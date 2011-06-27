  1. Home
2004 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
  • Nondescript styling, comparatively low towing capacity.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable full-size SUV that beats Ford and General Motors at their own game.

2004 Highlights

Power front seats and a rear air conditioner are now standard on the SR5 model, and the Limited now comes with a sunroof.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Toyota Sequoia.

4.7
164 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Reliable Soccer Taxi
A Soccer Mom,11/02/2015
SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them.
Excellent choice
spacelink,08/22/2010
We purchased our vehicle (AWD) off Craigs list from a dealer in So. California. It had 92,000 on it and is in pristine condition. We've had a 100,000 mile service done which included bumper to bumper service and the vehicle continues to drive like new. It was purchased as a replacement for our 1998 Toyota 4-runner with 250k on it was totaled by a friend. The Sequoia has more than we will ever need in a vehicle and we've taken two out of state trips with it. It has the room, the comfort and the separate temperature zones is something that definitely comes in handy. Our conclusion, we won't buy anything else. Other than the less than desirable fuel economy, its a great vehicle.
THIS CAR SAVED MY LIFE!!!!!
monique11,03/07/2012
My 04 Sequoia was terrific. I put 200,000 miles on it & it still ran great. This car is fun, fast comfortable & safe. Not only does it looks great, it performs excellent. It is 100% reliable inspite of the fact that I didn't serve it as often as I should've . In 2012 I had a serious accident in this car. I was driving 70 mph on the freeway downhill, "the bottom line," I lost control of the car which cause the car to spend in 2 full circles & ram the front end directly into the cement wall & it was total. I walked away with only a seat belt burn on my neck. The Hway patrol said he never seen anyone servive such an accident. My insurance gv me 15k for my lost which proves it holds its value.
My first SUV! Love it!
redraider,06/04/2010
I bought this used in Aug.2008. I LOVE it! Drives very comfortable, handles well, feels more like driving a car than a truck,& has great "power up" when taking off. The leather's still in great condition. It's very comfortable for road trips; bought it with 88,000 miles & it's currently at 125,000 miles due to in/out of state dance comp's. There's been NO major repairs on this SUV. Previous owner kept fabulous repair log with minor repairs; new breaks, routine maintenance & oil changes. We've had no mechanical/interior/exterior issues at all. This SUV is in for the LONG HAUL & still going STRONG! We are VERY pleased with the quality, design, & comfort. Will never own anything but a TOYOTA!
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2004 Toyota Sequoia

Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), and Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia?

