  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(307)
Appraise this car

2003 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Ultrarefined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
  • Nondescript styling, comparatively low towing capacity.
Other years
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
Toyota Sequoia for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
List Price
$10,995
Used Sequoia for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable full-size SUV that beats Ford and General Motors at their own game.

2003 Highlights

For 2003, the eight-passenger Sequoia SUV features new 17-inch alloy wheels and tires and an inside rearview auto-dimming mirror as standard equipment on the top-of-the-line Limited grade, and as options on the SR5 model. A rear DVD entertainment system with two cordless headphones, and a load leveling rear suspension are new features available on both Sequoia models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Toyota Sequoia.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(5%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.7
307 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 307 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best money I have spent on a vehicle
Brandon Valentine,10/25/2015
SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
I bought my 03 Limited with 60k miles. Today I have 175k. I changed the timing belt at 105k (book recommends at 95k). Average 15.7 mpg. It does like to use brake pads, but nothing unexpected from a large SUV. I get it serviced at the dealership and keep the regular maintenance. The rear window motor went $500. It went a year later and I have not repaired it. Other than that this vehicle is reliable. I am confident taking long road trips with it even at 175k miles. My family of 5 and 2 dogs and all the luggage fit comfortably. My wife wants to replace it with a new one, but I see no need. My heart will be heavy the day I part with this vehicle. 10/27/016, It now has 195k. Took it for a 6k road trip last summer; Phoenix to Michigan and back with much wandering in between. Just last week had to replace the rear gate latch for the second time ($508). This Sequoia is still the best money I have ever spent. 4/27/017, 201k miles. Does not burn oil and does not leak. The seats are beginning to show wear; leather cracked on passenger side front seat. Still the best money I ever spent on a vehicle. Finally parted with her after 206k. Still the best money I ever spent on a vehicle.
I love my truck BUT...
Baron,10/29/2010
I love my Sequoia. I think it is the best looking of the full size SUVs and I usually get 18-20 mpg which is good for an 8 seat SUV. However, I have not found my Toyota to be as well built as my Honda's. I am constantly replacing interior trim pieces that and have replaced all of my interior door handles. My overall maintenance bill his higher with this vehicle than with my Honda's too. It it is not an O2 sensor dying or a CV boot splitting it is my bushings for my rack and pinion steering or something else. This thing eats break pads like dessert. Nonetheless, I still like the truck but just have some $ set aside for maint.
RELIABLE FAMILY VEHICLE!!!
anthonydw6,12/19/2014
bought this truck used in 2009, i wish i knew how many miles, anyways we always traveled back and forth from Houston to Louisiana, in '10 we got a new battery, in '12 we replaced the alternator. We recently sold her because we got 3 new vehicles and this truck was almost at 200k miles and needed some tlc, we just did not have any money in the budge with 3 other car notes. But this baby was a joy to have and we always felt so safe inside. The day we let her go was just hard to believe, but we do hope she will bring joy to another family or something
Spare Key
Bob,10/02/2010
Just purchased my Sequoia used as a second vehicle. Spent a lot of money on new timing belt, serpentine belt, battery, replacing transmission fluid, etc. - which I anticipated and I am OK with all that. Seat belt retracter and gas gauge that failed right after purchased disappointed - but I still hung in OK. The big surprise that completely turned me off was a replacement ignition key (just the key!) to replace the lost key that did not come with the vehicle - $628 quoted! Unbelievable. From what I understand, an electronic module has to be replaced to work with a new key. Knowing that up front - I would not have purchased the Sequoia.
See all 307 reviews of the 2003 Toyota Sequoia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Toyota Sequoia

Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include SR5 Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), Limited 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A), and Limited Rwd 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 is priced between $10,995 and$10,995 with odometer readings between 91930 and91930 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 91930 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia.

Can't find a used 2003 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sequoia for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $11,087.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $8,209.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sequoia for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,833.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,636.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Toyota Sequoia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Toyota lease specials
Check out Toyota Sequoia lease specials

Related Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles