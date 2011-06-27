Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
- $3,650Great Deal | $1,112 below market
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5233,585 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bailey Auto - Pomona / Kansas
This is a 2002 Toyota Sequoia 4x4 with 233k for miles. Power windows, locks, cruise, A/C, etc. . . . It has 3rd row seating and tow package. This is a nice SUV that drives very nice as well.. Great hauler whether kids or the boat. The low advertised price assumes you have the cash or have arranged your own financing. For better picture or to see more vehicles including 4x4's, crew cab trucks, and cars go to WWW.BAILEY-AUTO.NET ------------- If you have questions, call 785-566-3473. You will talk with me or my wife, not a salesman. We are located in Pomona, a 35 to 40 minute drive south of Olathe or about 30 minute drive from Lawrence or Topeka. ---------- Small town and low overhead = cheaper prices than BIG city
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A42S072376
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,900Good Deal | $1,331 below market
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited183,681 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, Front Heated Seats. This Toyota Sequoia also includes Power Driver's Seat, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Roof Rack, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Cassette, CD Player, Running Boards, 3rd Row Seating, Center Arm Rest, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Premium Sound, Overhead Console, Compass And Temperature Display. Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Fog Lights, AM/FM, Cassette, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Center Arm Rest, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Running Boards - Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A92S068351
Stock: 122680
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $4,000Fair Deal | $762 below market
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5201,507 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dan Cummins Georgetown Chevrolet Buick - Georgetown / Kentucky
THIS IS A FRESH TRADE THAT HAS NOT AND WILL NOT BE SERVICED. SOLD COMPLETELY AS IS AS WAS TRADED. SOLD WITH ABSOLUTELY NO GUARANTEES AT ALL. THIS IS JUST AN ALTERNATIVE TO TAKING IT TO THE AUCTION. PREVIOUS OWNER INFORMATION AVAILABLE. HERE ARE SOME THINGS ABOUT THE VEHICLE THAT WE NOTICED AND THERE COULD BE OTHER ISSUES PRESENT! Carfax OK, Runs and drives OK, AC is Cold, 4x4 OK, Sunroof, Needs tires, Engine and VSC lights on, Has rust, scratches and dings (see pics). AS TRADED $4000 + TAX & FEES!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A62S099529
Stock: 907A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $3,495Fair Deal | $631 below market
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited272,200 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG $$$ Looking for a roomy SUV and Toyota reliability? Well look no further! This fun to drive family SUV is V8, 4.7L, 4WD, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 2610 Delta Dr, CO Springs dealership today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle.Vehicle is at our CO Springs Location 719-391-7296.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A62S083857
Stock: c048877
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-28-2018
- $3,995Good Deal | $835 below market
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5150,117 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Best Buy Auto Sales - Murphysboro / Illinois
***local repo,work truck ***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A52S084097
Stock: 17274
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$5,499
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5297,000 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Steve's Hometown Chevrolet Buick GMC - Fruitland / Idaho
Delivers 17 Highway MPG and 14 City MPG! This Toyota Sequoia delivers a Gas V8 4.7L/285 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle skid control (VSC), Tilt steering wheel, Storage pockets on all doors.*This Toyota Sequoia Comes Equipped with These Options *Side-impact door beams, Rear quarter panel trim-inc: open storage pockets, small covered compartment, dual cup holders, twin grocery bag hooks, cargo net hooks, Rear driver quarter panel-mounted pwr outlet, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering, Pwr-assisted 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, Pwr windows/door locks, Pwr mirrors, Multi-function floor console-inc: storage box, memo pad clip, dual front/rear cup holders, 2 front/1 rear pwr outlets, Independent double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs, Full overhead console-inc: 5 storage compartments, front/rear personal lights, cabin light.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 15 Service Records.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Steve's Hometown Chevrolet located at 1011 NW 16th Street, Fruitland, ID 83661 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A82S057413
Stock: 20057413
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $6,500
2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5214,747 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Blue 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 CLEAN TITLE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership . Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A52S082821
Stock: 012715A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $5,554
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited232,254 milesDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 16 x 7JJ Silver Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.10 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Captain's Chairs w/Leather Trim, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, JBL 3-in-1 Premium Combo, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A02S058713
Stock: N1777A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $6,354Fair Deal
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited196,000 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket Sandy - Sandy / Utah
Located at Sandy this 2002 Gray Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD, 10 Speakers, 16 x 7JJ Silver Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.10 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Captain's Chairs w/Leather Trim, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, JBL 3-in-1 Premium Combo, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A52S123944
Stock: S7784C2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- $7,950
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited149,225 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Churchland Auto And Truck - Portsmouth / Virginia
This Sequoia we have here at CHURCHLAND AUTO AND TRUCK is in really good condition and runs great. It is very clean with 4x4, and has the Limited Package, with leather seats, a sunroof, and alloy wheels. The Sequoia has LOW MILES, only 149K. It has an almost new set of tires. This Limited package includes all of the standard power equipment. It comes with a 3000 mile warranty and qualifies for a 4 year policy. Call the office for details. Driver Air Bag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Air Conditioning, Passenger Air Bag, Power Door Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Tinted Glass, Tilt Wheel, Sunroof, Leather, Limited Package, 4X4, Alloy Wheels. WARRANTIES are available for all makes and models under 200K miles, for up to 5 YEARS or unlimited MILES. There are many warranty companies we work with. Choose the best one for your vehicle. We believe the used car buyer is just as important as the new car buyer, and we are determined to give each customer the finest quality vehicle at the best possible price. CHURCHLAND AUTO has a large family of customers who return because they know that integrity, and assurance of quality are passwords here. CARFAX reports are available upon request. Comments DMV fees such as taxes, title, tags, registration and processing fee are not included in the sale price. Depending on the age of the vehicle, normal wear and tear should be anticipated. Disclaimer Price excludes processing fee and freight or destination charge.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A12S134228
Stock: 7017
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,969
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited188,282 milesDelivery available*
Honest Autos - Fruitland Park / Florida
Recent Arrival!Natural White 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD.Learn why we're different by reading some of our 200+, 5-star reviews on Google and Facebook. Honest Autos has been family owned and operated in Leesburg, FL since 1980. We utilize years of industry experience to help you get a great car at an even better price. Don't get taken advantage of by other dealers. We offer upfront salesman, transparent pricing, service records, and free Carfax vehicle history reports on every vehicle we sell. We are a full spectrum lender, offering competitive traditional financing for good credit customers AND Buy Here Pay Here financing for customers looking to establish or rebuild your credit. Don't take 'NO' for an answer. We can be the bank and tell you 'You're Approved!' Learn more at www.HonestAutos.com. We are conveniently located on U.S. HWY 441 in Leesburg - 50 minutes North of Orlando - 5 minutes South of The Villages. Come in and let us earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A82S083018
Stock: 6671
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,998
2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited303,668 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A62S125198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995
2001 Toyota Sequoia SR5206,791 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mease Motors - Jonestown / Pennsylvania
Carfax No Damage Reported. Carfax No Accidents Reported. Side-impact door beams, Driver/front passenger airbags, 4-wheel anti-lock brakes (ABS), 3-point seat belts at all seating positions-inc: front seat force limiters/ pre-tensioners, middle/rear seat ALR/ELR switchable retractors.*Feel Confident About Your Choice *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported, 15 Service Records.*Fully-Loaded with Additional Options*Vehicle Skid Control (VSC), Storage pockets on all doors, Side-impact door beams, Rear quarter panel trim-inc: open storage pockets, small covered compartment, dual cup holders, twin grocery bag hooks, cargo net hooks, Rear driver quarter panel-mounted pwr outlet, Pwr-assisted rack & pinion steering, Pwr-assisted 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes, Pwr windows/door locks, Pwr mirrors, Multi-function floor console-inc: storage box, memo pad clip, dual front/rear cup holders, 2 front/1 rear pwr outlets.*Stop By Today *Stop by Mease Motors Auto Sales located at 2828 State Route 72, Jonestown, PA 17038 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A81S052338
Stock: M4085B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- $4,995
2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited162,500 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Crossroads Used Cars - Tremont / Illinois
4x4! Limited! Sunroof! Heated Leather seats! Third row seating! Wow, we have a gorgeous Sequoia for you! The body is in great shape with a very clean, shiny, stylish, and attractive appearance. I like the smooth, quiet, luxurious, roomy, reliable, fun, and sporty ride. The interior is vey clean with good options. This Sequoia comes with the Limited package, power Sunroof, power Heated Leather bucket seats with center console, good tires on factory Alloy wheels, fog lamps, rear air and heat, tow package, third row seating, 4x4, spoiler, CD stereo, JBL factory high band stereo system, auto, air, 4.7 V8, rear privacy glass, roof rack, fog lamps, heated mirrors, 4 wheel ABS brakes, traction control, stability control, power windows, power locks, cruise, and more! This Toyota has a rebuilt title history which means you save big money on this Sequoia! If you demand luxury, Toyota reliability, quality, style, and a great running SUV, this beautiful Sequoia may be for you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A51S035233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,995
2003 Toyota Sequoia SR591,930 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Maximum Auto Outlet - Manassas / Virginia
***ONE OWNER, LOW MILEAGE, 8 PASSENGER...................................2003 TOYOTA SEQUOIA SR5, GRAY/BEIGE BOTTOM WITH A BEIGE INTERIOR, JBL SOUND SYSTEM, AM/FM CD AND CASSETTE PLAYER, DRIVERS POWER SEAT WITH LUMBAR SUPPORT, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS, 3RD ROW SEATING, TINTED GLASS, ROOFRACK, RUNNING BOARDS, CHROME WHEELS, ONLY 91K MILES,18 SERVICE RECORDS ON CARFAX***MUST PRINT AND PRESENT INTERNET AD FOR SPECIAL INTERNET PRICING BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED APPOINTMENT. PLEASE CALL MAXIMUM AUTO OUTLET AT 703.822.7998. GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVALS FOR EVERYONE. FINANCE RATES AS LOW AS 2.99 APR. WE ARE LOCATED AT 8503-O EUCLID AVE, MANASSAS PARK, VA 20111. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.PRICE EXCLUDES TAXES, TITLE, LICENSE, $895 DEALER PROCESSING FEE, & FINANCE CHARGES. ALL VEHICLES ARE SOLD AS-IS, SEE BUYERS GUIDE FOR WARRANTY OPTIONS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZT34A63S204905
Stock: MAX18673
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $5,977
2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5256,678 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Contemporary Automotive Tuscaloosa - Tuscaloosa / Alabama
4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 4WD. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Contemporary Automotive handling your transportation needs in Alabama & Mississippi for over 40 years !!! Proudly serving the following communities Tuscaloosa, Northport, Birmingham, Fayette, Demopolis, Moundville, Greensboro, Gordo, Aliceville, Carrollton, Reform, Jasper, Guin, Winfield, Bessemer, Eutaw, Columbus, West Point, Meridian, Amory, & Jackson. Contemporary Automotive would like to invite you to our dealership, to view the areas largest Pre-owned inventory. Visit our website,www.contemporaryauto.com or come by our dealership and test drive one of our 240 ++ quality inspected vehicles. Most Vehicles qualify for a for a 5yr Extended Warranty !!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT44A83S148411
Stock: 48411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$3,555
2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited216,745 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Deery Brothers Mazda - West Burlington / Iowa
2001 TOYOTA SEQUOIA LIMITED WITH JBL SOUND, POWER MOON ROOF AND CD PLAYER.NEW TIRES.!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BE AWARE THIS TRUCK HAS A RUSTY FRAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BE AWARE THIS TRUCK HAS A RUSTY FRAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! BE AWARE THIS TRUCK HAS A RUSTY FRAME!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!TAKE IT HOME TODAY!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A01S051565
Stock: 948250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-30-2020
- $3,500
2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited236,204 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kunes Country Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Macomb / Illinois
HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, it's a local trade, Sequoia Limited, 4.7L V8 SMPI DOHC, 4WD.Put down that mouse and unplug your Internet because your search for the perfect SUV is OVER! This terrific Toyota Sequoia can carry all the passengers and cargo you need in style and comfort. It's just as nice as you'll find for the year and mileage! Come check it out today! Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive! We pride ourselves on honesty and integrity, but please note that mistakes or misprints due to human error are possible. We make every effort to provide you the most accurate, up-to-the-minute information however when you are ready to purchase products or services, it is your responsibility to verify with us that all details listed are accurate.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBT48A13S191224
Stock: KP10986
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-21-2020