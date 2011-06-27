Estimated values
1995 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$3,262
|$3,941
|Clean
|$1,711
|$2,923
|$3,544
|Average
|$1,314
|$2,247
|$2,749
|Rough
|$917
|$1,570
|$1,955
1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,525
|$3,042
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,263
|$2,735
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,739
|$2,122
|Rough
|$719
|$1,216
|$1,509
1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,391
|$2,061
|$2,393
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,848
|$2,152
|Average
|$957
|$1,420
|$1,670
|Rough
|$668
|$992
|$1,187
1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5 V6 4dr SUV with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,305
|$2,335
|$2,854
|Clean
|$1,170
|$2,093
|$2,566
|Average
|$898
|$1,608
|$1,991
|Rough
|$627
|$1,124
|$1,416