Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 135,647 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$15,000
Prestige Toyota of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
SR5 trim, BLACK exterior and GRAPHITE interior. Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, 4x4, COLD AREA PKG, COLOR-KEYED RUNNING BOARDS, Aluminum Wheels, Consumer Guide Recommended SUV. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, 4x4, Rear Air, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Toyota SR5 with BLACK exterior and GRAPHITE interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 276 HP at 5400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: COLOR-KEYED RUNNING BOARDS, COLD AREA PKG headlamp cleaner, windshield de-icer, heated exterior mirrors, larger battery. Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "Arguably the most useful, most refined and easiest to drive of the full-size SUVs, the Toyota Sequoia is an attractive option for large families." -Edmunds.com. Car and Driver Editors Choice. 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Price(s) include(s) all costs to be paid by a consumer, except for licensing costs, registration fees, and taxes. Dealer doc fee of $699.00 not included in price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Toyota Sequoia SR5 Fleet with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT64A09S000855
Stock: L5789938AB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 181,923 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,299$2,994 Below Market
Ally Motors - Whitman / Massachusetts
ALLY MOTORS PRESENTS : 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited Sport Utility 4DSUPER CLEAN & FULLY LOADED! RUNS LIKE NEW! FEATURES:-LIMITED TOP TRIM LEVEL-5.7 LITER F-FORCE V8 ENGINE 4X4 AUTOMATIC-TOW MODE & LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL/4WDLOCK-NAVIGATION SYSTEM-TOUCH SCREEN IN DASH-REAR DVD/VIDEO SYSTEM W/ HOUSE OUTLET AND GAME HOOK UPS-REAR AUDIO W/ 2 PASSENGER AUDIO JACKS-REAR AIR- 4 ZONE DIGITAL AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL-3RD ROW SEATING-POWER FOLD UP & DOWN-PULL-UP REAR SHADES FOR SIDE WINDOWS-LEATHER INTERIOR-HEATED SEATS-BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY W/ VOICE COMMANDS-JBL SYNTHESIS PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM-SURROUND SOUND & REAR SUBWOOFER-POWER MOONROOF-OPEN/TILT/SHADE-POWER TAILGATE-REMOTE START W/ UPGRADED ALARM SYSTEM-LEATHER WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL-BACK UP CAMERA-PARKING SENSORS-POWER UP/DOWN TAILGATE WINDOW-RARE OPTION!!-AUTO HEADLIGHTS/FOG LIGHTS-PRIVACY GLASS-POWER EVERYTHING-SILVER ALLOY WHEELS - ALL SEASON TIRES-ELECTRONIC STABILITY ASSIST & TRACTION CONTROL-REAR SPOILER-POWER LUMBAR SUPPORT-BOTH FRONT SEATS-ROOF RACKS W/ CROSS BARS'THIS SUPER CLEAN TOYOTA SEQUOIA LIMITED HAS EVERY AVAILABLE OPTION AND MORE! RUNS AND DRIVES AMAZING! VERY WELL MAINTAINED AND YOU SHOULD ACT FAST BECAUSE THIS WONT LAST! MUST SEE & DRIVE!!CALL NOW- 7 7 4 -4 4 7 - 4 4 4 2 ALLY MOTORS SALES-OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK!2008 Toyota Sequoia is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. 'Arguably the most useful, most refined and easiest to drive of the full-size SUVs, the 2008 Toyota Sequoia is an attractive option for large families with a boat in tow.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Massive interior with flexible seating- serene ride- graceful handling for its size- brisk acceleration and high towing capacity with 5.7-liter V8.CALL NOW 774-447-4442 for appointment!Go to AllyMotors.com today and pick up your own car!Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE AUTOCHECK REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICE________________________________________________________________________________________________________GOOD - BAD - NO CREDIT - GET GUARANTEED APPROVAL NOW!EASY FINANCING with AllyMotors.com!We have a 98% approval rate!Low monthly payments!Use trade-in as down payment!Zero application fee!Pick your own car!Please, get a pencil and paper to write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected:Driver licenceTwo recent paystubsReferencesPhone or utility bill (in customer name)Title for your trade_______________________________ALLY MOTORS INC934 Temple St,Whitman, MA 02382www.AllyMotors.comCall us at 774-447-4442Monday-Sunday by 9:30am-7pmSunday 11am-4pm*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY68A78S015914
Stock: 22-2594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,373 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
Trade in SUV. 5.7 run & drive good, clean interior & exterior. all options for this trim. Please come by for test drive. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Off Road Tires, Overhead Console, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY64A48S011016
Stock: 011016
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 193,500 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$2,404 Below Market
Billion Auto Southtown Chevrolet Buick - Worthing / South Dakota
If you need a quality pre-owned vehicle at a great price, look no further. This vehicle is calling your name. To learn more about the equipment and features give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY67A88S017110
Stock: P10231
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-05-2011
- 192,300 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,205 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
ONE OWNER NICE MOSTLY HIGHWAY MILES.OVER 100 PRE-OWNED TOYOTA AND OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY68A18S007855
Stock: 007855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,860 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,685$1,185 Below Market
Rod Hatfield Chevrolet - Lexington / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY68A98S008669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 177,502 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
INSURANCE TITLE REPLACED BACK GAT OVER 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G17AS034210
Stock: 034210
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 189,088 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$1,429 Below Market
Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Excelsior Springs / Missouri
2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD Nautical Blue Metallic **Automatic Headlights**, **Bluetooth Hands-Free**, **Heated Seats**, **Voice Recognition**, 3rd Row Seats, Appearance Package, Audio Package, Climate Package, DVD Entertainment System, Heat Package, Heated Mirrors, Leather Seats, New Tires, Premium Audio Package, Premium Wheels, Rear Climate Package, Rear Power Sliding Window, Running Boards, Sunroof/Moonroof, Tow Package, Sequoia Limited, 4D Sport Utility, 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, Nautical Blue Metallic, Sand Beige Leather, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated front seats, JBL Synthesis AM/FM 6-Disc In-Dash CD, MP3 decoder, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof, Rear air conditioning, Rear-Seat DVD Entertainment System, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Sun blinds. Heartland Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is located 12 minutes past Liberty in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. We have a large selection of new Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram vehicles and a variety of pre-owned vehicles to choose from. Heartland CDJR is the preferred dealer for Liberty, Kansas City, Smithville, Excelsior Springs, Independence and Kearney residents. Be sure to check our specials pages for huge savings and payment breakdowns. Our goal is to provide the fast, fair and friendly car buying experience that everyone deserves! We take pride in our transparency and turning first time buyers into loyal customers for life. Visit us today at our Excelsior Springs dealership, Heartland CDJR - where â Nice People Buy From Nice People!" Our 1 Price Pledge to you is that the Low Price you see is the Low Price you PAY! Our customers love their car buying experience without the back and forth haggling or time consuming negotiations. We also offer an Express Pick-Up and Driveway Delivery option. In fact, we have been delivering cars to driveways before it was COOL! Our Express Pick-Up option is the faster way to buy - we can complete almost the entire transaction over the phone or online. We will have the vehicle pulled up and ready for you when you arrive so you can be in and out in your new vehicle in 30 minutes or less. Our inventory moves quickly, please call ahead. Appointments are strongly encouraged. Call us at (816) 630-2200 to schedule an appointment and experience the easier way to buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY68A38S019183
Stock: H2208C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020
- 190,899 milesFrame damage, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$13,708
Team Chevrolet GMC - Scottsbluff / Nebraska
Great MPG: 18 MPG Hwy. Priced to Move - $110 below NADA Retail!! A winning value!!! 4 Wheel Drive, never get stuck again* If you've been longing for just the right Limited 5.7L V8, well stop your search right here** Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY68A38S008197
Stock: T1244B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-03-2020
- 206,259 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,100$974 Below Market
G&G Buick GMC - Dodge City / Kansas
Look!! Look!! Look!!! How comforting is it knowing you are always prepared with this smooth 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited 5.7L V8!!! 4 Wheel Drive. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY68A48S011917
Stock: 011917
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 164,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995$907 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
NICE BIG TOYOTA REALLY NICE MUST SEE 150K V8 fully loaded OVER 500 VEHICLE 128 TOYOTAS WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY68AX8S009264
Stock: 009264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,237 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$11,995
AutoNation Chevrolet North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
3rd Row Seat This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY64A28S007000
Stock: 8S007000
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 227,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,955$249 Below Market
Bill Gatton Honda - Bristol / Tennessee
This 2010 Toyota Sequoia 4dr Limited features a 5.7L V8 DOHC 32V 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver Sky Metallic with a Graphite interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 423-968-5111 or hondasales@billgattonhonda.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G1XAS029163
Stock: 20H0881
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,495
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD with the 5.7L V8 engine. Heated leather seats; 3rd row seating; sunroof; tow package. Call 509-276-2925 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY64A68S012704
Stock: 25913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 185,373 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$15,980
Autonomics - Lexington / Kentucky
This 2008 Toyota Sequoia is a Platinum 4WD! This Sequoia is loaded with luxury options leather sunroof power seats 2nd row captain chairs rear entertainment hands free Bluetooth Navigation 3rd row seating and a lot more! You are going to love these options. Must see and and drive to appreciate all the options. Call or come out today and take it for a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY67A98S002129
Stock: B3751
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,681 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
Power Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Newport / Oregon
Please contact the dealership for more information on this vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY64A58S023192
Stock: P22184
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 167,230 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988
Bedrock Motors Blaine - Blaine / Minnesota
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Driver Seat, Tow Package, Backup Camera, CD with Aux Input, Bluetooth, Sunroof/Moonroof, Navigation System. CARFAX One-Owner. *** BLAINE LOCATION *** 9901 Central Ave. Blaine, MN, 55434 1-(763)-780-1010. 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited Limited Desert Sand Mica 5.7L V8 SMPI DOHC RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Established in 1975, Bedrock Motors is the Upper Midwest's Largest automobile wholesaler. In the 35 years since we opened our doors, we have developed a top-notch reputation for servicing and supplying automobile dealers across the region. Be sure to go to www.bedrockmotors.com to see our entire used car inventory. We have a huge selection of pre-owned inventory from a few of the most experienced automobile purchasers in the upper midwest - all located right here in Rogers MN.The bedrock of Bedrock Motors (excuse the pun) is over 30 years of experience from the upper Midwest's largest wholesale company. Opening a retail facility for direct sales is a natural move for us. We also offer full service on any make and model!Our vehicles available for retail are hand selected with financing and warranties available. Yes we do accept trades and have in place a unique customer buying program. Bedrock Motors - Minnesota's Used Car Superstore. www.bedrockmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY68A88S012308
Stock: B9893
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 130,284 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,995
Auto Trademark - Manassas / Virginia
2008 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4WD 1 Owner, Well Maintained, Platinum, 3rd Row Seat, Rear Entertainment System, Navigation System, 20 Inch Wheels, JBL Sound, 4WD/AWD, ABS Brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy Wheels, AM/FM Stereo, Automatic Transmission, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Audio, Cruise Control, Fold-Away Third Row, Full Roof Rack, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Locks, Power Lift Gate Decklid, Power Mirrors, Power Seat(s), Power Windows, Rear Air Conditioning, Rear Defroster, Running Boards, Side Airbags, Sunroof(s), Tow Hitch, Traction Control, Financing And Extended Service Plans Available.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY67A68S022015
Stock: AT13110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
