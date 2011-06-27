2006 Toyota Sequoia Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
- Nondescript styling, low towing capacity for a full-size SUV, rear seats don't fold into floor.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2006 Toyota Sequoia is a thoroughly capable and comfortable full-size SUV, but if you need to tow a heavy load the competition does it better.
Vehicle overview
Toyota gained most of its following in America by selling small and economical cars. More recently, as its success has grown, the company's selection of products has grown in both variety and size. The Toyota Sequoia SUV was introduced in 2001 as an alternative to the smaller 4Runner and the more lavish Land Cruiser. Built alongside the Tundra pickup in Toyota's plant in Indiana, the full-size Sequoia is the largest sport-utility vehicle in the Toyota lineup. It also happens to be longer and wider than the Tahoe and about the same size as the Expedition.
Yep, this is definitely a big truck. The 2006 Toyota Sequoia offers seating for eight, two- or four-wheel drive and a standard V8 engine. It also has plenty of standard and optional features, including a stability control system and a DVD-based rear entertainment system. As another bonus, the Sequoia is backed by Toyota's long-standing reputation for reliability and durability. The main advantage that competitors have over the Sequoia is higher maximum tow ratings, but if this is of no concern to you the Sequoia's ultrarefined drivetrain, great ergonomics, impeccable build quality and high-tech safety features are sure to satisfy.
2006 Toyota Sequoia models
The Toyota Sequoia is available in two trim levels, base SR5 and Limited, with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The SR5 is well equipped with features like 16-inch wheels; power windows, seats, mirrors and locks; a CD and cassette audio system; cruise control; and automatic climate control. Limited models come fully equipped with leather seating, a premium JBL audio system, power sunroof, a multifunction display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and keyless entry. On both trucks, you can also order options like an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system and a rear load-leveling suspension. A sport package with tubular running boards, a skid plate, load-leveling suspension and various other extras is available on the SR5, while Limited buyers can get a luxury package with second-row bucket seats, electroluminescent gauges, upgraded wood trim and seat memory.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood is a slightly modified version of the V8 from the Tundra pickup. Displacing 4.7 liters and rated at 273 horsepower and 314 pound-feet of torque, this engine lives up to Toyota's tradition of smooth powertrains that deliver seamless power with minimal apparent effort. Despite the available torque, the Sequoia's maximum towing capacity tops out at 6,500 pounds (6,200 on four-wheel-drive models), less than most of its heavier-duty competition.
Safety
The 2006 Toyota Sequoia comes standard with stability and traction control, as well as four-wheel antilock disc brakes with EBD and panic assist. Optional are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for first- and second-row occupants. Besides providing added protection in side impacts, these airbags will also deploy in the event of a rollover. The Sequoia received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in government frontal-impact testing.
Driving
Whether on city streets or dirt trails, the 2006 Toyota Sequoia handles well for a full-size SUV, providing both a smooth ride and easy maneuverability around turns. Those hoping for explosive V8 power will be disappointed, but the Sequoia offers fully adequate acceleration and an overall refined demeanor that family buyers will find appealing.
Interior
Most Toyota Sequoia models seat eight, though opting for the Limited model's luxury package drops capacity to seven. Second-row passengers are given plenty of room, and the 60/40-split bench seat can be reclined, folded or tumbled completely forward. Although there's significantly more third-row legroom than in the Tahoe, the Toyota's narrower body makes three across too close for comfort. Additionally, the Expedition and Armada offer even more leg- and shoulder room, along with the convenience of a fold-flat seat design. Toyota lists maximum cargo capacity at 128.1 cubic feet, but that's with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor (using hand tools). With the second-row seats in use, capacity measures 65.3 cubes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Sequoia.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sequoia
Related Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Toyota Tacoma
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Yaris
- 2019 86
- 2019 Toyota Tundra
- 2020 Toyota Camry
- 2021 Toyota Corolla
- 2020 4Runner
- 2020 Yaris Hatchback