Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio

Platinum equipment, Limited price! Navigation, Rear DVD Entertainment, Moonroof, power 3rd row, heated front and rear leather seats, back up camera, bluetooth, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. More information about the 2013 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who are in need of a serious hauler, whether it be for a trailer or for people. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with nearly as much style and luxury features as many high-end luxury-brand SUVs, but at a lower price. The Sequoia's interior is spacious and comfortable and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, starting at $42,000, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60,000. Strengths of this model include smooth, powerful V8 options, generous standard features, and Brawny towing capability We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDJY5G15DS091424

Stock: C3116

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020