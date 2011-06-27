  1. Home
2005 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
  • Nondescript styling, low towing capacity for a full-size SUV.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A thoroughly capable and comfortable full-size SUV, but if you need to tow a heavy load the competition does it better.

2005 Highlights

The standard 4.7-liter V8 now delivers 282 horsepower and 325 pound-feet of torque and is hooked to a five-speed automatic transmission. The Sequoia also gets a new front fascia and grille, redesigned taillamps, an in-glass antenna and color-keyed fender flares. A new sport package for the SR5 includes foglamps, tubular running boards, a height-adjustable rear suspension, a front skid plate, the JBL premium sound system and 16-inch alloy wheels. A new Limited Luxury package includes second-row leather bucket seats, a removable center console, unique wood trim, electroluminescent gauges, the height-adjustable rear suspension and memory for the driver seat and outside mirrors. Other additions include available push-button engagement for the 4WD system and an optional navigation system. There's also a new rollover sensor that triggers the side and head curtain airbags in the event of a rollover accident. A third-row center headrest has been added to all Sequoias.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Toyota Sequoia.

5(77%)
4(12%)
3(8%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.6
123 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 123 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Family fights to drive the Sequoia!
Curtis Berge,05/21/2005
Its a 2004, owned for 18 months, with 21K. It has been very reliable, so far. Yea it's large, yet doesn't ride like a big a boat. Makes you feel like your driving a vehicle half the size. Has a smooth, comfortable ride in any seat. Engine has nice pick up and the gas mileage isn't as bad as I thought it would be. I have gotten up to 19 miles to the gallon (speed limit driving) on the highway! Love this SUV!
Great experience
T Benedict,01/27/2005
I looked at GMC, Ford, VW, and Dodge before buying my Sequoia. I sold my GMC which I had been having numerious problems with. I have 2,000 miles on my Sequoia and like it more every day. The ride is smooth, it is fun to drive, great in deep snow and on unimproved dirt roads. It is comfortable enough so my wife will go with me when I go 4 wheeling on dirt trails (the length and width is not much bigger than a 4Runner). It is great off road. The gas could be better but is great for a big vehicle. In 20,000 it will cost about $300.00 more than most 6 cylinder engines.
20 Months of Ownership
cneighbor,11/07/2006
I prefer to wait a while before I offer my opinion so this should help used car buyers. The Sequoia is an excellent vehicle. Don't buy this truck if you're looking for a lot of gizmos. It's pretty plain jane compared to the competition. However, if you're looking for a very smooth ride and the satisfaction of knowing this SUV will last forever then buy one. This is a classic Toyota... great ride, quality, reliability and timeless styling. Just a couple of negatives mentioned below. I won't complain about gas mileage. I still don't understand people who buy a V8 SUV and do???
very well designed
ranma22,08/20/2005
The primary reason I liked this vehicle is the exterior design - it looks luxurious and comparable to the Land Cruiser. The fender wall makes this vehicle muscular. After I purchased the vehicle, I was very satisfied w/ the handling and comfort of driving. What about the engine? It feels very powerful. The actual mileage I'm getting so far driving on surface streets is about 12 to 13 miles per gallon; on the freeway, I'm getting about 14 miles per gallon. I logged all mileage and gallons of gas when I fill up my tank so that's how I obtained the numbers.
See all 123 reviews of the 2005 Toyota Sequoia
Write a review

See all Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

