control|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Antenna type - element|Cassette|In-Dash CD - single disc|Premium brand - JBL|Radio - AM/FM|Total speakers - 10|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Rear brake diameter - 12.2|Rear brake type - ventilated disc|Armrests - rear folding|Door trim - leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row|Multi-function remote - keyless entry|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Reading lights - front rear|Rearview mirror - auto-dimming|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control|Storage - door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder|Universal remote transmitter|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - power retracting|Rear door type - liftgate|Axle ratio - 4.10|Running boards - step|Skid plate(s)|Clock|Compass|External temperature display|Gauge - tachometer|Trip computer|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level|Exterior entry lights|Front fog lights|Headlights - auto delay off auto on|Side mirror adjustments - power power folding|Side mirrors - driver side only heated heated|Moonroof / Sunroof - power glass|Roof rack|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors|Rear seatbelts - center 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Driver seat - heated|Driver seat manual adjustments - lumbar|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - captains chairs|Passenger seat - heated|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 3|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Third row headrests - 2|Third row seat folding - split|Third row seat type - 50-50 split bench|Upholstery - leather|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks|Stability control|Traction control|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar|Front struts|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - double wishbone|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar|Rear suspension classification - solid live axle|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Spare tire mount location - underbody|Spare tire size - full-size matching|Spare wheel type - alloy|Tire prefix - P|Tire type - all season|Trailer hitch|Trailer wiring|Front wipers - intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy glass|Rear wiper - intermittent|Window defogger - rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT38A87S291691
Stock: 7S291691
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 169,226 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,500
Blade Chevrolet - Mount Vernon / Washington
2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited Odometer is 10338 miles below market average! 4WD/4x4, Power Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Only 8.7% Sales Tax, Save Hundreds!, **LOW MILES, Third Row Seat, Alloy Wheels, Cargo Package, Climate Package, Leather Seats, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Premium Wheels, Rear Climate Package, Tow Package, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. We offer a free Lifetime Limited Powertrain Warranty with select pre-owned vehicles. Exclusions include vehicles with 100K or more miles or from select exotic manufacturers. See dealer for details. All of our used vehicles go thru a complete ASE Certified safety inspection. All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are used. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS, there is NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offering price includes implied warranties. Call or see Dealer to determine the form of the Buyers Guide on the vehicle. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. MPG ratings on used vehicles are based on original EPA estimates for that vehicle as it was at time of production. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. Customer is requested to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A97S292050
Stock: H347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 184,466 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,500
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
SR5 trim. Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Hitch, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, CONVENIENCE PKG, 16" ALLOY WHEEL PKG #1 W/P265/70R16 T... CONVENIENCE PKG, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF, ROOF RACK W/ROOF RAILS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C Toyota SR5 with PHANTOM GRAY PEARL exterior and DARK CHARCOAL interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 273 HP at 5400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: 16" ALLOY WHEEL PKG #1 W/P265/70R16 TIRES alloy wheels, tow hitch, rear privacy glass, running boards, 7-pin trailering wire harness, overfenders, PWR SLIDING SUNROOF, CONVENIENCE PKG glass breakage sensor, front skid plate, exhaust tip, interior cargo cover, CONVENIENCE PKG pwr heated color-keyed exterior mirrors, compass, exterior temp gauge, HomeLink, trip computer, ROOF RACK W/ROOF RAILS. Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: Edmunds.com explains "Whether on city streets or dirt trails, the Toyota Sequoia handles well for a full-size SUV, providing both a smooth ride and easy maneuverability around turns.". WHO WE ARE: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/20/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A47S280474
Stock: 7S280474T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 98,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$13,693
Hennessy Honda of Woodstock - Woodstock / Georgia
Recent Arrival! 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited Desert Sand Hennessy Honda of Woodstock is proudly serving... Atlanta, Buckhead, Duluth, Suwanee, Alpharetta, Cumming, Gainesville, Flowery Branch, Buford, Roswell, Jasper, Canton, Woodstock, Peachtree City, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Ball Ground, Douglasville, Alpharetta, Marietta, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Johns Creek, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Chamblee, Stone Mountain, Vinings, Norcross, Oakwood, Sugar Hill, Athens, Kennesaw, Dawsonville, Morrow, Monroe,New Bern, Kinston, Greenville, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Wilmington, Greensboro, Jacksonville, Raleigh, Florence, Georgetown, Moorehead City, Chattanooga, Huntsville, Birmingham and Nashville. If you would like discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT38A47S294829
Stock: 14402A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 190,364 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34A67S287418
Stock: 287418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,680 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,995
MINI of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Solid Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Thank you for visiting another one of MINI of Las Vegas's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with 94,680mi. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Toyota Sequoia Limited. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Toyota Sequoia Limited. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT38A27S290889
Stock: 7S290889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 81,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Mark Allen Buick GMC - Tulsa / Oklahoma
Thanks for taking the time to shop at Mark Allen Buick GMC! 2007 Toyota Sequoia White Sequoia Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 5-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, RWD, White, Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. Call for further details 918-446-9696. Lets Do Business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT38A47S296838
Stock: P124144A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 244,169 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,977
Audi Richfield - Richfield / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A97S290384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 175,899 miles
$10,900
Whitefish Ford - Whitefish / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A77S282858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
