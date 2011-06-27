Estimated values
1995 Toyota Avalon XLS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,627
|$3,213
|Clean
|$1,303
|$2,319
|$2,846
|Average
|$951
|$1,705
|$2,112
|Rough
|$598
|$1,091
|$1,378
Estimated values
1995 Toyota Avalon XL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,290
|$2,305
|$2,824
|Clean
|$1,136
|$2,035
|$2,502
|Average
|$829
|$1,496
|$1,857
|Rough
|$522
|$958
|$1,212