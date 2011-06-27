  1. Home
2007 Toyota Sequoia Review

Pros & Cons

  • Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
  • Low towing capacity for a large SUV, third-row seats don't fold flat, side curtain airbags don't cover third row.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Now in its seventh year, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a bit dated, but it's still a capable and comfortable full-size SUV.

Vehicle overview

The largest SUV in the Toyota lineup, the full-size Sequoia is designed to accommodate families who need three rows of seating, a moderate level of off-road talent for accessing campsites and the ability to tow a boat or horse trailer. In reality, only a small percentage of Toyota Sequoia owners use their vehicles for such outdoorsy pursuits, but with its manageable dimensions, refined road manners and comfortable interior, this large SUV has always been a satisfying minivan substitute.

Representing the seventh year of the model cycle, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is still a reasonable choice for buyers who want a big, comfy SUV and don't mind spending more on fuel. Just bear in mind that a larger, more powerful Sequoia will arrive for '08.

Built on the previous-generation Tundra full-size pickup platform, the Toyota Sequoia is roughly the same size as domestic sport-utes like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, as well as its chief import-brand rival, the Nissan Armada. It rides on a slightly narrower track, though, which results in a bit less hip- and shoulder room in the cabin. Still, there's ample room in all three rows to make the Sequoia useful as a carpool vehicle. The 50/50-split third-row seats do not fold into the floor as in the Ford and Nissan, which can be a hassle when you need to reconfigure the vehicle for hauling cargo.

Toyota claims that the Sequoia offers the most cargo capacity (128 cubic feet) among these competitors, but the company fudged this number a little by taking the measurement with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor (an operation that requires hand tools and elbow grease). That doesn't change the fact that the Sequoia is a roomy and practical SUV, and although it's beginning to look dowdy on the inside, it still boasts the best build and materials quality in the large SUV class.

If you're shopping for a full-size sport-utility vehicle this year, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is worth checking out. Its rivals offer significantly higher towing capacities, though, so if this is a priority, one of them will probably suit you better. In addition, the Armada and Expedition are apt to be better choices for buyers who use the third-row seat on an everyday basis, while the Tahoe has a more stylish design inside and out.

2007 Toyota Sequoia models

A full-size SUV, the eight-passenger Toyota Sequoia is available in two trim levels -- SR5 and Limited -- with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The entry-level Sequoia SR5 is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way for the driver, four-way for the passenger), dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD/cassette audio system, cruise control and full power accessories. Sequoia Limited models come fully equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL audio system, a trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and keyless entry. Many of these features are available as options for the SR5.

On both trucks, you can also order extras like an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system and a rear load-leveling suspension. Limited buyers can get a luxury package with second-row bucket seats, electroluminescent gauges, faux wood trim and seat memory.

2007 Highlights

All 2007 Toyota Sequoias come standard with front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags that cover the first two rows. Sequoia SR5 models get a body-color grille insert this year, while Limited models are equipped with chrome mirrors.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood of every 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a 4.7-liter V8 rated for 273 horsepower and 314 pound-feet of torque. This engine lives up to Toyota's tradition of smooth power plants that deliver seamless power with minimal apparent effort. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and four-wheel-drive Sequoias have a low-range transfer case. Properly equipped, the Toyota Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds (6,200 on 4x4 models) -- less than any of its competitors. Fuel economy rates 15 mpg in the city and 17-18 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The Sequoia comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist; stability and traction control; front-seat side airbags; and side curtain airbags for first- and second-row occupants. Toyota's largest SUV received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in government frontal-impact testing.

Driving

Whether on city streets or dirt trails, the Sequoia handles well for a full-size SUV, providing both a smooth ride and easy maneuverability around turns. Those hoping for explosive V8 power will be disappointed, but the 2007 Toyota Sequoia offers fully adequate acceleration and an overall refined demeanor that family-oriented buyers will find appealing.

Interior

The cabin design in the Toyota Sequoia is a bit dowdy, but ergonomics are generally good and most materials are high in quality. The standard seating configuration accommodates eight, though opting for the Limited model's luxury package drops capacity to seven by placing captain's chairs in the second row. Either way, second-row passengers are given plenty of room, and the standard 60/40-split bench seat can be reclined, folded or tumbled completely forward. As in most large SUVs, putting three kids three across in the third row is too close for comfort. Tethers on the Sequoia's 50/50-split third-row seats allow you to stow the folded halves in an upright position, but when maximum space is needed, you'll have to muscle them into the garage. Toyota lists maximum cargo capacity at 128.1 cubic feet, but that's with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor. The liftgate has a power-down rear window, which is convenient for hauling longer items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

5(77%)
4(15%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
26 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great SUV
K Brown,06/21/2009
The Sequoia is an excellent SUV. Reliability has been great. At 25,000 miles repair of the tension control for the fan belt was required, up to 38,500 now and no other repairs. Like the looks of the 2007 better than the new style. Would recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for an SUV that is big and holds a lot of stuff. Even got a full/queen size headboard in the back.
So many little problems
Ted,09/04/2008
I bought a Toyota for their supposed great customer satisfaction and reliability. I must say that this not what I have experienced. The car does start and run just fine. The problem lies in all the little things going wrong and the number of times that dealer visits are required. So far both mirrors have gone loose. The clock has failed, the rear hatch won't stay open, the power outlets have failed ... the list goes on. On top of that, the dealer and Toyota Corporate are great at stating that not all problems can be fixed under warranty even though the warranty has not expired. I still have 18 months left on the warranty and 10k miles to go.
Find a 2007? BUY a 2007!
EPB,09/07/2018
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
We Own 2 4Runners and The Sequoia.... best truck ever made! Currently have 275k miles on her..... only major cost is gas. if you keep up on your oil changes, brakes, exhaust, and general maintenance, you can have this truck running for years on end! Also highly recommend car wash frequently..... It really does keep the truck running really well.
My 2nd 2007 Toyota Sequioa
Happy in Texas,05/30/2018
SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
The 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a tank..It is the best vehicle ever built. I owned my first one from 2007 to 2017..I regrettably sold it..Found a new/old 2007 just like it..put in a back up camera and new stereo system...I love it.....The 2007 Toyota Sequoia use to be a well kept secret but it is starting to get out because the price of it is going up!
See all 26 reviews of the 2007 Toyota Sequoia
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
273 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia features & specs

More about the 2007 Toyota Sequoia

Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia Overview

The Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia is offered in the following submodels: Sequoia SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia SR5 is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 241245 and241245 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Toyota Sequoias are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Toyota Sequoia for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2007 Sequoias listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,995 and mileage as low as 241245 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Toyota Sequoia.

Can't find a used 2007 Toyota Sequoias you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Toyota Sequoia for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,920.

Find a used Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,027.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota Sequoia for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,949.

Find a used certified pre-owned Toyota for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,942.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Toyota Sequoia?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

