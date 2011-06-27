  1. Home
2014 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Massive interior with flexible seating for up to eight
  • serene ride
  • brisk acceleration and high towing capacity.
  • Audio controls are hard to reach while driving
  • cumbersome setup process for Entune system.
Edmunds' Expert Review

With class-leading refinement and plenty of versatility and user-friendly features, the 2014 Toyota Sequoia is our top pick among traditional full-size SUVs. If your needs are less extreme, though, a large, three-row crossover will likely serve you better.

Vehicle overview

In today's world, it's hard to deny the appeal of crossover SUVs. Compared to traditional full-size SUVs like the 2014 Toyota Sequoia, they offer superior fuel economy and a more pleasant on-road demeanor. Yet there's still a small population of buyers who truly need the combination of towing muscle and seating capacity that only an old-school SUV can provide. If you're one of them, you'll find few truck-based SUVs that can match the Toyota Sequoia's impressive package of power and refinement.

Built on a modified version of Toyota's Tundra pickup platform, the eight-passenger Sequoia has the performance side covered with its 381-horsepower 5.7-liter V8. This is an uncommonly smooth engine that delivers robust acceleration in weekday driving and still has the brawn to tow trailers up to 7,400 pounds on the weekend. The Sequoia offers decent handling and good ride comfort, too. Inside, you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with flexible seating and room for as many as eight passengers. Base models come pretty well equipped, while higher trim levels offer standard features on par with upscale luxury sedans.

Of course, if you don't really need the 2014 Sequoia's towing capabilities, you'll find that lighter-duty, three-row crossover SUVs are easier to live with day to day and more fuel-efficient. Top alternatives include the roomy 2014 Chevrolet Traverse or the more tow-capable (but smaller) Dodge Durango. As for traditional, full-size SUVs, the Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban and Ford Expedition have their own appeal, though neither offers quite as likable a package as the Sequoia. Even though it's clearly not right for everybody, the 2014 Toyota Sequoia still remains our top recommendation to shoppers who have a legitimate need for a vehicle that can seat a small crowd, tow a big trailer, or even do both at once.

2014 Toyota Sequoia models

The 2014 Toyota Sequoia is a full-size SUV with standard eight-passenger seating. Available second-row captain's chairs reduce seating capacity to seven. The Sequoia is offered in three trim levels: SR5, Limited and Platinum.

The entry-level SR5 model comes with a long list of standard features, including 18-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, keyless entry, a roof rack, running boards, rear privacy glass, a power-down rear window and towing preparation. That list continues inside with tri-zone automatic climate control, power front seats (eight-way driver, four-way passenger), a 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player, satellite radio, HD radio, an auxiliary audio input and a USB/iPod interface. New this year is Toyota's Entune system, which connects to the driver's smartphone and makes it possible to access various entertainment and information apps via a standard 6.1-inch touchscreen.

Options for the SR5 include a Sport package with 20-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, a color-keyed grille and second-row captain's chairs. The available Premium package bundles leather upholstery, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, a power-reclining and -folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a rearview camera (display built into the rearview mirror).

Stepping up to the Limited model gets you 20-inch alloy wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming outside mirrors, a sunroof, front and rear parking sensors and a power liftgate. Inside, everything from the SR5's Premium package is included as standard, along with side-window sunshades for the second and third rows, upgraded gauges and a navigation system. A 14-speaker JBL sound system is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-Ray player.

The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all the above features, plus 20-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a 12-way power driver seat, driver memory functions, heated second-row captain's chairs and a power-adjustable steering wheel.

2014 Highlights

Other than the addition of the Entune infotainment system to the standard equipment list, the 2014 Toyota Sequoia is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Toyota Sequoia comes standard with a 5.7-liter V8 engine rated at 381 hp and 401 pound-feet of torque. The V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, and rear-wheel drive is standard. A four-wheel-drive system with low-range gearing is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a Sequoia hustled from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.7 seconds. As is typical for a full-size, truck-based SUV, EPA-estimated fuel economy is low at 15 mpg combined (13 mpg city/17 mpg highway) with rear-wheel drive, and 14 mpg combined (13 mpg city/17 mpg highway) with 4WD.

Two-wheel-drive Sequoias can tow a maximum of 7,400 pounds. You can expect a slightly lower tow rating if you choose a Sequoia with 4WD or a high level of equipment.

Safety

Standard safety equipment for all 2014 Toyota Sequoia models includes antilock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, trailer sway control, front knee airbags, front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera are standard on Limited and Platinum trim levels; a camera is optional on the SR5. A blind-spot monitoring system is standard on the Platinum.

Although the Sequoia's brake pedal has an overly soft and long action to it, its actual stopping performance is quite good for a large SUV. In Edmunds brake testing, the Sequoia needed just 127 feet to come to a stop from 60 mph, a short distance for this class.

Driving

The highlight of driving any 2014 Toyota Sequoia is the 5.7-liter V8. This engine is gutsy and provides impressive acceleration, even in this large, heavy vehicle. The six-speed automatic transmission also performs flawlessly, with smooth, predictable shifts in everyday driving.

Although the 2014 Toyota Sequoia feels less unwieldy than many of its heavyweight competitors, there's no getting around its supersize dimensions and challenging outward visibility. Maneuvering in tight confines like parking garages can be a hassle, and the available front and rear parking sensors and rearview camera are well worth the expense. The Sequoia's ride quality is quite good, however, especially on Platinum models with the adaptive air suspension.

Interior

Inside the 2014 Toyota Sequoia you'll find a spacious and comfortable cabin with room for as many as eight passengers. Models fitted with the available second-row captain's chairs have a bit more of a deluxe feel, but it's hard to find fault with the standard 40/20/40 split bench. Its individual sections can be reclined, adjusted farther back for greater comfort or scooted forward to keep youngsters close at hand.

The quality of both the materials and construction is above average, creating a pleasant environment that belies the Sequoia's rugged truck-based origins. Gauges and controls are generally well placed and easy to use, with the exception of the audio controls that require a bit of a reach for some drivers. Also, getting started with Entune can be a hassle since you have to install an app on your phone and register for an account; plus, you always need an active data connection to use it. The touchscreen interface has straightforward menus, but it's sometimes unresponsive to touch inputs.

When it comes time to schlepp cargo, the Sequoia shines with a healthy 66.6 cubic feet of space behind the second-row seats. Fold both the second and third rows down and you open up a cavernous 120-cubic-foot cargo hold. The third-row seats fold down into the floor, a much more practical design than that found in GM's full-size SUVs, which still require you to remove and store the heavy seat sections.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Toyota Sequoia.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just can't beat it!!
jedi7503,01/05/2014
I just got the wife a 2014 Sequoia limited and its by far the best vehicle I've owned. (I've had a couple of Mercedes before). It addresses all of the comfort and safety issues that a family of 5 could ask for. The new Entune compatibility is the best with the smart phone connection and bluetooth capabilities. The computer will pick up your phone's music and just start playing it when prompted. The 4 wheel drive rocks too! Pulled my brother in law out of a ditch in the snow (had a two wheel drive truck) and I had him out before the wife knew what was going on. You're going to pay for this Truck as they are not cheap but its well worth the $ to get the comfort, reliability and quality
BEST SUV <$70K in the market
suv_king,08/16/2014
Test drove the car back in 2008 and loved it. Finally purchased one in Jul of 2014. Steady and solid steering . Excellent use of interior space. 3rd row seats fit adults. Powerful engine and fun to drive. Has a great instrument panel design, intuitive and functional. Simple fixes, like changing light bulbs can be done easily yourself. Good visibility to all directions from inside. I am not a car guy, but i love driving this beast. I would recommend this to anybody. The only change would be to make adjustable suspension a standard feature. Else, this car rocks!
Can't believe I have had so many issues
Redkc720,03/10/2016
SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
We have had nothing but issues with the sonar sensors on our Sequoia. We initially filed a claim in September of 2014. I have driven Toyota vehicles for 17 years and would have been a loyal customer had this not happened. Lucky for us, we had been issue free until this point, so we had no idea that Toyota corporate is not pleasant to work with if you experience issues with your vehicle. We hit things twice that were too low to see and the sensors didn't notify us. Toyota said that isn't their fault. The sensors would work at times, then suddenly not work for a period of time. They finally didn't work for the dealership to see first hand and they finally believed us. I have honestly never called a or visited a car dealership so many times. It was embarrassing. The sensors finally quit working all together. Finally, they replaced all of the equipment. That was a great temporary fix. Next, we had lights blinking, beeping noises and it all quit working completely. We had to bring it in again. This time Toyota replaced all of the wiring...I could go on but won't. We were (over)sold on the safety features of this extra large vehicle. As parents, we thought we were doing the responsible thing. I would never post something like this under normal circumstances, but I have been advised by Toyota to drive the car like it doesn't have sonar sensors. Something to think about when you make a large purchase like this - I do actually look when I am driving - I had that part figured out. I feel like it's fair to expect your equipment to work. If my headlights didn't work, would they tell me not to drive during the day? Do your homework. We really loved this car. It was comfortable, spacious, everything we wanted. It was perfect for our family, until the sensors didn't work. Then the scary thing was evident - the number of things we couldn't see in this big vehicle - like children that can run out quickly. Basically, we paid a lot of money for safety devices that didn't work. Toyota's take? You should always abide by state driving laws if you don't feel save, and you should never rely on your sensors. Thank you Toyota! I could have paid a lot less and not gotten sensors. I think I will find a company that stands behind their equipment. I really thought I would drive Toyotas forever. I can't tell you how disappointed this makes me.
Uncomfortable drive for a tall driver
tndriver2,06/15/2015
SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
Just traded a 2014 Toyota Sequoia with only 7000 miles for a 2014 Suburban. I bought the Toyota new, and I know that trading it in one year was not a financially wise decision, but I am much happier with the Suburban. On the plus side, the Sequoia is easy to handle and turns and parks like a much smaller car. But the steering wheel hurts my shoulders on long drives, there are a lot of blind spots, there isn't much head room, and the small size of the gas tank is a problem. The Sequoia actually gets worst gas mileage than the Suburban, too. All in all, most of my complaints are about the comfort--this car may work fine for a shorter driver but not for tall drivers.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

