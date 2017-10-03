2018 Toyota Sequoia Review
Pros & Cons
- Cargo area is one of the largest in this class
- For a big SUV, it rides pretty comfortably over bumps
- Flexible seating arrangement allows for up to eight passengers
- Respectable off-road capability for a big SUV
- Even among V8-powered SUVs, fuel economy is poor
- Audio and front central cupholders are hard to reach
- Touchscreen is small by modern standards
Which Sequoia does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating6.6 / 10
The 2018 Toyota Sequoia is worth a look if your transportation needs require a heavy-duty three-row SUV. It offers seating for up to eight people, legitimate off-road and towing capabilities, and substantial cargo room. The Sequoia is capable of doing just about anything.
But the current-generation Sequoia has been around for 10 years without a redesign. That's a long time in the automotive industry, and it's mostly apparent in the Sequoia's dated interior design, lack of refinement and subpar fuel economy. It's a tough sell when other big crossover SUVs can provide similar amounts of interior room to the Sequoia but with superior fuel economy and a better combination of ride comfort and secure handling.
Still, as traditional SUVs go, the Sequoia offers a more comfortable ride than many in its class, especially when equipped with the Platinum trim's air suspension. It's also pretty capable off-road thanks to its substantial ground clearance, though obviously this isn't a vehicle you'll want to try to squeeze down a tight, narrow trail. Overall, the Sequoia isn't our top pick for a big three-row SUV, but there are enough positives that it's worth considering.
2018 Toyota Sequoia models
The 2018 Toyota Sequoia comes in four trims: SR5, TRD Sport (late availability), Limited and Platinum. They all come with a 5.7-liter V8 (381 hp, 401 lb-ft) and a six-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive is standard, and four-wheel drive is optional. There are significant price jumps between trims, but there are option packages for the SR5 and Limited that help bridge the gaps. The SR5 and Limited models seat eight passengers, while the second-row captain's chairs on Platinum reduce seating to seven.
The base SR5 model comes stocked with a healthy number of standard features. Highlights include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, a sunroof, a power rear window, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable driver seat, a 40/20/40-split second-row bench seat (with sliding and reclining functionality), a 60/40-split reclining and fold-flat third-row bench, second- and third-row retractable sunshades, a rearview camera, Bluetooth, a USB port, a 6.1-inch touchscreen, and an eight-speaker audio system with a CD player and satellite and HD radio.
Standard safety features for the SR5 include forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and traffic-adapting cruise control.
An optional SR5 Premium package bundles an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable passenger seat, heated front seats, a power liftgate, a power reclining and folding third-row seat, and an integrated navigation system.
Complete information on the TRD Sport was not available as publication, but Toyota has said it will come with a sport-tuned suspension, 20-inch wheels and special exterior styling details.
Compared to the SR5, stepping up to the Limited model gets you 20-inch wheels, power-folding and auto-dimming exterior mirrors, upgraded gauges and everything from the SR5's Premium package.
A seven-passenger option swaps the second-row bench for two captain's chairs. A 14-speaker premium JBL sound system (bundled with driver memory settings) is optional, as is a rear-seat entertainment system with a Blu-ray player.
The top-of-the-line Platinum trim level comes standard with all of the above features, plus an adaptive air suspension (with a load-leveling rear), ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs (reducing seating capacity to seven), a second-row center console and a power-adjustable steering wheel
Driving7.0
Comfort7.5
Interior7.0
Utility7.5
Technology5.5
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Sequoia models:
- Blind-Spot Monitor
- Detects if a vehicle is in the Sequoia's blind spots. If the turn signal is activated, an alert will sound.
- Front and Rear Parking Assist Sonar
- Helps you park the Sequoia by sounding an alert if an object is detected close to the front or rear bumper.
- Trailer Sway Control
- Detects when a trailer begins to sway and will apply braking pressure and reduce engine torque to bring it back in line.
