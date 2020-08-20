Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Lewisville - Lewisville / Texas

17" Alloy Wheel Pkg #2 W/P265/65R17 Dunlop Tires AM/FM Stereo W/6-Disc In-Dash CD Changer/Cassette 3rd Row Seat Convenience Pkg Roof Rack W/Roof Rails Front Fog Lamps Daytime Running Lights Solid Paint Thank you for visiting another one of AutoNation Honda Lewisville's online listings! Please continue for more information on this 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with 173,727mi. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota Sequoia is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. This is the one. Just what you've been looking for. More information about the 2007 Toyota Sequoia: The 2007 Toyota Sequoia offers more rear cargo space than most of its competitors, and has a number of safety features not often found in this price range, including side seat-mounted and two-row curtain air bags, traction control, and stability control. A two-wheel-drive Sequoia SR5 starts at $33,160, while the price of entry on the Limited is $42,205. Interesting features of this model are comfortable ride, loads of cargo and passenger space., and Brawny strength

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Towing Hitch, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDZT34AX7S298180

Stock: 7S298180

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020