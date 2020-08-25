Used 2015 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me
- 38,391 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,900$2,688 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 38,391 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Lincoln MKS boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Cast Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Lincoln MKS Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Paddle Activation, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/45R19 100V, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: 11 Service Records.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Lincoln MKS greets you with an unexpected combination. It exudes the strength of its athletic shape, split down the front as if slicing the wind. At the same time, it glows with subtle confidence, reflected in the sparkle of tasteful chrome accents and LED taillamps. Inside, it surrounds you with sophisticated refinement. The acoustically engineered cabin channels the pure sounds of the engine, yet invites you to carry on the most important conference call. Thanks to Lincoln Drive Control technology, the Lincoln MKS is uniquely prepared for both cornering and delivering a comfortable driving experience. In spite of ups and downs, twists and turns, it feels as if the car is specifically engineered for the exact stretch of pavement you are on. The standard 3.7L V6 delivers 304hp, 280 lb.-ft. of torque and 28 mpg hwy with high peak horsepower, low-end torque and impressive fuel economy. Vents in the front grille automatically close at speed to help you slip through the air with less resistance and enhance fuel efficiency. A second engine option on the Lincoln MKS is the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 twin-turbocharged, direct-injection engine with active noise-control. This precisely designed engine puts out more power than most 6-cylinders could ever promise: a staggering 365hp with 350 lb.-ft. of torque and 25 mpg hwy. The Lincoln MKS interior surrounds you with luxury; the front seats, trimmed in rich Bridge of Weir leather, are cooled for your comfort. Lincoln has made standard Lincoln Premium Audio, MyLincoln Touch, Remote Start, SYNC Services, and the Rear View Camera. The Technology Package includes Collision Mitigation with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping and Active Park Assist.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK3FG604291
Stock: 40015
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 114,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,998$1,761 Below Market
AutoNation Lincoln Clearwater - Clearwater / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Light Dune; Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift Tuxedo Black This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. **LOCAL TRADE WELL MAINTAINED**AWD 3.5L ECOBOOST V6**LEATHER INTERIOR**HEATED AND COOLED SEATS**MYLINCOLN TOUCH**SYNC VOICE ACTIVATED SYSTEM**INTELLIGENT ACCESS WITH PUSH BUTTON START**REAR VIEW CAMERA**AUTONATION CERTIFIED** Our AutoNation Certified Warranty requires the vehicle pass a vigorous 125 point inspection by one of our certified technicians. With more than just a power train coverage you will get components of the; Engine, Transmission, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Steering, Front Suspension, Brakes, Electrical, Air Conditioning, Advanced Components, and even Seals and Gaskets covered under this warranty for 90 days or 4,000 miles whichever comes first. *see dealer for precise list of covered components All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT1FG600599
Stock: FG600599
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 19,616 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,297$2,439 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK5FG604049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,250 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,998$2,897 Below Market
Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington - Huntington / New York
*Get No Payments for 90 Days This Month Only* This 2015 Lincoln Mks EcoBoost is offered exclusively at Empire Ford Lincoln Premium Installed Options include technology package, dual panel moonroof and cold weather package. Well Equipped with All Wheel Drive, Turbocharged, Stability Control, Keyless Entry, Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, HID Headlights, Rain Sensing Front Wipers, Cooled Driver Seat and Dual Climate Control. The exterior color is Tuxedo Black. As a 5 Star Dealer Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington includes Complimentary 1 Year Maintenance, Complimentary Key Replacement, Complimentary Windshield Repair, Complimentary Interior/Exterior Protection, Complimentary Paintless Dent Repair, Complimentary Loaner Program, Complimentary Shuttle Service, and a Complimentary Annual 26-Point Inspection. Here are a few items you should know, price subject to change. Subject to primary lenders approval. All prices exclude tax, title, dealer fees, tags, license & DMV. Offers can not be combined. Must finance through dealer when applicable & take same day delivery. Internet specials: Sorry but we cannot extend special Internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line pricing. ***Empire Ford Lincoln of Huntington where you are treated like royalty. * * * * *
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT2FG601065
Stock: U1700T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 48,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,995$1,954 Below Market
Lewiston Auto - Lewiston / Minnesota
This Lincoln FWD MKS is equipped with a 3.7L V6, Sunroof, power heated cooled memory tan leather, CD, XM, MP3 jack, Bluetooth, USB port, fog lamps, back up camera, EZ entry with push button start, remote keyless with remote start, rear defogger, power windows, locks, mirrors, air, tilt and cruise. It comes with the Lewiston Auto Select 90 Day or 3,000 mile Limited Power Train Warranty for your peace of mind.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK2FG600850
Stock: 600850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- 48,704 milesGreat Deal
$16,897$2,198 Below Market
Hi Lo Auto Sales - Frederick / Maryland
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK9FG604179
Stock: 14085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,491 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2015 Lincoln MKS! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a 3.7L V6, Leather, Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Automatic Transmission, Push Button Start, Sirius Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Control, Driver's Memory Seat, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, CD, and more! Overall this car is in excellent shape inside and out! Please note this car has a previously salvaged title. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK4FG605998
Stock: 605998RA71150
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 50,664 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,999
Millennium Auto Sales - Chicago / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK0FG605608
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Lincoln MKS43,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$19,999$1,654 Below Market
East West Lincoln - Landover Hills / Maryland
SIX-YEAR/100,000-mile limited warranty available on Certified Vehicles. An exhaustive 200-point inspection list, Carfax Vehicle History Report, complimentary roadside assistance, a 3 month SiriusXM satellite radio introductory subscription, and of course, the same elevated level of service as any brand-new automobile.CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.Welcome to our new website! East West Lincoln located in the Washington DC market area is proud to be one of the premier Lincoln dealerships in DC. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to customer service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with East West Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Whether you need to purchase, finance, or service a new or pre-owned Lincoln, you've come to the right place. Use the website new car shopping tools to assist you in finding the perfect new vehicle, or search our inventory to find a great deal on a low-mileage pre-owned vehicle. Plus, you can check out the current online specials and promotions that change all the time! If visiting East West Lincoln in person doesn't fit your busy schedule, then complete our contact us form and a Lincoln specialist will be in touch. East West Lincoln is an excellent online source for a new or pre-owned Lincoln vehicles, or genuine Lincoln parts, service, or accessories.Active Park Assist, Bluetooth, Collision Mitigation w/Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping System, Leather, Navigation, sunroof/moonroof, Technology Package.Certified. Lincoln Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* 200 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK4FG607783
Stock: 8925
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-20-2019
- 58,640 milesTheft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,995
Floyd's Forest Lake - Forest Lake / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK0FG607568
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,982 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$17,890$278 Below Market
Bergey's Lincoln - Lansdale / Pennsylvania
2015 LINCOLN MKS 3.7L AWD w/ ELITE COLD WEATHER PKG! CLEAN CARFAX! ORIGINAL MSRP: $48,700.00! DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, MULTI-CONTOUR SEATS, THX II CERTIFIED AUDIO, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, COOLED FRONT SEATS! Complimentary PA State Inspection First Oil Change At Bergeys! Bronze Fire Exterior, Light Dune Premium Leather Interior. Vehicle Features: Elite Package: (Blind Spot Monitoring System, HD AM/FM Single CD Radio, Memory Adjustable Foot Pedals, Power Rear Sunshade, THX II Certified Audio, Navigation System, Multi-Contour Seats), Climate Package: (Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats), 3.7L TIVCT V6 Engine, 6-Speed Selectshift Transmission, All Wheel Drive, Dual Panel Moonroof, 20' Premium Painted Wheel w/ Chrome, Adaptive HID Headlamps, Fog Lamps, Heated Power Mirrors w/ Memory Security Approach Lamps, Easy Fuel Capless Filler, Light Emitting Diode Taillamps, Dual Exhaust System w/ Chrome Tips, Leather/Wood Steering Wheel, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Wheel, 12-Way Power Front Seats w/ Lumbar Drivers Memory, Heated Cooled Front Seats, Dual-Zone Electronic Auto Climate Control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/ ABS, Intelligent Access w/ Push Button Start, Securicode Keyless Entry, Forward Reverse Sensing System, MyKey, Ambient Lighting, MyLincoln Touch, Satellite Radio, Sync Voice Activated System, Remote Start, Adaptive Suspension, Electric Power Assist Steering, Rear View Camera, Personal Safety System, Dual Stage Front Airbags, Side Airbags/Safety Canopy, AdvanceTrac ESC, SOS Post Crash System, Perimeter Anti-Theft System. Please email or call us for vehicle availability! Check Out our website for the Complimentary Carfax Report!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK7FG607792
Stock: XX5865
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 83,858 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$13,440$288 Below Market
Schumacher Subaru of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
Looking for a used car at an affordable price? Outstanding design defines the 2015 Lincoln MKS! A great car and a great value! This 4 door, 5 passenger sedan has just over 80,000 miles. Lincoln prioritized handling and performance with features such as: leather upholstery, heated door mirrors, and seat memory. A 3.7 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK1FG600869
Stock: 20L0607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 65,525 milesGood Deal
$15,900$467 Below Market
Northtowne Alfa Romeo and FIAT of Kansas City - Kansas City / Missouri
NORTHTOWNE PRE-OWNED VEHICLE INFORMATION HOTLINEpre-owned vehicle questions answered promptly 816-459-2724.***Can be shipped ANYWHERE in the United States***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK7FG600794
Stock: L4801A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 48,052 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,947$339 Below Market
Lou Fusz Ford - Chesterfield / Missouri
!!!WE CAN REPLACE THE CAR NOT THE CUSTOMER!!! Clean CARFAX. This White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat 2015 Lincoln MKS FWD Is Loaded With The 3.7L V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, BlueTooth Technology, USB Port, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Adaptive suspension, Auto High-beam Headlights, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Memory seat, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, and SYNC Communications & Entertainment System. Professionally Serviced and Detailed!Recent Arrival! Odometer is 5502 miles below market average!Lou Fusz Ford Is 20 Minutes From Almost Anywhere In St. Louis. We Are Located At 2 Caprice Dr, Chesterfield, MO 63005. We Feature All The Top Customer Satisfaction Scores Around The Area! We Have A Honest And Transparent Sales Process That We Have Found Our Customers Appreciate. Come Check Us Out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9DK5FG600602
Stock: F7575P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 36,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$20,899
AutoNation Toyota Libertyville - Libertyville / Illinois
Technology Package Dual Panel Moonroof White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Engine: 3.5L V6 Ecoboost Light Dune; Premium Perforated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic W/Selectshift This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This _ is well equipped with Accident Free CARFAX. This is a Local trade and It Completely Passed our certified AUTONATION inspection. We are also including an Industry Leading 90 Day or 4000 mile AN90 Warranty. There is still plenty of tread left on the tires. The paint has a showroom shine. This vehicle is fully-loaded. With just 36,012 miles, this car is barely broken in. Very low mileage vehicle. 100% CARFAX guaranteed! All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT7FG601305
Stock: FG601305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 36,870 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$19,699
Wright Buick GMC - Wexford / Pennsylvania
GREAT MILES 36,870! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Leather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Bluetooth, CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A, LIGHT DUNE, PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHE... AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Lincoln with Tuxedo Black exterior and Light Dune interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 305 HP at 6500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: EQUIPMENT GROUP 101A Elite Package, 1st Row Multi-Contour Seats, Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), Cross Traffic Alert, THX II Audio System, Premium Wood Package, Power Rear Sunshade, Radio: AM/FM/HD w/Navigation System, SIRIUS Traffic and Travel Link, DUAL PANEL MOONROOF, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, LIGHT DUNE, PREMIUM PERFORATED LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS heated and cooled 12-way power driver seat w/power lumbar, power driver memory settings and fixed second row, ENGINE: 3.7L TI-VCT V6 (STD). MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: Edmunds.com's review says "The trunk of the 2015 Lincoln MKS is massive, its maximum cargo space of 19.2 cubic feet able to swallow multiple full-size suitcases or golf clubs for four.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $20,999. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9EK1FG604841
Stock: W0U056A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 37,471 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$21,897
West 40 DriveTime - Columbus / Ohio
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT7FG605418
Stock: 1030224529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 38,636 milesDelivery Available*
$20,990
Carvana - Los Angeles - Los Angeles / California
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1LNHL9FT9FG607641
Stock: 2000637548
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
