2007 Toyota Sequoia Review
Pros & Cons
- Refined drivetrain, surprisingly agile handling, versatile and comfortable interior, Toyota reputation for reliability.
- Low towing capacity for a large SUV, third-row seats don't fold flat, side curtain airbags don't cover third row.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Now in its seventh year, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a bit dated, but it's still a capable and comfortable full-size SUV.
Vehicle overview
The largest SUV in the Toyota lineup, the full-size Sequoia is designed to accommodate families who need three rows of seating, a moderate level of off-road talent for accessing campsites and the ability to tow a boat or horse trailer. In reality, only a small percentage of Toyota Sequoia owners use their vehicles for such outdoorsy pursuits, but with its manageable dimensions, refined road manners and comfortable interior, this large SUV has always been a satisfying minivan substitute.
Representing the seventh year of the model cycle, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is still a reasonable choice for buyers who want a big, comfy SUV and don't mind spending more on fuel. Just bear in mind that a larger, more powerful Sequoia will arrive for '08.
Built on the previous-generation Tundra full-size pickup platform, the Toyota Sequoia is roughly the same size as domestic sport-utes like the Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Expedition, as well as its chief import-brand rival, the Nissan Armada. It rides on a slightly narrower track, though, which results in a bit less hip- and shoulder room in the cabin. Still, there's ample room in all three rows to make the Sequoia useful as a carpool vehicle. The 50/50-split third-row seats do not fold into the floor as in the Ford and Nissan, which can be a hassle when you need to reconfigure the vehicle for hauling cargo.
Toyota claims that the Sequoia offers the most cargo capacity (128 cubic feet) among these competitors, but the company fudged this number a little by taking the measurement with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor (an operation that requires hand tools and elbow grease). That doesn't change the fact that the Sequoia is a roomy and practical SUV, and although it's beginning to look dowdy on the inside, it still boasts the best build and materials quality in the large SUV class.
If you're shopping for a full-size sport-utility vehicle this year, the 2007 Toyota Sequoia is worth checking out. Its rivals offer significantly higher towing capacities, though, so if this is a priority, one of them will probably suit you better. In addition, the Armada and Expedition are apt to be better choices for buyers who use the third-row seat on an everyday basis, while the Tahoe has a more stylish design inside and out.
2007 Toyota Sequoia models
A full-size SUV, the eight-passenger Toyota Sequoia is available in two trim levels -- SR5 and Limited -- with either two-wheel drive or four-wheel drive. The entry-level Sequoia SR5 is equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way for the driver, four-way for the passenger), dual-zone automatic climate control, a CD/cassette audio system, cruise control and full power accessories. Sequoia Limited models come fully equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, running boards, a sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an upgraded 10-speaker JBL audio system, a trip computer, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and keyless entry. Many of these features are available as options for the SR5.
On both trucks, you can also order extras like an in-dash six-disc CD changer, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system and a rear load-leveling suspension. Limited buyers can get a luxury package with second-row bucket seats, electroluminescent gauges, faux wood trim and seat memory.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Under the hood of every 2007 Toyota Sequoia is a 4.7-liter V8 rated for 273 horsepower and 314 pound-feet of torque. This engine lives up to Toyota's tradition of smooth power plants that deliver seamless power with minimal apparent effort. A five-speed automatic transmission is standard, and four-wheel-drive Sequoias have a low-range transfer case. Properly equipped, the Toyota Sequoia has a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds (6,200 on 4x4 models) -- less than any of its competitors. Fuel economy rates 15 mpg in the city and 17-18 mpg on the highway.
Safety
The Sequoia comes standard with antilock disc brakes with brake assist; stability and traction control; front-seat side airbags; and side curtain airbags for first- and second-row occupants. Toyota's largest SUV received five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in government frontal-impact testing.
Driving
Whether on city streets or dirt trails, the Sequoia handles well for a full-size SUV, providing both a smooth ride and easy maneuverability around turns. Those hoping for explosive V8 power will be disappointed, but the 2007 Toyota Sequoia offers fully adequate acceleration and an overall refined demeanor that family-oriented buyers will find appealing.
Interior
The cabin design in the Toyota Sequoia is a bit dowdy, but ergonomics are generally good and most materials are high in quality. The standard seating configuration accommodates eight, though opting for the Limited model's luxury package drops capacity to seven by placing captain's chairs in the second row. Either way, second-row passengers are given plenty of room, and the standard 60/40-split bench seat can be reclined, folded or tumbled completely forward. As in most large SUVs, putting three kids three across in the third row is too close for comfort. Tethers on the Sequoia's 50/50-split third-row seats allow you to stow the folded halves in an upright position, but when maximum space is needed, you'll have to muscle them into the garage. Toyota lists maximum cargo capacity at 128.1 cubic feet, but that's with the second-row seats unbolted from the floor. The liftgate has a power-down rear window, which is convenient for hauling longer items.
Features & Specs
