More about the 2019 Toyota Sequoia

The 2019 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size three-row SUV designed to move people and cargo almost anywhere you need to go. It lacks some of the latest features but has the interior cargo space and towing capability that most buyers want. If all you need is a basic family hauler, the Sequoia's simplicity and robustness might make it a great choice. Powering the Sequoia is a 5.7-liter V8 (381 horsepower, 401 pound-feet) engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. There are four trims, each adding more features, although there's some overlap thanks to a couple of packages. More on that later. First is the SR5. It's the standard SUV, with seating for eight, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a 6.1-inch touchscreen to control the Entune infotainment system, and a sunroof. A number of driver assistance systems are now standard, such as adaptive cruise control, emergency front braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high-beam control. The TRD Sport version builds on the SR5 but adds a sport-tuned suspension, black-painted 20-inch wheels, a unique grille, metallic black mirror caps and tinted taillights. Inside, the TRD Sport features a cloth-based seven-seat configuration, with TRD shift knob, floor mats and sill guards. The SR5 Limited model adds 20-inch wheels, a leather interior, power-reclining and fold-flat third-row seating, and a premium version of the Entune system. You can also opt out of the standard eight-passenger configuration and swap the second-row bench for dual captain's chairs, making the Sequoia a comfortable seven-seater. Finally, the Platinum model gains a load-leveling and adaptive suspension, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, and a JBL sound system. The Platinum is only available in the seven-seat configuration, and it includes a Blu-ray-compatible rear seat entertainment system. If the 2019 Toyota Sequoia's heavy-duty chassis, towing capability or TRD Sport off-road package interests you, let Edmunds help find and configure the perfect car for you.

2019 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The 2019 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2019 Toyota Sequoia ?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Toyota Sequoia and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Sequoia 3.8 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Sequoia.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Toyota Sequoia and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Sequoia featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2019 Toyota Sequoia ?

Which 2019 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Toyota Sequoia.

Can't find a new 2019 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Toyota Sequoia for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $23,785 .

Find a new Toyota for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $10,904 .

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Toyota Sequoia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials

