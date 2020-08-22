Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 18,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$48,968$4,132 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Danvers - Danvers / Massachusetts
Thank you for visiting Ira Toyota of Danvers, your #1 Toyota Dealer in New England. At Toyota of Danvers, the price you see is the price you pay NO ADDITIONAL ADD ON's, NO PRICE INCREASE WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Don't be fooled by prices that look low, only to find out the dealer has extra fees on top of the price, the only fees you will see here are for Tax, Title, Lice and Doc, NO PREP FEES OR COMPLIANCE FEES. Come see why we are #1, I promise you won't be disappointed! Call me personally if I can help. Mark Giovanni | General Manager | 978-739-3718 This Toyota includes: ALLOY WHEEL LOCKS (PPO) Wheel Locks CARPET MAT PACKAGE Floor Mats GLASS BREAKAGE SENSOR (PPO) SAFETY & CONVENIENCE PACKAGE HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System CD Player Seat Memory AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Premium Sound System Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player 50 STATE EMISSIONS REAR-SEAT BLU-RAY ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM Entertainment System PAINT PROTECTION (HOOD *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Do so much more with one vehicle. This Toyota Sequoia gives you everything you need an automobile to be. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Toyota Sequoia. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Toyota Sequoia makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This Toyota Sequoia Limited is equipped with navigation, so you no longer have to wonder if you're headed in the right direction. This genuinely stunning Toyota Sequoia Limited has about everything a family needs in a vehicle. The Toyota even comes equipped with entertainment package that will keep your passengers easily occupied. We look forward to seeing you soon! Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDJY5G13JS155987
Stock: JS155987
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 1,680 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$52,898
Classic Ford - Galveston / Texas
Magnetic Gray Metallic 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC VVT-i 14 Speakers, 20 x 8 Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, A/V remote, Adaptive suspension, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-leveling suspension, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) warning, CD player, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Heated & Ventilated Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headlight cleaning, Headphones, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Radio: Entune Premium JBL Audio with Navigation, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Ventilated front seats.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G15JS071779
Stock: GT071779
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2018
- 39,484 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,995$3,917 Below Market
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G15JS157437
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,707 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$49,995
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this family-friendly, NO-ACCIDENT, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum (4WD). This affordable large SUV boasts a solid predicted reliability rating, strong engine, roomy cabin, and cavernous cargo hold. The Sequoia Platinum comes with just about everything offered in this SUV. Standard features include an adaptive air suspension, a 14-speaker JBL audio system, a rear-seat Blu-ray entertainment system, and heated second-row captain's chairs. With its odometer now reading 15,707, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory BUMPER-TO-BUMPER warranty until January 2022 or 36,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Additionally, this cargo-spacious SUV will be covered by the remainder of the POWERTRAIN warranty until 2024 or 60,000 miles! It also contains these surprisingly standard features: - TRI-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL - 18-INCH ALLOY WHEELS - A MOONROOF - A USB PORT - BLUETOOTH - THE ENTUNE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM - A 6.1-INCH TOUCH SCREEN - SIRI EYES FREE - NAVIGATION LINKED TO A SMARTPHONE APP - A REARVIEW CAMERA - BLIND SPOT MONITORING - LANE CHANGE ASSIST - FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS - REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT Toyota Safety Sense - FORWARD COLLISION WARNING - PEDESTRIAN DETECTION - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - LANE KEEP ASSIST - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. Please note that in January 2020 Toyota Motor Sales USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer dissatisfaction issue. Toyota made all the necessary repairs and adjustments under warranty; however they agreed to repurchase the vehicle to promote customer satisfaction. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS THE FACTORY WARRANTY IS STILL INTACT! This is an exceptional opportunity to take this one home; don't hesitate or you will surely miss out! SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing and LET'S GO PLACES with this magnificent condition 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS and have EXCELLENT FINANCE OPTIONS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G16JS164941
Stock: 24836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 10,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$52,991$427 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Special Color - Blizzard Pearl Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Blizzard Pearl Redrock/Black; Perforated Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum only has 10,520mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams! This Toyota includes: REDROCK/BLACK, PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats BLIZZARD PEARL *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Toyota Sequoia. As a compact SUV, this vehicle packs all the performance of a full-size into a package that easily navigates the urban terrain. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. Where do you want to go today? With 4WD, you can choose to drive virtually anywhere and on terrain 2WD vehicles can't handle. Want a mobile theater? This Toyota Sequoia Platinum has a premium entertainment package that will keep your passengers entertained with superb enjoyment. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Toyota Sequoia Platinum features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. If you are looking for a pre-owned vehicle that looks brand-new, look no further than this Blizzard Pearl Toyota Sequoia. In addition to unbelievable options, this vehicle comes equipped with a factory warranty. The 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is built with pure muscle. Punch the throttle and feel the power of its torque and horsepower plant you firmly to the back of the seat. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. One look is all it takes to know what a find this 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G10JS161677
Stock: JS161677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 15,975 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star Dealer
$49,995
Beck Toyota - Indianapolis / Indiana
THIS BEAUTIFUL MAGNETIC GRAY METALLIC 2018 TOYOTA SEQUOIA 4X4 TRD SPORT ONLY HAS *** 15,972 MILES *** AND IS A ONE OWNER WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX HISTORY! FEATURES INCLUDE: TRD SPORT-TRIMMED PREMIUM 7-PASSENGER BLACK LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATS WITH CONTRAST STITCHING, HEATED 10-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE DRIVER`S SEAT AND 4-WAY POWER-ADJUSTABLE PASSENGER FRONT SEAT, POWER RECLINING AND FLAT-FOLD 3RD ROW SEATING, ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO WITH INTEGRATED NAVIGATION AND APP SUITE AND MUCH MORE!Safety equipment includes: Toyota Safety SenseTM P: Pre-Collisn Sys w/Ped Det, Lane Dep Alert, Sway Wrng, Auto High Beams, Dyna Radar Cruise Cntrl Rear Backup Camera, Blnd Spt Mnt, RCTA Trailer Sway Control, Tow-Haul Mode Driver and Front Passenger: Advanced Airbags, Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, and Knee Airbags; All Row Roll-Sensing Side Curtain Airbags, Star Safety System Child-Protector Door Locks LATCH-Lower Anchor & Tether for Children... SAVE at BECK! CALL TODAY! 317-550-2663
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G15JS158782
Stock: P7799
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 16,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star Dealer
$52,497
Lenz Truck Center - Fond du Lac / Wisconsin
5.7L V8, 4 WHEEL DRIVE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, POWER SUN/MOONROOF, SECOND ROW BENCH SEATING, 3RD/THIRD ROW SEATING, TRD SPORT GRADE PACKAGE,*** TOW PACKAGE,*** BLUETOOTH, HEATED FRONT BUCKET SEATS, DUAL POWER LEATHER SEATS, STEP BARS, POWER HEATED MIRRORS, 4.30 AXLE RATIO, 4-WHEEL DISC BRAKES, ABS BRAKES, AM/FM RADIO: SIRIUSXM, AUTO HIGH-BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AUTOMATIC TEMPERATURE CONTROL, BLIND SPOT SENSOR: BLIND SPOT MONITOR (BSM) WARNING, BUMPERS: BODY-COLOR, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, EXTERIOR PARKING CAMERA REAR, FRONT DUAL ZONE A/C, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, FULLY AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, OUTSIDE TEMPERATURE DISPLAY, POWER STEERING, POWER WINDOWS, RADIO: PREMIUM DISPLAY AUDIO W/NAV & ENTUNE, REAR AIR CONDITIONING, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, REAR WINDOW WIPER, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, ROOF RACK, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, TILT STEERING WHEEL, TRACTION CONTROL, TRD SPORT BADGE, TRD SPORT SHOCKS, TRD SPORT SWAY BARS, VARIABLY INTERMITTENT WIPERS, 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, 20" FUEL ALLOY RIMS, TOYO OPEN COUNTRY R/T LT295/60/R20 TIRES, FACTORY BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY UNTIL 36,000 MILES, FACTORY POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNTIL 60,000 MILES!CHECK OUT THIS 2018 TOYOTA SEQUOIA TRD SPORT 5.7 LITER 4/FOUR WHEEL DRIVE TODAY!VIEW OUR COMPLETE INVENTORY OF AROUND 800 VEHICLES AT www.LENZTRUCK.com.All of our vehicles are Lenz Certified by passing a rigorous 125 point inspection by our certified technicians. Each vehicle is prepped cosmetically and mechanically and ready to be delivered! We can ship your truck anywhere in the United States. Contact us to find out why Lenz Truck Center is selling a lot of trucks in a very different way. EXPECT TO BE IMPRESSED! We attempt to ensure every effort is made to assure the accuracy of these ads, however, errors may occur. We will do our best to keep all information current and accurate; however the dealership should be contacted for final pricing and availability. All prices are plus any applicable state taxes and service fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G19JS162088
Stock: B24387
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum19,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$53,995$892 Below Market
Kendall Toyota of Fairbanks - Fairbanks / Alaska
This 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum is offered to you for sale by Kendall Fairbanks. This 2018 Toyota Sequoia comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. This is a well kept ONE-OWNER Toyota Sequoia Platinum with a full CARFAX history report. Off-road or on the street, this Toyota Sequoia Platinum handles with ease. The Toyota Sequoia Platinum's pristine good looks were combined with the Toyota high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. With an efficient and easy to use navigation system, this Toyota Sequoia will help get you from Point A to Point B in no time flat. Get more for your money with this well appointed vehicle, including a factory warranty. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G11JS164474
Stock: QR2243
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 03-24-2020
- 21,663 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$41,995$3,177 Below Market
Mike Kelly Toyota - Uniontown / Pennsylvania
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G17JS163790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,995
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
Trd Sport Premium Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Glass Breakage Sensor Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Leather Seat Trim Super White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDZY5G12JS071002
Stock: JS071002
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 22,644 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$55,998
CarMax Lynnwood - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Lynnwood / Washington
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in WA, and excludes tax, title and registration fees. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G12JS164015
Stock: 18933418
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Toyota Sequoia SR525,521 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,858
Phil Meador Toyota - Pocatello / Idaho
<b>Summary</b> Our experienced Phil Meador Toyota team is excited to assist you in your next vehicle purchase. Welcome to the best source for online deals. <b>Equipment</b> HEATED LEATHER SEATS***NAVIGATION***TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE P***Carry lots of cargo while your passengers are comfortable. This Toyota Sequoia comes with third row seating for extra passengers. This model has four wheel drive capabilities. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. Light weight alloy wheels on this Toyota Sequoia are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. It has an automatic transmission. Protect the vehicle from unwanted accidents with a cutting edge backup camera system. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on this Toyota Sequoia. The vehicle is a manufacturer certified pre-owned vehicle. Easily set your speed in this Toyota Sequoia with a state of the art cruise control system. Increase or decrease velocity with the touch of a button. The Electronic Stability Control will keep you on your intended path. This unit has a 5.7 liter 8 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this vehicle. The fog lights cut through the weather so you can see what's ahead. It has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. The Toyota Sequoia is equipped with a gasoline engine. Bluetooth technology is built into this 2018 Toyota Sequoia , keeping your hands on the steering wheel and your focus on the road. Enjoy the heated seats in this unit you will never buy a vehicle without them. Everyone loves the comfort of having a warm seat on those cold winter days. The Toyota Sequoia features a HomeLink System. With the keyless entry system on the vehicle you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. A moon roof lets more light into this 2018 Toyota Sequoia and makes the interior feel more spacious. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. The vehicle comes with power adjustable seat to get your seat just right for you. Power seats are a must! The Toyota Sequoia has a premium sound system installed. This vehicle is accented with a stylish rear spoiler. Expand the cargo capabilities of this model by using the installed roof rack. The premium quality running boards make it easier to get in and out of it and give it a nice look too. The satellite radio system in this vehicle gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The vehicle is built for driving comfort with a telescoping wheel. This unit is equipped with a heavy duty towing package. The traction control system on this 2018 Toyota Sequoia instantly senses tire slippage and executes minute power adjustments to maintain traction at all speeds. The vehicle is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. <b>Packages</b> PREMIUM PACKAGE: Radio: Premium Display Audio w/Nav & Entune; AM/FM CD Player w/MP3/WMA playback capability; touch-screen display; auxiliary jack; USB 2.0 port w/increased charging capability and iPod connectivity and control; hands-free phone capability; phone book access and music streaming via Bluetooth wireless technology; and voice recognition (integrated backup camera vehicle dependent); The Entune App Suite includes Bing; iHeartRadio; MovieTickets.com; OpenTable; Pandora; Yelp and Facebook Places (on CY13 audio only); real-time info including traffic; weather; fuel prices; sports and stocks; Leather Package; Heated Front Bucket Seats; 10-way power adjustable driver's seat; 4-way power adjustable front passenger seat and 40/20/40 split sliding; reclining; fold-flat second-row seat w/1-touch access to third-row seat; Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror; lamp; Compass; HomeLink Universal Transceiver; Power Reclining & Fold-Flat 3rd Row Seating 60/40 split <b>Additional Information</b> Thanks for viewing Phil Meador Toyota's exclusive listings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G17JS162932
Stock: T25889A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,612 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$46,500$1,131 Below Market
FC Auto Sales & Service - Falls Church / Virginia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G14JS163021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,450 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,592$1,339 Below Market
Jim Norton Toyota of Oklahoma City - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
6-Speed Automatic Electronic. Clean CARFAX.Shoreline Blue Pearl 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum RWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic i-Force 5.7L V8 DOHC VVT-i CARFAX One-Owner.Proudly serving Oklahoma City, and beyond! If you’re looking for your next new or used car, truck or SUV we have something for every taste and every need. Looking for navigation, sunroof, leather with heated and cooled seats maybe blind spot monitor or backup camera we have cars that have the features and options for you! If you are asking yourself what is my trade worth we can help you answer that! We have a full parts department that supplies our certified technicians we will help with all your service needs! Call us or visit us anytime www.jimnortontoyotaokc.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDYY5G10JS071558
Stock: POM603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 24,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,786$1,601 Below Market
Oakbrook Toyota - Westmont / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G19JS157473
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,248 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$42,500$673 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Catonsville - Baltimore / Maryland
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum Blizzard Pearl ***** THIS IS THE BEST PRICED 2018 PLATINUM SEQUOIA IN THE MARKET ** NAVIGATION ***** REARVIEW CAMERA ** REAR DVD * 3RD ROW SEATING ** DONT MISS OUT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic, 4WD. New Price! Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G1XJS156115
Stock: 0M11298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- certified
2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum18,876 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$54,482
Hendrick Toyota Concord - Concord / North Carolina
CARFAX 1-Owner, Clean, GREAT MILES 18,876! WAS $55,975, $800 below NADA Retail! Moonroof, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Entertainment System, Quad Bucket Seats, 4x4, ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE, HitchKEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Premium Sound System. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass.OPTION PACKAGESALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER PACKAGE All Weather Floor Liners, Door Sill Protectors, All-Weather Cargo Mat. Toyota Platinum with Midnight Black Metallic exterior and Graphite interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 381 HP at 5600 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicleEXPERTS ARE SAYING"The strong 5.7-liter V8 never feels strained, even when summoned to pass slow traffic at highway speeds." -Edmunds.com.AFFORDABILITYWas $55,975. This Sequoia is priced $800 below NADA Retail.BUY WITH CONFIDENCECARFAX 1-Owner Certified vehicles must pass a thorough 160-point inspection, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Limited Comprehensive Warranty, 1 Year Roadside Assistance includes jump starts, lockouts, fuel delivery, flat tire service and more, Free CarFax Vehicle History Report includedBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER21-time Toyota Presidents Award Winner for Customer Service. The only Hendrick owned Toyota in the Charlotte metro area. Conveniently located off exit 49 on I-85 between Concord Mills Mall and Charlotte Motor Speedway.Pricing analysis performed on 8/22/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia Platinum with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDDY5G17JS163491
Stock: P10236
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 5,917 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$39,967
Patterson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tyler - Tyler / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. ABS brakes, Active Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Odometer is 23744 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Toyota Sequoia SR5 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5TDBY5G16JS158483
Stock: 727151A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Toyota Sequoia searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Toyota Sequoia
- 5(53%)
- 4(20%)
- 3(13%)
- 2(7%)
- 1(7%)
Related Toyota Sequoia info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2010
- Used Nissan LEAF 2015
- Used BMW M3 2016
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2015
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2015
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2010
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2013
- Used Subaru Impreza 2010
- Used Chrysler 300 2010
- Used Subaru BRZ 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2015
- Used Honda Odyssey 2011
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander 2010
- Used Ford F-450 Super Duty 2017
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Jeep Commander
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- Used Ford Taurus
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Jeep Wrangler JK
- Used Volkswagen Eos
- Used Genesis G70
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used INFINITI QX80
- Used Maserati Quattroporte
Shop used models by city
- Used Toyota Corolla Hybrid Naperville IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Gilbert AZ
- Used Toyota Camry San Jose CA
- Used Toyota C-HR Albuquerque NM
- Used Toyota C-HR Virginia Beach VA
- Used Toyota GR Supra Charlotte NC
- Used Toyota Corolla Mobile AL
- Used Toyota Corolla Roanoke VA
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Peoria IL
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback Orlando FL
Shop used model years by city
- Used Toyota RAV4 2013 Worcester MA
- Used Toyota Prius Prime 2018 Providence RI
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011 Everett WA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S7
- Buick Regal TourX 2020
- 2021 Toyota Venza News
- 2020 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Chevrolet Traverse
- 2019 X1
- 2020 GMC Sierra 3500HD
- 2019 Ghost Series II
- 2019 Lexus LX 570
- 2019 FIAT 500e
- 2019 Ford Escape
- 2019 Volvo XC60
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- 2020 S6
- 2020 FIAT 500L
- 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2019
- 2019 Audi A5
- 2019 Nissan Armada
- 2020 Audi TT RS