Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Chris Polson Automotive - Columbia / South Carolina

**CLEAN CARFAX..NO ACCIDENTS** **NEW 3.5" LIFT** **4X4 LOADED RARE SPORT ED** **NEW NITTO TERRA GRAPPLER TIRES** **NAVIGATION** **SUNROOF** **REARVIEW/BACKUP CAMERA** **DUAL POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS** **2ND ROW HEATED CAPTAIN SEATS** **ONLY (2) OWNERS** **3RD ROW SEATS POWER FOLD AWAY** **BLIND-SPOT MONITORING** **POWER LIFTGATE** **HIGH MOUNT REAR SPOILER** **NEW BRAKES** **NEW HEADLIGHTS** **22 DETAILED SERVICE RECORDS** **PRE DELIVERY INSPECTED, CERTIFIED AND FULLY SERVICED** **CERTIFIED WITH 109 POINT INSPECTION** **SIRIUS XM/BLUETOOTH/REAR CAM/NAV/USB/AUX/CD/FM/AM** **DUAL AUTO CLIMATE CONTROLS** **STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS** **TOW PACKAGE/ROOF RACK/KEY-LESS/RUNNING BOARDS** **NON-SMOKER** **SOUTHERN RUST FREE RARE 4X4 SEQUOIA SPORT** **BLACKED OUT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE** **SUPER RARE SEQUOIA** **UNIQUE AND 1 OF A KIND** **EXCEPTIONAL MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC UPKEEP** **STUNNING, RARE, AND FLAWLESS** **NO APOLOGIES OR WASTED TRIP** Call 866-654-5072 Today For More Info And To Schedule Your Test Drive. Also, See More At http://irmocars.com We Go The Extra Mile On Each Unit To Ensure We Are Offering The Nicest Certified Vehicle Available. We Start With A Diamond Not A Turd And Make Sure All Fluids, Tires Brakes, Ding Removal And Any Necessary Touch Up Has Been Completed. They Are Back To OE Standards And Back To New Showroom Quality. REMEMBER YOU GET WHAT YOU PAY FOR! I Buy Each Vehicle Personally So, Who Do You Think Buys The Nicest Vehicles? A Man Spending His Own Money Or An Used Car Manager Spending Someone Else's Money? I'm Sure You Know The Answer! Rest Assured You Can Be Confident About The Quality Of Our Vehicles. 26+ Photos Are Provided For You To Better Inspect The Vehicle For Quality And Cleanliness. We CERTIFY, Professionally Detail, Service And Provide A CarFax On Each Vehicle For Your Peace Of Mind. Stop By Or Call Today And Let Us Help You Solve Your Transportation Needs! See More At http://irmocars.com

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBW5G1XES094413

Stock: 094413

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-25-2020