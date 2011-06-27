Vehicle overview

The 2011 Toyota Sequoia marks the 10th year of production for this perennial overachiever. Ever since its last redesign three years ago, the Sequoia's generous helpings of torque, interior volume and civilized road manners have kept it a top choice among full-size SUVs.

Thanks to its available 5.7-liter V8, the 2011 Sequoia is one of the quickest SUVs in its class. In our testing, a Sequoia Limited 4WD hustled its nearly 6,000-pound frame to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds. There's plenty of towing capacity, too, with up to 7,400 pounds available when properly equipped. Its 4.6-liter base V8, introduced last year and standard on the SR5, is no slouch either, with its 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque.

The Sequoia's chassis balances a comfortable highway ride with adequate off-road agility. An independent rear suspension, a relatively tight 39-foot turning circle and 10 inches of ground clearance make the Sequoia at home on trails, in the Costco parking lot and on the urban expressway. A rear air suspension is also available on the Platinum model.

Growing families will also appreciate the Sequoia's versatile second-row seats, available as either a 40/20/40-split bench or captain's chairs. These seats feature plenty of fore-aft adjustment, optimizing legroom or cargo room as needs dictate. Unlike GM's full-size SUVs, the Sequoia's independent rear suspension allows the roomy 60/40-split third-row seat to fold flat. Stowing the second- and third-row seats opens up a cavernous 121 cubic feet of cargo space for more serious hauling, facilitated by a power liftgate that is now standard on the Limited.

If you're not in need of the Sequoia's massive towing and hauling abilities, however, a large crossover SUV like the 2011 GMC Acadia (or its Buick Enclave/Chevy Traverse relatives), 2011 Ford Flex or 2011 Mazda CX-9 would be a better choice. These crossovers offer competitive passenger and cargo space with lower price tags, better handling and superior fuel economy. The 2011 Infiniti QX56 is a very appealing new entry among Herculean full-size SUVs, yet the 2011 Toyota Sequoia still is among the best in its class.