Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

RC Auto Brokers - Marietta / Georgia

2004 Toyota Sequoia, limited , automatic transmission , runs and drives great , power windows , power locks , power mirrors , leather seats , premium sound system , 4X4 , third row , TIMING BELT SERVICED , and much more. Only 152 K miles !!! Call us at ( 770 ) 873 - 9762 or ( 404 ) 903 - 0053 Or visit our website ( rcautobrokers.com ) We are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm / Saturday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. ( Please call before you come to confirm inventory. ) We are closed on Sundays. Just $ 8,900 VIN 5TDBT48A94S215500 Thanks for looking !!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBT48A94S215500

Stock: 2524

Certified Pre-Owned: No