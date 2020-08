Close

Bailey Auto - Pomona / Kansas

This is a 2002 Toyota Sequoia 4x4 with 233k for miles. Power windows, locks, cruise, A/C, etc. . . . It has 3rd row seating and tow package. This is a nice SUV that drives very nice as well.. Great hauler whether kids or the boat. The low advertised price assumes you have the cash or have arranged your own financing. For better picture or to see more vehicles including 4x4's, crew cab trucks, and cars go to WWW.BAILEY-AUTO.NET ------------- If you have questions, call 785-566-3473. You will talk with me or my wife, not a salesman. We are located in Pomona, a 35 to 40 minute drive south of Olathe or about 30 minute drive from Lawrence or Topeka. ---------- Small town and low overhead = cheaper prices than BIG city

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBT44A42S072376

Certified Pre-Owned: No