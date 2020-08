Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Jordan Toyota - Mishawaka / Indiana

2005 TOYOTA Sequoia Limited 4-Door Sport Utility Vehicle with a 4.7L DOHC i-Force V8 engine matted with a 4WD automatic 5-Speed transmission. Finished in Black with a Light Gray interior. Local Trade-In that we simply plan to Wholesale to the Public. Why? Because you asked us to offer vehicles that you can purchase at a wholesale price. That way, you can have it inspected by your mechanic and know what repairs it needs BEFORE you purchase it.All with a 48-hour Money Back guarantee. Totally Transparency, THAT's The Jordan Way! At Jordan, it's all about the customer because you are the most important part! Remember, you will never ever have to waste your time negotiating over price. At JORDAN, we simply post our lowest competitive price in every vehicle to save you time and frustration. Rest assured; you will be satisfied with your purchase. It's The Jordan Way!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 16 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDBT48A95S246280

Stock: TE50212531

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020