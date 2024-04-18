Top-spec XLE and XSE trims have noise-insulated glass for the windshield and the front door, and the result is a big gain in auditory comfort. Wind noise is hushed at speed — it's now on a par with top-spec Honda Accords — tire noise is well suppressed, and the four-cylinder engine under the hood no longer breaks through the firewall with a rattly gurgle.

We were able to bring our XSE test car to the Edmunds test track. Here, it accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.8 seconds. That's slower than the 7-second sprint to 60 we recorded from the hybrid version of the Accord but a bit quicker than the last Hyundai Sonata we tested (8.3 seconds). Those who are looking for something with a little more pep in its step should consider the all-wheel-drive model. AWD is available on every Camry trim from base LE all the way to the top-trim XSE, and it makes a significant difference in seat-of-your-pants performance. Even though we haven't strapped our testing gear to an AWD model, it definitely feels quicker than the 232 horsepower Toyota says it makes.

Though it may not matter much to buyers of hybrid family-biased sedans, special mention should go to the Camry's steering and brakes. It feels far more accurate and willing when initially turning into a bend. What that means is confidence through a corner and a genuinely good sense of feedback as to how much grip the Camry is making. The brakes inspire the same confidence with good pedal feel and a linear nature — the stopping is smooth, with no hybrid regenerative braking weirdness going on.

Inside story: The Camry is going to feel familiar

Inside, there's a very familiar feel to this car. There's a new steering wheel and a bigger and more prominent-looking infotainment screen. Cabin material quality is pretty much the same, which is to say durable but unremarkable. Toyota does trim top-spec models in a soft vegan leather it calls SofTex. It's also on the doors and parts of the dash in XSE trim. Other variants get a neat cloth design on the dashboard that helps break up the massive horizontal span of black plastic that links the screen and the rightmost air vent. The rest of the cabin is classic Camry, too. The controls are easy to reach and have a quality, almost Lexus-like feel to them.