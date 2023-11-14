Toyota Takes a Huge Gamble by Making New 2025 Camry Hybrid-Only

How's the Camry's interior?

The interior is where the old Camry was really showing its age. The new model feels much more contemporary and bears a striking resemblance to Kia’s K5. The prominent touchscreen no longer looks like an afterthought and the perception of quality is much improved.

In the name of comfort, Toyota redesigned the front seats with a new bottom cushion shape that’s longer and uses a different foam density than before. The headrest has also been softened and moved a bit farther back. Standard seat heating and optional ventilation are available on XLE and XSE trims, and both should be a little quieter on the road thanks to standard laminated acoustic glass on the front windows. Prominent cabin noise is one of our key criticisms of the current model.

The Camry is one of the cool kids with digital instruments thanks to a standard 7-inch partially digital display on LE and SE trims, or the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel on XLE and XSE trims. Those are also available with a 10-inch head-up display for speed, warning indicators and navigation prompts.