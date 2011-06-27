I really love this truck. It is a beast. 0-60 mph in about 6.6 seconds. How many SUV this size can really move that fast? I have owned many trucks. From small suv to my last truck. A 2003 GMC Yukon. The Sequoia is the best truck I have owned. It is responsive and has excellent turning radius at low speed for its size. The brakes are unbelievable. My old Yukon's brakes were terrible. This Suv is perfect for my needs. Which includes storage space for my job. And towing trailers and my boat. The front seats are very comfortable. And all my passengers love the captain chairs in the back. People never fight for shotgun because of the nice seats in the back. Has it really been 4 years since I've purchased this truck? The Sequoia has been nothing short of remarkable since I've owned it. Got into a bad accident a year ago. An older gentleman slammed into me. While I was stopped at a red light. Badly damaged the driver side exterior and took out the side mirrors. Thankfully I was not hurt at all. So A plus for safety in that department. Trucks runs like new. The only issue I had was a computer software problem involving Sequoias and Tundra. When it got colder than 30 degrees the truck did not want to start. Took it to the dealership twice. And finally had the issue resolved. Besides that. No maitence costs! I owned GMC and Ford trucks in the past. Something would break every 3 or 4 months. It is so nice to own a truck that runs fine after 4 years of ownership.

Read more