Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me

Ira Toyota of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts

Thank you for visiting Ira Toyota of Danvers, your #1 Toyota Dealer in New England. At Toyota of Danvers, the price you see is the price you pay NO ADDITIONAL ADD ON's, NO PRICE INCREASE WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Don't be fooled by prices that look low, only to find out the dealer has extra fees on top of the price, the only fees you will see here are for Tax, Title, Lice and Doc, NO PREP FEES OR COMPLIANCE FEES. Come see why we are #1, I promise you won't be disappointed! Call me personally if I can help. Mark Giovanni | General Manager | 978-739-3718 This Toyota includes: ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS (PPO) Wheel Locks CARPET MAT PACKAGE Floor Mats GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR (PPO) SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System CD Player Seat Memory AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player 50 STATE EMISSIONS REAR-SEAT BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System PAINT PROTECTION (HOOD *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Sequoia gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Sequoia. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Sequoia makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This Toyota Sequoia Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This genuinely stunning Toyota Sequoia Limited has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Toyota even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

14 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 17 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5TDJY5G13JS155987

Stock: JS155987

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-23-2020