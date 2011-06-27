Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,187
|$31,728
|$33,298
|Clean
|$29,183
|$30,681
|$32,200
|Average
|$27,174
|$28,589
|$30,004
|Rough
|$25,166
|$26,497
|$27,808
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,209
|$36,851
|$39,526
|Clean
|$33,071
|$35,636
|$38,223
|Average
|$30,795
|$33,206
|$35,616
|Rough
|$28,519
|$30,775
|$33,010
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,543
|$28,928
|$31,341
|Clean
|$25,660
|$27,974
|$30,308
|Average
|$23,894
|$26,067
|$28,241
|Rough
|$22,128
|$24,159
|$26,174
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,412
|$39,820
|$42,267
|Clean
|$36,167
|$38,507
|$40,874
|Average
|$33,678
|$35,881
|$38,086
|Rough
|$31,188
|$33,255
|$35,299
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,135
|$42,196
|$44,297
|Clean
|$38,799
|$40,805
|$42,837
|Average
|$36,129
|$38,022
|$39,915
|Rough
|$33,458
|$35,240
|$36,994
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,922
|$31,096
|$33,298
|Clean
|$27,960
|$30,070
|$32,200
|Average
|$26,035
|$28,020
|$30,004
|Rough
|$24,111
|$25,969
|$27,808
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,719
|$35,120
|$37,555
|Clean
|$31,630
|$33,962
|$36,317
|Average
|$29,453
|$31,646
|$33,840
|Rough
|$27,276
|$29,330
|$31,363
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,316
|$37,048
|$39,814
|Clean
|$33,175
|$35,827
|$38,501
|Average
|$30,891
|$33,384
|$35,876
|Rough
|$28,608
|$30,940
|$33,250
Estimated values
2016 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,324
|$41,750
|$44,214
|Clean
|$38,016
|$40,373
|$42,756
|Average
|$35,399
|$37,620
|$39,840
|Rough
|$32,783
|$34,867
|$36,925