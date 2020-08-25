Used 2015 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio

KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards. Only 38,391 Miles! Boasts 26 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Lincoln MKS boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.7 L/227 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" Premium Painted Cast Aluminum, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning.* This Lincoln MKS Features the Following Options *Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed SelectShift Automatic -inc: Paddle Activation, Transmission w/Oil Cooler, Tires: P255/45R19 100V, Systems Monitor, SYNC Communications & Entertainment System -inc: voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 Assist, VHR, SYNC Services, AppLink, Bluetooth, steering wheel controls, USB port and auxiliary input jack, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel.* Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *According to Carfax's history report: 11 Service Records.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Lincoln MKS greets you with an unexpected combination. It exudes the strength of its athletic shape, split down the front as if slicing the wind. At the same time, it glows with subtle confidence, reflected in the sparkle of tasteful chrome accents and LED taillamps. Inside, it surrounds you with sophisticated refinement. The acoustically engineered cabin channels the pure sounds of the engine, yet invites you to carry on the most important conference call. Thanks to Lincoln Drive Control technology, the Lincoln MKS is uniquely prepared for both cornering and delivering a comfortable driving experience. In spite of ups and downs, twists and turns, it feels as if the car is specifically engineered for the exact stretch of pavement you are on. The standard 3.7L V6 delivers 304hp, 280 lb.-ft. of torque and 28 mpg hwy with high peak horsepower, low-end torque and impressive fuel economy. Vents in the front grille automatically close at speed to help you slip through the air with less resistance and enhance fuel efficiency. A second engine option on the Lincoln MKS is the 3.5L EcoBoost V6 twin-turbocharged, direct-injection engine with active noise-control. This precisely designed engine puts out more power than most 6-cylinders could ever promise: a staggering 365hp with 350 lb.-ft. of torque and 25 mpg hwy. The Lincoln MKS interior surrounds you with luxury; the front seats, trimmed in rich Bridge of Weir leather, are cooled for your comfort. Lincoln has made standard Lincoln Premium Audio, MyLincoln Touch, Remote Start, SYNC Services, and the Rear View Camera. The Technology Package includes Collision Mitigation with Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping and Active Park Assist.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram located at 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229 to make this car yours today!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lincoln MKS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1LNHL9EK3FG604291

Stock: 40015

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020