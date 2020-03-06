Used 2004 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    174,533 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Black
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    152,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,900

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    176,714 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Silver
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    170,549 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,485

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    227,450 miles

    $3,795

    Details
  • 2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Gray
    used

    2004 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    203,651 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,300

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    192,099 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    $1,773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Black
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    175,267 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,998

    $1,233 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    123,292 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,799

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    220,709 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,790

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    91,930 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    256,678 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,977

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Gray
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    236,204 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Red
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    189,439 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,500

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Black
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    188,731 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,599

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    143,949 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,495

    Details
  • 2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2005 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    120,176 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,992

    Details
  • 2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited in White
    used

    2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    222,070 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

  5
    (79%)
  4
    (15%)
  3
    (4%)
  2
    (1%)
Love My Reliable Soccer Taxi
A Soccer Mom,11/02/2015
SR5 4WD 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 4A)
While the Sequoia is not great on gas mileage, it has by far been the most reliable vehicle I've owned. I bought a 2004 SR5 brand new and kept the oil changed. It still starts instantly like it did over 10 years ago. I've taken my teenage boys and their teammates to tournaments, and everybody sat comfortably with enough cargo space for luggage and soccer backpacks. I have replaced the battery, shocks ,struts, and brakes. I have never replaced the timing belt, and it has almost 300,000 miles on it. I have had 3 drivers run into me while sitting still and this vehicle has kept me safe. My DVD player has never been great from day one. The movies get stuck in the player. The radio volume button has stopped working properly. The motor of the back window wiper has died. Neither Toyota or the dealership notified me of the ball bearing recall. Thank God I wasn't traveling at a high speed when mine broke. The arm rest is broken and the seat cushion has torn on the driver's seat. I've owned Chevy, Ford, Nissan, and Infiniti. The Toyota has given me fewer problems and better performance than all of them.
Report abuse
