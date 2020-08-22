Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

498 listings
Sequoia Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited

    18,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $48,968

    $4,132 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    1,680 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $52,898

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Dark Brown
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    39,484 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,995

    $3,917 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    15,707 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    10,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $52,991

    $427 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

    15,975 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer

    $49,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    16,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer

    $52,497

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Gray
    certified

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    19,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $53,995

    $892 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    21,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,995

    $3,177 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport in White
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

    24,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,995

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Silver
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    22,644 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $55,998

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Light Blue
    certified

    2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    25,521 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,858

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport in Gray
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

    25,612 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $46,500

    $1,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Light Blue
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    71,450 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,592

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

    24,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,786

    $1,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    79,248 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $42,500

    $673 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum in Black
    certified

    2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum

    18,876 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $54,482

    Details
  • 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 in Black
    used

    2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5

    5,917 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $39,967

    Details

Love my sequoia TRD SPORT!!!!
Angie,03/18/2018
TRD Sport FFV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
I love this car!!! It handles great, I had it a week drove in several inches of snow, went like a tank!!! I get tons of compliments every time I drive it!!!!
