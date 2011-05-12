Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts

ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited Sport Utility 4DSUPER CLEAN & FULLY LOADED! RUNS LIKE NEW! FEATURES:-LIMITED TOP TRIM LEVEL-5.7 LITER F-FORCE V8 ENGINE 4X4 AUTOMATIC-TOW MODE & LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL/4WDLOCK-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-TOUCH SCREEN IN DASH-REAR DVD/VIDEO SYSTEM W/ HOUSE OUTLET AND GAME HOOK UPS-REAR AUDIO W/ 2 PASSENGER AUDIO JACKS-REAR AIR- 4 ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL-3RD ROW SEATING-POWER FOLD UP & DOWN-PULL-UP REAR SHADES FOR SIDE WINDOWS-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY W/ VOICE COMMANDS-JBL SYNTHESIS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM-SURROUND SOUND & REAR SUBWOOFER-POWER MOONROOF-OPEN/TILT/SHADE-POWER TAILGATE-REMOTE START W/ UPGRADED ALARM SYSTEM-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-BACK UP CAMERA-PARKING SENSORS-POWER UP/DOWN TAILGATE WINDOW-RARE OPTION!!-AUTO HEADLIGHTS/FOG LIGHTS-PRIVACY GLASS-POWER EVERYTHING-SILVER ALLOY WHEELS - ALL SEASON TIRES-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST & TRACTION CONTROL-REAR SPOILER-POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT-BOTH FRONT SEATS-ROOF RACKS W/ CROSS BARS'THIS SUPER CLEAN TOYOTA SEQUOIA LIMITED HAS EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION AND MORE! RUNS AND DRIVES AMAZING! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND YOU SHOULD ACT FAST BECAUSE THIS WONT LAST! MUST SEE & DRIVE!!CALL NOW- 7 7 4 -4 4 7 - 4 4 4 2 ALLY MOTORS SALES-OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!2008 Toyota Sequoia is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Arguably the most useful, most refined and easiest to drive of the full-size SUVs, the 2008 Toyota Sequoia is an attractive option for large families with a boat in tow.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Massive interior with flexible seating- serene ride- graceful handling for its size- brisk acceleration and high towing capacity with 5.7-liter V8.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBY68A78S015914

Stock: 22-2594

Certified Pre-Owned: No

