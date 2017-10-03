  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
6.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(15)
2018 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
  • For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
  • Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
  • Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
  • Even among V8-powered SUVs, fuel economy is poor
  • Audio and front central cupholders are hard to reach
  • Touchscreen is small by modern standards
Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?

We like the value presented by the SR5 with Premium Package. Thanks to standard safety and driver assist functions this year, its features list is comparable to (or even better than) those of other base-level SUVs. Getting the Premium package is key since it adds desirable features such as leather upholstery, heated front seats and a power rear liftgate.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

6.6 / 10

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is worth a look if your transportation needs require a heavy-duty three-row SUV. It offers seating for up to eight people, legitimate off-road and towing capabilities, and substantial cargo room. The Sequoia is capable of doing just about anything.

But the current-generation Sequoia has been around for 10 years without a redesign. That's a long time in the automotive industry, and it's mostly apparent in the Sequoia's dated interior design, lack of refinement and subpar fuel economy. It's a tough sell when other big crossover SUVs can provide similar amounts of interior room to the Sequoia but with superior fuel economy and a better combination of ride comfort and secure handling.

Still, as traditional SUVs go, the Sequoia offers a more comfortable ride than many in its class, especially when equipped with the Platinum trim's air suspension. It's also pretty capable off-road thanks to its substantial ground clearance, though obviously this isn't a vehicle you'll want to try to squeeze down a tight, narrow trail. Overall, the Sequoia isn't our top pick for a big three-row SUV, but there are enough positives that it's worth considering.

2018 Toyota Sequoia models

The 2018 Toyota Sequoia comes in four trims: SR5, TRD Sport (late availability), Limited and Platinum. They all come with a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. There are significant price jumps between trims, but there are option packages for the SR5 and Limited that help bridge the gaps. The SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while the second-row captain's chairs on Platinum reduce seating to seven.

The base SR5 model comes stocked with a healthy number of standard features. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a power rear window, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, second- and third-row retractable sunshades, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a USB port, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.

Standard safety features for the SR5 include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic-adapting cruise control.

An optional SR5 Premium package bundles an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, a power liftgate, a power reclining and folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.

Complete information on the TRD Sport was not available as publication, but Toyota has said it will come with a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and special exterior styling details.

Compared to the SR5, stepping up to the Limited model gets you 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, upgraded gauges and everything from the SR5's Premium package.

A seven-passenger option swaps the second-row bench for two captain's chairs. A 14-speaker premium JBL sound system (bundled with driver memory settings) is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.

The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all of the above features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), a second-row center console and a power-adjustable steering wheel

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2017 Toyota Sequoia Platinum (5.7L V8 | 6-speed automatic | 4WD).

Driving

7.0
Think of the Sequoia as a Tundra pickup with three rows and an SUV roof. At almost 6,100 pounds, it's not at home on winding roads. But its wonderful bursts of V8 power are well-suited to towing trailers and boats.

Acceleration

7.5
The strong 5.7-liter V8 never feels strained, even when summoned to pass slow traffic at highway speeds. In our testing, the Sequoia dashed from zero to 60 mph in 7.1 seconds. That's nearly 1 second slower than a 4WD Nissan Armada but still stacks up well with other competitors.

Braking

6.0
Pedal feel is soft and comfortable, but it firms up nicely during panic braking. ABS panic-brake stops are noisy and jittery as the steering wheel darts from side to side while the SUV comes to rest. Emergency stopping distances are average for a big SUV.

Steering

6.0
Typical big-boat steering feel, as in not much at all. Not much feedback from the road and a loose wheel feel due to too much assistance and a lot of vague, sloppy play. Just place faith that your tires are pointed where you want to go.

Handling

7.0
You can't expect much given the Sequoia's size, but it surprises with a decent amount of handling precision. The margins are slim, of course. Too tight a corner (most of them) and too much speed (almost any) will make the tires beg and squeal. Still, a perverse pleasure in trying to drive one fast.

Drivability

7.0
With light steering and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, the Sequoia is very easy to drive. The light gas pedal feel doesn't match the immense power generated underhood. It feels large but doesn't "drive" large. Surprisingly good agility, like a sumo wrestler who excels at football drills.

Off-road

8.0
It's capable in true off-road conditions thanks to 10 inches of ground clearance, large approach angle and low-range transfer case. The driver can lock the center differential from the seat for improved traction on loose surfaces. But its large size will keep it off tight trails.

Comfort

7.5
All-around comfort and surprising serenity are the Sequoia's main strengths. Levels of tire and wind noise are well-suppressed, and the adjustable suspension helps maintain comfort when hauling heavy loads. The seats offer good long-haul comfort. The cabin is about as roomy as you could wish.

Seat comfort

7.0
The first- and second-row seats are wide with no lateral support, but sitting for several hours brought no complaints. Lack of front seat adjustments is disappointing. Third-row seats are flatter and more shapeless, but that's expected given that they need to be folded down for cargo carrying.

Ride comfort

7.5
Plush ride absorbs impacts and shrugs off smaller bumps, but plenty of bob and weave when driving over larger potholes or when whipping around a parking lot. Soft, but driver isn't totally isolated from the road. Negligible differences between Comfort, Normal and Sport adjustable suspension modes.

Noise & vibration

7.0
It's very quiet at idle. Some wind noise at highway speeds as air rushes over the stubby, upright front end. The engine sounds strained when you really get on it. It does the job, but other V8s (Chevrolet, GMC) sound better doing it.

Climate control

7.5
Blows seriously strong and seriously hot or cold. Four large knobs and integrated buttons control climate functions. The second row gets temp, fan and mode controls. Front seats have three-stage heating and cooling, but airflow and cooling are weak even on highest setting. Two-stage heating for second-row seats.

Interior

7.0
The Sequoia feels spacious, but you expect that given its size. Could probably be even roomier — needlessly bulky panels and trim intrude into cabin space. The third row is narrow but offers good legroom. Driver and front passenger will need to stretch to reach touchscreen and stereo controls.

Ease of use

7.0
The cupholders and stereo controls require a long arm to reach. The dashboard and center stack feature a patchwork of buttons and knobs, some with cryptic labels like "Sonar." Most are easy to decipher. Front passengers will often need to sit upright and lean to make adjustments.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
Getting into the Sequoia's first two rows requires a step up, but running boards and grab handles help. The second-row seats tilt and slide, making for easy third-row entry, but getting out requires a limber, deliberate effort, especially for tall adults who'll need to crouch to clear the roof.

Driving position

6.5
The driver's seat offers surprisingly little downward adjustment, and taller drivers may sit higher than they like. The power tilt-and-telescoping steering column is nice, but this SUV also needs power pedal adjustment to bring those pedals closer to the feet of shorter drivers.

Roominess

8.0
Plenty of room for heads, arms, elbows and shoulders all around. The captain's chairs make the second row as roomy as the front. The third row is a bit narrow for three adults, although there's enough legroom. It's fine for short trips, but you don't really want more than six adults in this SUV.

Visibility

7.0
Big windshield aids driver's view, but the big, bulbous hood makes it hard to discern space around the front end. Thick front pillars, large mirrors hamper view through turns. Side visibility is good for safe lane changes, and large rear window helps for backing up. Rearview camera is a necessity.

Quality

7.0
The Sequoia's cabin materials are outclassed by its rivals. We don't doubt the durability, but the oversized knobs, pulls and handles and hard-touch plastic make it feel more like a Tundra pickup and less like a more affordable Lexus. Toyota's indifference to keeping the Sequoia fresh is obvious.

Utility

7.5
Utility is in the Sequoia's wheelhouse. Cargo space is among the largest in its class, helped by two rows of fold-flat seats. A power liftgate enhances the ability to stuff the Sequoia full of gear. Slimmer plastic panels would increase capacity, but it's still impressive.

Small-item storage

8.0
The Sequoia offers so many nooks and cubbies that some personal items will disappear forever. There are door pockets, door panel channels, coin trays, slide-out bins, deep center consoles and dual gloveboxes. There are at least two cupholders for each occupant, although most are comically small.

Cargo space

8.0
Arguably the key reason you buy a Sequoia. With 120.1 cubic feet of maximum space, it's only beat by the longer Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition Max. With the seats up, it offers an impressive 67 cubes with just the third row folded and 19 cubes of room for groceries with the third row up.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
LATCH anchors are hidden behind a Velcro-backed flap at the base of the seat cushion and seatback. Easily accessible and nicely hidden from view, they are close enough to the surface to avoid or minimize abrasion between the car seat and upholstery.

Towing

6.0
A 4WD Sequoia Platinum like our test vehicle can tow up to 7,000 pounds. It's plenty, though a couple rivals boast even higher capability. A Tow/Haul mode optimizes shifts while towing.

Hauling

7.5
The Sequoia 4WD Platinum's payload capacity is 1,300 pounds, which is a couple hundred pounds less than some rival SUVs can handle. With six big adults in the car, you're almost at the limit. A load-leveling suspension helps handle weight.

Technology

5.5
The Sequoia's tech is woefully deficient compared to what rivals offer. The touchscreen media interface is small and dated, especially in an SUV of this price. Makes minimal concessions to today's driver and passenger needs and offers only bare minimum of driver assistance features. Disappointing.

Audio & navigation

5.0
The 6.1-inch touchscreen is tiny, dated and not high-resolution, despite Toyota's claims. Inexplicable given rival interfaces and those in recent Toyotas. Nav software does the job, but graphics are also outdated. Good power and clarity from JBL audio system, but bass seems exaggerated for effect.

Smartphone integration

5.5
Just the basics: Bluetooth, one USB port and one auxiliary audio jack. No Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. Bluetooth pairing is easy and offers browsing of device's audio library. Single-screen rear DVD entertainment system is more robust and may make passengers forget about their iPads for a while.

Driver aids

6.0
The 2018 Sequoia has a comprehensive set of features this year, including adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, forward collision warning, auto emergency braking and lane departure warning.

Voice control

5.0
Native voice controls are limited to navigation functions and audio control. Worked well for navigating to specific addresses, not so well for recognizing points of interest or accessing audio files from device library. iPhone users can access Siri functions by holding down the talk button.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall6.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology5.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Toyota Sequoia.

5(53%)
4(20%)
3(13%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.1
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my sequoia TRD SPORT!!!!
Angie,03/18/2018
TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I love this car!!! It handles great, I had it a week drove in several inches of snow, went like a tank!!! I get tons of compliments every time I drive it!!!!
300 Miles and the vehicle is in the shop already
Mark M.,10/16/2017
Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I have leased the vehicle not too long ago. A week later I had to drive it to the shop due to multiple safety sensors repeated failures. Rear cross traffic, Blind spot, active cruise control, front collision radar, etc. At the moment dealer had to contact Toyota to figure out what is going on. I wish I could return it at this point in time...Toyota reliability is gone. First one, and definitely the last Toyota I will ever lease / own.
Greatest Truck I ever owned 2018 Sequoia Limited
William Joyce,12/20/2017
Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
This is my second one and love it. Almost 5,000 miles and trouble free. Milage to be expected 16 average Suburban driving and 18 average on highway. I did get 20 + MPG on one tank couldn't believe it. My last one was a 2013 same model and only one problem in 80,000 miles door hinge got broken with a real strong wind. I recommend this truck very strongly and will buy another in 80,000 miles. I have nothing negative to say about this vehicle.
Loooong overdue for an update.
Scott S.,08/27/2018
Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
When this version of the Sequoia was released, George W. Bush was President (2007). It's as if Toyota wants the Sequoia to go away. I loved my 2006 Sequoia and think this never-ending generation is ugly. The dashboard is outdated. Tech is outdated. Plastic interior. Come on Toyota, you can do better!!
See all 15 reviews of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
381 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Sequoia models:

Blind-Spot Monitor
Detects if a vehicle is in the Sequoia's blind spots. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar
Helps you park the Sequoia by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the front or rear bumper.
Trailer Sway Control
Detects when a trailer begins to sway and will apply braking pressure and reduce engine torque to bring it back in line.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover18.5%

More about the 2018 Toyota Sequoia

Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), SR5 FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Platinum FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), Limited FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV (5.7L 8cyl 6A), TRD Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A), and TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD w/Prod. End 6/18 (5.7L 8cyl 6A).

