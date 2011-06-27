Vehicle overview

The largest SUV in the Toyota lineup, the full-size Sequoia is designed to accommodate families who need three rows of seating, a moderate level of off-road talent for accessing campsites and the ability to tow a boat or horse trailer. In reality, only a small percentage of Toyota Sequoia owners use their vehicles for such outdoorsy pursuits, but with its manageable dimensions, refined road manners and comfortable interior, this large SUV has always been a satisfying minivan substitute.

Representing the seventh year of the model cycle, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is still a reasonable choice for buyers who want a big, comfy SUV and don't mind spending more on fuel. Just bear in mind that a larger, more powerful Sequoia will arrive for '08.

Built on the previous-generation Tundra full-size pickup platform, the Toyota Sequoia is roughly the same size as domestic sport-utes like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, as well as its chief import-brand rival, the Nissan Armada. It rides on a slightly narrower track, though, which results in a bit less hip- and shoulder room in the cabin. Still, there's ample room in all three rows to make the Sequoia useful as a carpool vehicle. The 50/50-split third-row seats do not fold into the floor as in the Ford and Nissan, which can be a hassle when you need to reconfigure the vehicle for hauling cargo.

Toyota claims that the Sequoia offers the most cargo capacity (128 cubic feet) among these competitors, but the company fudged this number a little by taking the measurement with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor (an operation that requires hand tools and elbow grease). That doesn't change the fact that the Sequoia is a roomy and practical SUV, and although it's beginning to look dowdy on the inside, it still boasts the best build and materials quality in the large SUV class.

If you're shopping for a full-size sport-utility vehicle this year, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is worth checking out. Its rivals offer significantly higher towing capacities, though, so if this is a priority, one of them will probably suit you better. In addition, the Armada and Expedition are apt to be better choices for buyers who use the third-row seat on an everyday basis, while the Tahoe has a more stylish design inside and out.