Vehicle overview

With the push for environmentally friendly cars and the memory of skyrocketing gas prices in 2008 still fresh in many people's minds, some buyers have had misgivings about purchasing a large SUV. Sales in general for this segment have been dismal recently, and even Toyota hasn't been immune. However, it seems there will always be customers with a genuine need for maximal passenger-carrying and towing capabilities. For those buyers, a long look at the 2010 Toyota Sequoia is in order.

Coming off an upsizing redesign in 2008 that provided more room, stronger performance, more composed road manners and greater seating flexibility, the 2010 Sequoia (there was no 2009 model) receives a few tweaks to enhance its appeal. The most prominent change is the new base 4.6-liter V8 engine, which provides more power and slightly better fuel economy than the 4.7-liter V8 it replaces. Returning is the optional 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 that makes the Sequoia one of the quickest full-size SUVs out there. With this engine, a properly equipped Sequoia can tow up to 9,100 pounds.

The Sequoia's well-tuned chassis provides a comfortable highway ride along with adequate back-road agility, while a relatively tight 39-foot turning circle makes the big truck easy to maneuver in parking lots. Growing families will also appreciate the Sequoia's versatile second-row seats, available as either a 40/20/40-split bench or captain's chairs. These seats feature plenty of fore-aft adjustment, allowing them to be positioned to optimize legroom or cargo room as needs dictate. Unlike the Tundra (and GM's full-size SUVs), the Sequoia has an independent rear suspension, which allows the roomy 60/40-split third-row seat to fold flat. Stowing the second- and third-row seats opens up a cavernous 121 cubic feet of cargo space for more serious hauling.

As versatile and capable as the 2010 Toyota Sequoia is, buyers who don't require its massive towing capacity would do well to consider a large crossover like the GMC Acadia (or its Buick Enclave/Chevy Traverse relatives), Ford Flex or Mazda CX-9. These crossovers offer competitive passenger and cargo space with lower price tags, and they handle better and get superior fuel economy to boot. Still, for those who need a heavy-duty, full-size SUV, the 2010 Toyota Sequoia reigns supreme. Even when pitted against the competition that includes the Chevrolet Tahoe/GMC Yukon twins, the Ford Expedition and the Nissan Armada, the Sequoia prevails thanks to its versatility, strong performance and well-balanced road manners.