Vehicle overview

Full-size, truck-based SUVs like the 2013 Toyota Sequoia are becoming rarer with each new model year, as buyers who don't need big-time towing or off-road capabilities are switching to more carlike crossovers. But if those qualities are still a big part of your vehicle needs, the Sequoia should work out well.

The Sequoia may have the bones of Toyota's big Tundra pickup, but its ride quality is quite agreeable. The Platinum trim's adaptive air suspension ups the ante even further, delivering luxury-car isolation and comfort. You get performance that befits a luxury vehicle, too, as Toyota's smooth but muscular 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8 becomes the Sequoia's only available engine for 2013. The V8's thirst means it isn't going to win any save-the-earth awards, but it seems only barely troubled to move the 2013 Sequoia's ample mass.

If you're shopping for a vehicle primarily to haul around a lot of people and have the all-weather security of four-wheel drive, we'll be the first to recommend one of the numerous large crossovers available. They serve the same purpose, but they're easier to drive and park and don't hit you with the fuel economy penalty for truck-type capabilities you may rarely, if ever, put to use. Toyota's own Highlander is one crossover alternative that seats three rows of occupants, as does the 2013 Chevrolet Traverse.

If you do have towing needs or other heavy-duty uses, however, nothing but a truck-type SUV will get the job done, and the 2013 Toyota Sequoia surely is one of the most comfortable ways to do it. The Sequoia rides better and has a more sophisticated interior than the stalwart class choice, the 2013 Chevy Tahoe, while its beefy V8 outshines the power available from the Ford Expedition.