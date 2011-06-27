While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them.

