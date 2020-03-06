Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
498 listings
- 174,533 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
- 152,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,900
- 176,714 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$8,995
- 170,549 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,485
- 227,450 miles
$3,795
- 203,651 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$4,300
- 192,099 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,900$1,773 Below Market
- 175,267 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,998$1,233 Below Market
- 123,292 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,799
- 220,709 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,790
- 91,930 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,995
- 256,678 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,977
- 236,204 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,500
- 189,439 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,500
- 188,731 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,599
- 143,949 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 120,176 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,992
- 222,070 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sequoia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
A Soccer Mom,11/02/2015
SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them.
