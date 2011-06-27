Vehicle overview

Toyota gained most of its following in America by selling small and economical cars. More recently, as its success has grown, the company's selection of products has grown in both variety and size. The Toyota Sequoia SUV was introduced in 2001 as an alternative to the smaller 4Runner and the more lavish Land Cruiser. Built alongside the Tundra pickup in Toyota's plant in Indiana, the full-size Sequoia is the largest sport-utility vehicle in the Toyota lineup. It also happens to be longer and wider than the Tahoe and about the same size as the Expedition.

Yep, this is definitely a big truck. The 2006 Toyota Sequoia offers seating for eight, two- or four-wheel drive and a standard V8 engine. It also has plenty of standard and optional features, including a stability control system and a DVD-based rear entertainment system. As another bonus, the Sequoia is backed by Toyota's long-standing reputation for reliability and durability. The main advantage that competitors have over the Sequoia is higher maximum tow ratings, but if this is of no concern to you the Sequoia's ultrarefined drivetrain, great ergonomics, impeccable build quality and high-tech safety features are sure to satisfy.