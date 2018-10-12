2019 Toyota Sequoia
What’s new
- The 2019 Toyota Sequoia carries over unchanged
- Part of the second Sequoia generation introduced for 2008
Pros & Cons
- Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
- For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
- Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
- Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
- Even among large SUVs, fuel economy is poor
- Audio controls and front central cupholders are hard to reach
- Touchscreen is small and outdated
Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.9 / 10
The 2019 Toyota Sequoia is one of just a few traditional truck-based SUVs around. It has a robust V8 engine that helps this big SUV tow more than 7,000 pounds. Seating is available for seven or eight, and there are plenty of nooks and pockets to store all your passengers' favorite road-trip amenities. Alternately, fold down the second- and third-row seats to exponentially increase cargo volume.
An optional four-wheel-drive system gives the Sequoia surprisingly competent off-road capability. Your biggest trail limitations will be the Sequoia's sheer size and wheelbase. A TRD Sport package upgrades the suspension for better handling and performance over harsh impacts typical of off-roading, but the updates are great on the road as well.
The Sequoia is a very functional SUV, but it has drawbacks. Though powerful, that V8 engine lacks the efficiency that most buyers in this category have come to expect. Also, the Sequoia's infotainment interface, with its dinky 6-inch screen and lack of full smartphone integration capability, is about as geriatric as these things get.
We prefer the Ford Expedition. Recently redesigned, it bests the Sequoia in just about every metric. And if you don't need massive towing capability, a three-row crossover SUV will likely suit you just fine. Overall, though, the aging Toyota Sequoia's exceptional utility and V8 brawn give it a certain amount of timeless appeal.
2019 Toyota Sequoia models
The 2019 Toyota Sequoia is powered by a 5.7-liter V8 (381 horsepower, 401 lb-ft of torque) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. You can get the Sequoia in one of four trims: the base SR5, the TRD Sport, the Limited (blending luxury and functionality) and the fully loaded Platinum model. There are significant price jumps between trims, but there are option packages for the SR5 and the Limited that help bridge the gaps. The SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while the second-row captain's chairs on the TRD Sport and the Platinum reduce seating to seven.
The base SR5 model comes stocked with a healthy number of standard features. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a power rear window, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, second- and third-row retractable sunshades, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a USB port, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.
Standard safety features for the SR5 include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic-adapting cruise control.
An optional SR5 Premium package bundles an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, a power liftgate, a power-reclining and -folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.
The TRD Sport has a few mechanical differences that set it apart from the rest of the Sequoia line. It rides on 20-inch TRD wheels and features sport-tuned dampers and stiffer front and rear anti-roll bars to help the car handle better on the road and take bumps off the road. The other changes are all cosmetic, such as unique badging and front grille, blacked-out taillights, and TRD trim pieces.
Compared to the SR5, stepping up to the Limited model gets you 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, upgraded gauges and everything from the SR5's Premium package.
A seven-passenger option swaps the second-row bench for two captain's chairs, reducing seating capacity to seven. A premium 14-speaker JBL sound system (bundled with driver-seat memory settings) is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.
The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all of the above features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (seating seven), a second-row center console and a power-adjustable steering wheel.
Driving7.0
Think of the Sequoia as a Tundra pickup with three rows and an SUV roof. It's got the same kind of effortless power from its big V8 engine, and that makes it well-suited to towing trailers, boats and other toys. It also makes for easy highway passing when it's not pulling a load. That's backed up by our track-measured 0-60 mph acceleration time of 7.2 seconds, which is only a few tenths behind the class leader.
At almost 6,100 pounds, and with light steering that doesn't have much road feel, the Sequoia isn't our first pick for winding roads. But it's surprisingly agile for its size, and the upgraded TRD Pro suspension should make hill climbs and descents a little more stable and add some confidence to braking maneuvers.
Comfort7.5
All-around comfort and surprising serenity are the Sequoia's main strengths. The seats don't offer much side-to-side support. They're basically just big chairs that provide good long-haul support. The front seats are limited in adjustments, however. We do like the Sequoia's plush ride quality. It absorbs impacts and shrugs off smaller bumps not unlike a luxury SUV.
Tire and wind noise is well-suppressed, but you'll hear the engine straining when it's working hard. The height-adjustable suspension helps maintain comfort when hauling heavy loads. The air conditioning blows strong and cold in the back row, but it's oddly weak up front when all three zones are pumping.
Interior7.0
The Sequoia feels spacious, but you expect that given its size. Getting into the Sequoia's first two rows requires a step up, but the running boards and grab handles help. The second-row seats tilt and slide, making for easy third-row entry, but getting out requires a limber, deliberate effort, especially for tall adults.
There is plenty of room for heads, arms, elbows and shoulders all around. The downside is that the driver and front passenger will need to stretch to reach the touchscreen and stereo controls. The third row is narrow but offers good adult legroom. It's fine for short trips, but you don't really want more than six adults in this SUV.
Utility8.0
Utility is the Sequoia's game. Its cargo space, which is helped by two rows of fold-flat seats, is among the largest in the class and is arguably the key reason you buy a Sequoia. With 120.1 cubic feet of maximum space, it's only beat by the Chevrolet Suburban and the Ford Expedition Max.
With seats up, it's still impressive: 67 cubic feet with just the third row folded and 19 cubes of room for groceries with the third row up. A power liftgate enhances the ability to stuff the Sequoia full of gear. Slimmer plastic panels would increase capacity, but it's impressive as it is. The Sequoia offers so many nooks and cubbies that some personal items will disappear forever.
Technology6.5
Next to rival systems, the Sequoia's infotainment is woefully deficient. The touchscreen media interface is small, dated and limited. It just has the basics: Bluetooth, one USB port and one auxiliary audio jack. There is no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto support. But Bluetooth pairing is easy and offers browsing of a device's audio library. The single-screen rear DVD entertainment system is good enough to make passengers forget about their iPads for a while.
Active safety tech, on the other hand, is comprehensive. And it's all standard
from the base model on up. Every Sequoia has automatic emergency braking, blind-spot and cross-traffic monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I have read several reviews from automotive journalists as well as customer reviews calling Tundras and Sequoias outdated. That is exactly what makes them so spectacular (Toyota could definitely update the electronics and minor interior improvements) Toyota has made subtle improvements and changes to these models almost every year. Toyota does reverse engineering which means they are trying to perfect what is already there. Sequoias and Tundras are the undisputed champions when it comes to durability, longevity and overall toughness. Update: Sequoia is not invincible after all, we had to replace the belt tensioner at 181,000 miles at a cost of $209.00 with labor. Disappointing but not bad compared to my last 5 fords which ALL needed transmissions under 140k
I totally disagree with the previous review. I love my Sequoia. We test drove almost every SUV on the market before deciding to purchase ours and we haven’t had the slightest bit of buyers remorse. The resale value is incredible. The interior is very comfortable. I highly recommend!
Toyota hog ties you from modifying the engine for any kind of performance upgrades. They also withhold critical computer information. They just don't want you to change the perf. of the motor. I am surprised there is no altimeter warning that shuts the motor down if you raise the suspension, changing the CG. Maybe that will be on next years model.
Having looked at Yukon and Expedition options...very nice vehicles, when it came to a decision, I opted for tried and true. There's a peace-of-mind that accompanies the 2019 Sequoia Platinum precisely because it's old-school rock-solid dependable, has a smooth and powerful V-8, owns time-tested engineering in important places (a simple transmission and low axle ratio). Though it doesnt have advanced much of anything like cylinder deactivation, turbos or a variable transmission, what it does have just works. 150-200k miles plus is the norm not an exception. The safety updates, functional cargo space and overall comfort just work. It's simple, not flashy or particularly attractive and doest stand out in a crowd. But years and miles from now, i'm guessing it will still be doing what it does without much complaint. That said, it would be nice to get 4-5 mpg better fuel economy, another 1000lbs of towing capacity, less sensitive steering and a larger info screen.
Toyota Sequoia vs. the competition
Toyota Sequoia vs. Nissan Armada
The Armada and the Sequoia are similar in that they are both truck-based SUVs with V8 engines. You get a higher towing capacity with the Armada, though. In general, we give the Armada higher marks, especially when it comes to driving performance. Neither SUV scores well in terms of technology.
Toyota Sequoia vs. Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner is essentially the Sequoia's little brother. It's smaller on the inside and not as powerful. But the 4Runner is one of the most competent SUVs on the market for off-roading, and it's easier to drive around town than the Sequoia. It's also less expensive. But if cargo volume, passenger comfort and towing are priorities, opt for the Sequoia.
Toyota Sequoia vs. Ford Expedition
The Expedition is one of our top-rated three-row SUVs. It comes with an efficient powertrain and the latest electronic gizmos. It also offers a smoother ride than the competition. Towing and hauling capabilities are also at the top of the pack. The Sequoia's main benefit lies in its lower price and Toyota's reputation for reliability.
