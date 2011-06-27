Vehicle overview

Let's say you've got a boat, some water skis, a spouse, six kids and their stuff. Now all you need is a vehicle to haul them around on your summer vacation. With its 2015 Sequoia full-size SUV, Toyota may just be able to help.

While the Sequoia hasn't received any significant changes this year (or for the last several years, for that matter) it's still a viable choice for a big family. The Sequoia is built on the same basic architecture as the rugged Toyota Tundra pickup. Yet the Sequoia is pretty comfortable on the road, especially when you equip it with the optional adaptive air suspension. The Sequoia received an Edmunds "B" rating, but it got high marks for comfort, thanks to an exceptionally quiet ride.

For power, there's only one engine available in the 2015 Toyota Sequoia, but it's capable of towing up to 7,400 pounds. And even though the Sequoia is a pretty hulking vehicle, acceleration is quick. When you want to venture off the pavement, the Sequoia is more capable on trails or over rocks than is the norm for this class of vehicle.

However capable it is, though, it is also a bit stale. It hasn't been redesigned in years, and its age is beginning to show. Interior quality is lacking, and the stereo controls are located far away from the driver. Rivals have also moved the chains in regard to fuel economy, and the Sequoia's fuel economy rating of just 14 mpg combined is pretty low.

That said, the other full-size SUVs on the market aren't necessarily superior overall. The 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, and its larger Suburban brother, received a recent redesign. Both are quiet and have richer, more modern interiors, but both received "C" ratings from our editors for a variety of reasons. The 2015 Ford Expedition is a better alternative. It received a less substantial overhaul than its Chevrolet competitors, but benefits from a fuel-efficient turbocharged six-cylinder engine and, like the Sequoia, features a better designed fold-flat third-row seat.

Of course, if you don't need the sort of max capabilities offered by these truck-based beasts of burden like the Sequoia, a large crossover like the 2015 Chevrolet Traverse or the Edmunds "A"-rated Toyota Highlander will deliver room for a big family but with lower fuel consumption and a less cumbersome driving experience.