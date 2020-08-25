Used 2015 Lincoln MKS for Sale Near Me

255 listings
MKS Reviews & Specs
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    38,391 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,900

    $2,688 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    114,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,998

    $1,761 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    19,616 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,297

    $2,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    65,250 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,998

    $2,897 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    48,165 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,995

    $1,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    48,704 miles
    Great Deal

    $16,897

    $2,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    32,491 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Gray
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    50,664 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,999

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Black
    certified

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    43,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,999

    $1,654 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    58,640 miles
    Theft history, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Dark Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    51,982 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $17,890

    $278 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    83,858 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $13,440

    $288 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    65,525 miles
    Good Deal

    $15,900

    $467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Light Brown
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    48,052 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,947

    $339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in White
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    36,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $20,899

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS in Black
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS

    36,870 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $19,699

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Silver
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    37,471 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,897

    Details
  • 2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost in Red
    used

    2015 Lincoln MKS EcoBoost

    38,636 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $20,990

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Lincoln MKS searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Lincoln MKS

Read recent reviews for the Lincoln MKS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (14%)
Will be tough to give up when lease is up
HoJo,11/11/2017
4dr Sedan AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
My MKS is a 3 year leased vehicle and I have a little less than a year left on the lease. This is the first car I've ever had that has just about every option available, including massaging seats, but I don't use half of the things. I am truly interested in trying out a Continental, so I guess it will depend on the deal they are will to work, as my residual at the end of the lease is highly reasonable. I am really torn about what I'm going to do. The brakes are very touchy on this car, and every once in a while there is a bogging when I hit the gas. I am a fast driver, not a typical MKS driver, so I do put the pedal down. My other car is a Mustang GT, and that car flies. I really do love this car a lot, but after 36 years in the military, and pretty much kept cars for 200,000+ miles, I feel I've reached a point where I want to spoil myself a bit. Did I mention that I love this car? Because I do.
Report abuse
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.