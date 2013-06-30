Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    151,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,995

    $3,592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    167,128 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $18,991

    $2,353 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    148,015 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,374

    $561 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    91,099 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,490

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    131,911 miles

    $15,000

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    164,921 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,991

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    105,949 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,350

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    69,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $29,500

    $1,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    130,420 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,598

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    120,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV in Black
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV

    55,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,231

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV

    174,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,987

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    142,172 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    68,878 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    195,150 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,950

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Gray
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    79,486 miles

    $32,995

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Silver
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    130,328 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,985

    Details
  • 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV

    103,850 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sequoia searches:

  1. Home
  2. Toyota
  3. Toyota Sequoia
  4. Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia

Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia

Read recent reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
Overall Consumer Rating
54 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Excellent SUV
ryanswisher,06/30/2013
Replaced my 2006 Honda Odyssey with 2013 Sequoia Limited. Was looking for vehicle that would be roomy (have 3 small kids), safe, and solid performance (mainly acceleration, braking, and ride) - and the Sequoia does not disappoint. Performance - the ride, acceleration and braking are all solid. While this is a large vehicle, it's very easy to drive for both myself and my wife. Interior - the fit & finish on the Limited is very nice. This vehicle is extremely quiet - didn't expect that coming from such a large SUV. All around excellent choice if you are looking to move up or out of a minivan.
Report abuse
