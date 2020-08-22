Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blizzard Pearl Redrock/Black; Perforated Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum only has 10,520mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: REDROCK/BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats BLIZZARD PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Sequoia. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Want a mobile theater? This Toyota Sequoia Platinum has a premium entertainment package that will keep your passengers entertained with superb enjoyment. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Blizzard Pearl Toyota Sequoia. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. The 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDDY5G10JS161677

Stock: JS161677

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020