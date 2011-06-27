I looked at GMC, Ford, VW, and Dodge before buying my Sequoia. I sold my GMC which I had been having numerious problems with. I have 2,000 miles on my Sequoia and like it more every day. The ride is smooth, it is fun to drive, great in deep snow and on unimproved dirt roads. It is comfortable enough so my wife will go with me when I go 4 wheeling on dirt trails (the length and width is not much bigger than a 4Runner). It is great off road. The gas could be better but is great for a big vehicle. In 20,000 it will cost about $300.00 more than most 6 cylinder engines.

