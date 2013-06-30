Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 151,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995$3,592 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
one owner nice we trade over 9 sequoia 500 used cars in stock www.aandgautos.net
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G10DS050282
Stock: 050282
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,128 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$18,991$2,353 Below Market
Prestige Auto Credit - Akron / Ohio
Platinum equipment, Limited price! Navigation, Rear DVD Entertainment, Moonroof, power 3rd row, heated front and rear leather seats, back up camera, bluetooth, and backed by a 6 month 6000 mile warranty for peace of mind! #WeArePrestige Our mission is to make your convenience our priority with aggressive pricing and the most dynamic inventory! We want all trades! Motorcycles, Dirtbikes, Quads, ATV's, UTV's, Raptor, Razr's, cars, trucks, trailers, boats, etc. We offer financing as low as 1.9%, first time buyer programs, and second chance loans for those with a challenged history! Over the phone appraisals, out of state shipping, local airport pickup, walk around videos and additional photos at your request to allow this to be easiest purchase experience you've had! Disclaimer Excludes tax, tag, title and registration . Dealer documentation fee of $250 not included. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the options or vehicle features or price may be listed incorrectly, as we get data from multiple data sources. PLEASE MAKE SURE to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. **Please Note: We turn our inventory daily, please check with the dealer to confirm vehicle availability This SUV is a superb example of what a tough, work focused vehicle should be. Exceptional towing, acceleration and torque will help you get the job done. Handle any terrain with ease thanks to this grippy 4WD. Whether you're on a slick pavement or exploring the back country, you'll be able to do it with confidence. More information about the 2013 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who are in need of a serious hauler, whether it be for a trailer or for people. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with nearly as much style and luxury features as many high-end luxury-brand SUVs, but at a lower price. The Sequoia's interior is spacious and comfortable and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, starting at $42,000, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60,000. Strengths of this model include smooth, powerful V8 options, generous standard features, and Brawny towing capability We want all trades! Honda, Suzuki, Kawasaki, Chevy, Ford, Toyota, Cadillac, Mercedes, Yamaha, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Lamborghini, ferrari, porsche, quad, atv, utv, dirt bike, motorcycle, trx450, cr125, crf250, yzf250, tractor, trailers, camper, rv, razr, crf250, crf450, yfz450, ktm, ktm xc, raptor, trx90, trx 250, john deere, heavy equipment, skidster's etc. All can help towards your down payment!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G15DS091424
Stock: C3116
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 148,015 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,374$561 Below Market
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
Campbell Chevrolet Of Bowling Green is pleased to be currently offering this 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with 148,015mi. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Toyota Sequoia Platinum redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Sequoia. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. More information about the 2013 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who are in need of a serious hauler, whether it be for a trailer or for people. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with nearly as much style and luxury features as many high-end luxury-brand SUVs, but at a lower price. The Sequoia's interior is spacious and comfortable and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, starting at $42,000, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60,000. This model sets itself apart with smooth, powerful V8 options, generous standard features, and Brawny towing capability
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G16DS078376
Stock: 4118A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 91,099 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,490
Silsbee Ford - Silsbee / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKY5G1XDS045365
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,911 miles
$15,000
Bruner Toyota - Early / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G10DS047530
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 164,921 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,991
BMW of the Woodlands - The Woodlands / Texas
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Check out this gently-used 2013 Toyota Sequoia we recently got in. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. The Toyota Sequoia Limited offers a fair amount of utility thanks to its advanced features and unique styling. It's also quite sporty, and injects an ample amount of handling chutzpah into the ridin'-high body of a family-friendly SUV. Sophistication & understated luxury comes standard on this Toyota Sequoia Limited. Well-known by many, the Sequoia has become a household name in the realm of quality and prestige. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Limited. More information about the 2013 Toyota Sequoia: The Toyota Sequoia appeals to those who are in need of a serious hauler, whether it be for a trailer or for people. The Sequoia delivers just as much capability with nearly as much style and luxury features as many high-end luxury-brand SUVs, but at a lower price. The Sequoia's interior is spacious and comfortable and surprisingly flexible for people and cargo. Base SR5 models are an especially strong value, starting at $42,000, while fully loaded Platinum models sticker for less than $60,000. Strengths of this model include smooth, powerful V8 options, generous standard features, and Brawny towing capability Being part of our BMW of The Woodlands family brings you lots of support and friendly service. We offer free shuttle service in The Woodlands area and a comfortable waiting area with complimentary Wi-Fi, drinks and snacks. ***** Well buy your car. No purchase necessary. ***** *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKY5G19DS049925
Stock: DS049925
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 105,949 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,350
Performance Kings Honda - Cincinnati / Ohio
1-owner, Free CARFAX report! Features include: DVD, 4X4, Moonroof, Leather, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, SiriusXM, Remote Entry.This 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum features a Blizzard Pearl exterior and a Gray Leather interior.*TECHNOLOGY & INTERIOR FEATURES:*This Toyota Sequoia Platinum includes Satellite Radio, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Homelink System, Navigation System, Entertainment / DVD Package, Anti Theft System, MP3 Compatible Radio, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player.*SAFETY & ECONOMY FEATURES:* Includes Electronic Stability Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Anti-Lock Brakes, Dual Air Bags, Occupant sensing airbag, Speed Sensitive Steering, Overhead airbag, Knee AirBag, Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Front Side Air Bags, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror. EPA rated fuel economy of 17.0 highway, 13.0 City (Based on EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your mileage will vary depending on driving conditions, how you drive and maintain your vehicle, etc.)Some used vehicles come with a standard warranty, and some may still qualify under the Manufactures Warranty. Please see dealer for further warranty on specific models and years. We offer nearly 250 vehicles at our Kings AutoMall location plus a wide array of financing options. Plus convenient Sunday service hours from 12-5 for many maintenance items! To get our below market retail value price on this Toyota Sequoia contact Kings Honda before this Toyota is gone! We will also give you top dollar for your trade!Kings Honda has been family owned business in Cincinnati serving Honda shoppers for over 40 years. We also serve Montgomery, Milford, Loveland, Maineville, Lebanon, Anderson, West Chester, Hyde Park, Madeira, Indian Hill, Kenwood, Blue Ash, and Mason. Please stop by Kings Honda in the Automall at 4521 Kings Water Drive or call (513) 793-7777 to schedule a test drive.. We Will Put A Smile On Your Face!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G10DS080866
Stock: DS080866A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 69,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$29,500$1,559 Below Market
Shea Buick GMC - Flint / Michigan
Welcome to Shea Automotive! We have 500+ used cars in ONE LOCATION! Stop on in or call 810-732-7500 to schedule a test drive!Recent Arrival!Clean CARFAX. Gray 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4WD i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC VVT-i AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, MP3 decoder, Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM 6-Disc CD Changer, 14 Speakers, 20" x 8" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front Heated Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, MP3 decoder, Radio: JBL Synthesis AM/FM 6-Disc CD Changer.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 41449 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G19DS074335
Stock: P24178
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 130,420 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Silver Sky Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. You deserve a vehicle designed for higher expectations. This Toyota Sequoia SR5 delivers with a luxurious, well-appointed interior and world-class engineering. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G13DS049904
Stock: DS049904
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 120,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
Travers GMT Auto Sales - Florissant / Missouri
Look at this 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 5.7L/346 engine will keep you going. This Toyota Sequoia comes equipped with these options: ROOF RACK, Wood/leather trimmed pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel -inc: Bluetooth, climate control, audio controls, memory, Windshield wiper de-icer grid, Washer-linked variable intermittent windshield wipers, Voice-activated navigation system -inc: touch screen DVD navigation system, JBL Synthesis AM/FM stereo w/4-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability, (14) speakers w/subwoofer, aux audio input, USB input w/iPod connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio & SiriusXM NavTraffic w/90-day free subscription, backup camera, Bluetooth technology, Trailer sway control, Towing hitch receiver -inc: 4/7-pin wire connector, Star Safety System -inc: vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control (TRAC), anti-lock brake system (ABS), electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), brake assist (BA), Smart Stop Technology (SST), Speed-sensing variable flow control pwr rack & pinion steering, and Skid plates -inc: engine, transfer case.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G13DS074165
Stock: G7269X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 55,226 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,231
Grogan's Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Toledo / Ohio
One Owner, Sequoia SR5 5.7L, 4D Sport Utility, Automatic, 4WD, 8 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 FFV with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBW5G16DS082354
Stock: 20A1641
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-02-2019
- 174,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,987$433 Below Market
Watermark Hyundai of Marion - Marion / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDW5G15DS087585
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 142,172 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,900
That Car Place - Albuquerque / New Mexico
This 3rd row SUV is so clean and has brand new tires. Perfect for the family!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G11DS048525
Stock: 21818
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 68,878 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
BMW of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes, all new tires and new battery! Sun/Moonroof 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Magnetic Gray Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G11DS043468
Stock: DS043468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 195,150 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,950
Debruhl's Used Cars - Asheville / North Carolina
* TELESCOPING STEERING WHEEL * * 8 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $19,950 * * Luxurious Graphite leather interior in this 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited * * 2013 ** Toyota * * Sequoia * It comes with a 8 Cylinder engine. Drivers love the timeless silver exterior with a graphite interior. Interested? Call today to take this vehicle for a spin! DeBruhl's Used Car Superstore is the largest independent auto dealer in WNC! We offer a full range of financing with our guarantee credit approval, everyone is approved here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G16DS082429
Stock: 082429
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,486 miles
$32,995
Quantum Auto Sales of Escondido - Escondido / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G13DS043774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 130,328 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$23,985
Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Charleston / South Carolina
Hendrick Affordable, Superb Condition. Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEMKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Running Boards, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls.OPTION PACKAGESREAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM rear Blu-ray Disc player w/9" display, (2) headsets, wireless remote, 115V AC pwr outlet, RCA jack, VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION SYSTEM touch screen DVD navigation system, JBL Synthesis AM/FM stereo w/4-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability, (14) speakers w/subwoofer, aux audio input, USB input w/iPod connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio & SiriusXM NavTraffic, backup camera, Bluetooth technology. Toyota Limited with Silver Sky Metallic exterior and Gray interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. Fully Serviced, Rare vehicle! NAVIGATION, PRICED TO SALE ! REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYTEM, LEATHER SEATS, TOW PACKAGEEXPERTS CONCLUDECarAndDriver.com's review says "The Sequoia is massive in every dimension, which means that it can accommodate lots of people and things at once in comfort.".PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCEMulti-point Vehicle Inspection; detail mechanical inspection, Rental Coverage: up to 3 days at $30 per day not to exceed $90 per occurrence, 24/7 Roadside Assistance, Trip Interruption Service: hotel, transportation, meal reimbursement, CARFAX Vehicle History Report, 3-month/3,000 Mile Limited Powertrain WarrantyThe closing fee charged by Rick Hendrick Dodge Chrysler Jeep RAM, 1468 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407 will not exceed $549.00 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDKY5G15DS049789
Stock: S181993A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 103,850 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
Larry H. Miller Honda Murray - Murray / Utah
CHECK OUT OUR EASY "BUY FROM HOME" Express Purchase on our home web page lhmhonda.com! We make it easy for all our customers!Our distinguished 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited 4X4 shown in striking Magnetic Gray Metallic is sure to turn heads. Powered by a 5.7 Liter V8 delivering 381hp while paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Four Wheel Drive secures up to 18mpg on the open road with independent rear suspension and precise power steering that make this SUV surprisingly smooth and fun to drive. This Limited is accented by 20-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, and running boards.Inside our Limited, there is ample room for a family of 8 with versatile power-adjustable second and third-row bench seats and rear side window shades for your passengers' comfort. Available Bluetooth connectivity and a JBL sound system with a six-CD changer and iPod interface provide you with the conveniences you deserve.With anti-lock disc brakes, stability control, traction control, trailer sway control, and numerous airbags, you can rest assured that you will be kept out of harm's way in our sturdy Sequoia from Toyota. Utility paired with luxury never felt so good! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Bluetooth | Running Boards | Power Front Seats
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Toyota Sequoia Limited FFV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJW5G14DS077388
Stock: T077388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sequoia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
- 5(100%)
Related Toyota Sequoia info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
- Used INFINITI QX50 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Brownsville TX
- Used Toyota Corolla Hartford CT
- Used Toyota Avalon Panama City FL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Los Angeles CA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Arlington TX
- Used Toyota Camry Solara Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Avalon Brownsville TX
- Used Toyota Highlander Corona CA
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Boston MA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Miami Beach FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota Avalon 2012 Paterson NJ
- Used Toyota Camry 2014 Ann Arbor MI
- Used Toyota Prius c 2018 Denver CO
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento