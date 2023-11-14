- Redesigned Camry goes hybrid-only for 2025
- All-new exterior and interior styling
- Standard wireless smartphone integration and driver assistance features
Toyota Takes a Huge Gamble by Making New 2025 Camry Hybrid-Only
The 2025 Camry also gets new styling inside and out
Given its ubiquity on our roads, the introduction of an all-new Toyota Camry is unquestionably a Big Deal. Competing against midsize sedans like the Honda Accord and Edmunds' top-rated pick in the class, the Kia K5, the ninth-generation 2025 Toyota Camry features an all-hybrid drivetrain lineup, refreshed styling inside and out, and a wide array of standard tech features, including standard advanced driver assist systems.
What's under the hood?
Toyota's commitment to hybrid drivetrains is on full display with the 2025 Camry, which now comes standard with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine paired to the automaker's latest hybrid system. The combination puts out 225 horsepower combined in front-wheel-drive models, representing a 17-hp improvement over the 2024 Camry Hybrid and a 22-hp bump over the last year’s non-hybrid four-cylinder. It’s also 21 more horsepower than the Honda Accord hybrid. Similar to the RAV4 Hybrid, the optional all-wheel drive adds another electric motor to the rear; in the Camry's case opting for AWD unleashes a total of 232 horses. The V6 engine is gone, so people intent on a hot-rod Camry will have to hit the used market.
Also part of the refresh are suspension tweaks, which Toyota says will enhance responsiveness and agile handling. The SE and XSE get their own tuning, which Toyota claims increases comfort but provides even better handling, something we’ll keep an eye out for when we actually get behind the wheel.
How's the Camry's interior?
The interior is where the old Camry was really showing its age. The new model feels much more contemporary and bears a striking resemblance to Kia’s K5. The prominent touchscreen no longer looks like an afterthought and the perception of quality is much improved.
In the name of comfort, Toyota redesigned the front seats with a new bottom cushion shape that’s longer and uses a different foam density than before. The headrest has also been softened and moved a bit farther back. Standard seat heating and optional ventilation are available on XLE and XSE trims, and both should be a little quieter on the road thanks to standard laminated acoustic glass on the front windows. Prominent cabin noise is one of our key criticisms of the current model.
The Camry is one of the cool kids with digital instruments thanks to a standard 7-inch partially digital display on LE and SE trims, or the 12.3-inch fully digital instrument panel on XLE and XSE trims. Those are also available with a 10-inch head-up display for speed, warning indicators and navigation prompts.
What about the tech?
We’re now a quarter of the way through the 21st century, and the Camry has the expected level of electronic doodads. The standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone functions are fully wireless, a wireless charging pad is included, and the standard 8-inch touchscreen grows to 12.3 inches on XSE and XLE trims. There are also five USB ports and dual Bluetooth phone connectivity. Other tech features include available in-car Wi-Fi with 4G connectivity for up to five devices, and a digital key for XLE and XSE trims that allow you to use your smartphone as a key to lock, unlock and even start the car.
Every 2025 Camry comes with the Toyota Safety Sense group of driver assist systems, which includes automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control, among other driver assist features. Blind-spot detection and rear cross-traffic alert are also standard. The Premium Plus package on XLE and XSE trims adds even more safety gear, including front cross-traffic alert and a 360-degree parking camera.
How economical is the 2025 Camry?
Even though everything has gone hybrid in the 2025 Camry, Toyota isn't making any fuel economy claims yet. However, the previous-generation hybrid Camry LE got an EPA-estimated 52 mpg combined score, and the SE, XSE and XLE Hybrids all got 46 mpg combined. We figure the new car should be somewhere in that neighborhood.
What are the trim levels?
For 2025, the Toyota Camry will be available in four trim levels: LE, SE, XSE and XLE. All come standard with a hybrid drivetrain with 225 horsepower, or 232 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Keep reading for a rundown of the features you get on each trim.
LE
Starts you off with:
- 225-horsepower hybrid four-cylinder engine
- 16-inch alloy wheels
- LED headlights
- Push-button start
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with rear vents
- 8-inch infotainment touchscreen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Wireless charging pad
All Camrys also come standard with a suite of driver aids that include:
- Forward collision mitigation with pedestrian detection (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Lane keeping assistance (steers the Camry back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
- Adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow (maintains a driver-set distance between the Camry and the car in front all the way to a stop)
- Automatic high-beam headlights
- Road sign recognition
- Blind-spot warning
- Rear cross-traffic warning
SE
Adds sporty touches, including:
- Sporty exterior styling cues
- 18-inch black alloy wheels
- Sport-tuned suspension
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters
- Synthetic leather upholstery
- Power driver’s seat
- Aluminum sport pedals
XLE
Adds more upscale features to the LE, such as:
- Front side acoustic glass
- Chrome exterior trim
- Keyless entry
- 12.3-inch digital instrument panel
- 12.3-inch touchscreen
- Leather upholstery
- Power-adjustable front passenger seat
- Heated front seats
XSE
Similar to the XLE but adds a more sporty look and feel with:
- Black rear spoiler and exterior badges
- Dual exhaust tips
- Sport-tuned suspension
- 19-inch wheels
Competitors to consider
The Toyota Camry’s chief rival through the decades is the Honda Accord. The Accord was redesigned for the 2023 model year, incorporating subtle styling cues with an upscale-feeling interior. Two engines are available, a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that’s on introductory models and a hybrid drivetrain that’s reserved for upper trims. Also chief among the Camry’s rivals is Edmunds' top-rated car in its class, the Kia K5. The K5 offers two different gas engines at different output, plus all-wheel drive, fantastic exterior and interior design, and the best warranty in the segment.
Edmunds says
It’s a Camry, but better and more modern, reflecting the surprising number of technological improvements that have appeared in cars since the previous-generation Camry debuted for the 2018 model year. We’re bummed the last V6 in the segment is gone, but Toyota’s decision to prioritize fuel economy over horsepower is shared by key competitors.