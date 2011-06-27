  1. Home
2006 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
  • Nondescript styling, low towing capacity for a full-size SUV, rear seats don't fold into floor.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Toyota Sequoia is a thoroughly capable and comfortable full-size SUV, but if you need to tow a heavy load the competition does it better.

Vehicle overview

Toyota gained most of its following in America by selling small and economical cars. More recently, as its success has grown, the company's selection of products has grown in both variety and size. The Toyota Sequoia SUV was introduced in 2001 as an alternative to the smaller 4Runner and the more lavish Land Cruiser. Built alongside the Tundra pickup in Toyota's plant in Indiana, the full-size Sequoia is the largest sport-utility vehicle in the Toyota lineup. It also happens to be longer and wider than the Tahoe and about the same size as the Expedition.

Yep, this is definitely a big truck. The 2006 Toyota Sequoia offers seating for eight, two- or four-wheel drive and a standard V8 engine. It also has plenty of standard and optional features, including a stability control system and a DVD-based rear entertainment system. As another bonus, the Sequoia is backed by Toyota's long-standing reputation for reliability and durability. The main advantage that competitors have over the Sequoia is higher maximum tow ratings, but if this is of no concern to you the Sequoia's ultrarefined drivetrain, great ergonomics, impeccable build quality and high-tech safety features are sure to satisfy.

2006 Toyota Sequoia models

The Toyota Sequoia is available in two trim levels, base SR5 and Limited, with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The SR5 is well equipped with features like 16-inch wheels; power windows, seats, mirrors and locks; a CD and cassette audio system; cruise control; and automatic climate control. Limited models come fully equipped with leather seating, a premium JBL audio system, power sunroof, a multifunction display, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, heated front seats, 17-inch alloy wheels and keyless entry. On both trucks, you can also order options like an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system and a rear load-leveling suspension. A sport package with tubular running boards, a skid plate, load-leveling suspension and various other extras is available on the SR5, while Limited buyers can get a luxury package with second-row bucket seats, electroluminescent gauges, upgraded wood trim and seat memory.

2006 Highlights

There are no significant changes for the 2006 Toyota Sequoia, though an adoption of new and more accurate SAE engine measuring procedures by Toyota have resulted in a slight drop in the amount of stated power for the V8.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood is a slightly modified version of the V8 from the Tundra pickup. Displacing 4.7 liters and rated at 273 horsepower and 314 pound-feet of torque, this engine lives up to Toyota's tradition of smooth powertrains that deliver seamless power with minimal apparent effort. Despite the available torque, the Sequoia's maximum towing capacity tops out at 6,500 pounds (6,200 on four-wheel-drive models), less than most of its heavier-duty competition.

Safety

The 2006 Toyota Sequoia comes standard with stability and traction control, as well as four-wheel antilock disc brakes with EBD and panic assist. Optional are seat-mounted side airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags for first- and second-row occupants. Besides providing added protection in side impacts, these airbags will also deploy in the event of a rollover. The Sequoia received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in government frontal-impact testing.

Driving

Whether on city streets or dirt trails, the 2006 Toyota Sequoia handles well for a full-size SUV, providing both a smooth ride and easy maneuverability around turns. Those hoping for explosive V8 power will be disappointed, but the Sequoia offers fully adequate acceleration and an overall refined demeanor that family buyers will find appealing.

Interior

Most Toyota Sequoia models seat eight, though opting for the Limited model's luxury package drops capacity to seven. Second-row passengers are given plenty of room, and the 60/40-split bench seat can be reclined, folded or tumbled completely forward. Although there's significantly more third-row legroom than in the Tahoe, the Toyota's narrower body makes three across too close for comfort. Additionally, the Expedition and Armada offer even more leg- and shoulder room, along with the convenience of a fold-flat seat design. Toyota lists maximum cargo capacity at 128.1 cubic feet, but that's with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor (using hand tools). With the second-row seats in use, capacity measures 65.3 cubes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Toyota Sequoia.

5(85%)
4(15%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Beats a Lexus GX470 hands down
Bmac,06/06/2009
We needed a little more room with the addition of a third child to our family. We traded in our Lexus GX470 and the only thing we miss is the complimentary loaner car a few times a year for oil changes. The Sequoia goes through any mild to medium difficulty 4wd trails with no problem. On more difficult stuff, I feel a lot less guilty about bottoming out a Sequoia than a Lexus...and my pocket book doesn't pay nearly as much for the plastic you replace on the Lexus. If I had it to do over, I would have bought a Sequoia 4wd in the 1st place. Sure, the Lexus won 4wd drive magazine 4- wheeler of the year a few times, but how often do you do Rincon. I can bang my Sequoia around w/no regrets.
What happened to Toyota?
Mom of Two,03/02/2010
Previous happy Toyota owner. I have had nothing but problems - electrical problems with this SUV since I got it. Toyota seems to not care. I tried arbitration with no luck. My car at 2 yrs old spent ONE month at the dealer maintenance only to have more electrical problems. I cannot let it idle without it wanting to stall - such a bummer when stuck in traffic!! At the time of arbitration Toyota claimed that the car is working at that instant so there is no issue, they will continue to fix problems that arise. That is not product reliability to me. I think I got stuck with the lemon.
2006 Toyota Sequoia
the doc,10/28/2008
I bought my 2006 Sequoia new. I have owned it over 2 years and driven it almost 30000 miles. I have to say that it has been a great vehicle. The quality has been exceptional. It is a large SUV with a V 8, so gas mileage is what it is. The vehicle is very quiet at high or low speeds. The vehicle has been very reliable and only been to the shop for regular maintenance.
Significant Noise Problem
Ketan Vyas,11/09/2006
I bought a new Sequoia in June 2006. The very first time I drove on interstate I noticed humming noise of drive shaft at speed of 60 mph. This is some time appreciated in old real wheel drive cars. But not in a new vehicle which costs $52000. I cannot get either dealer or Toyota to fix this or take the vehicle back. In order to stay comfortable you need to drive at the speed lower than 60 mph. I am amazed the way I am treated by Toyota and the dealership. I used to be a Toyota fan. I recommend everyone to drive this vehicle on highway before buying. I am sure some of other sequoia owners might have experienced the same problem what Toyota calls "normal characteristic of vehicle."
See all 47 reviews of the 2006 Toyota Sequoia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2006 Toyota Sequoia

Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2006 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

