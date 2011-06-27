  1. Home
Used 1995 Toyota 4Runner SR5 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/344.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower116 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room49.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room51.0 in.
Rear leg room31.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity78 cu.ft.
Length176.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Curb weight3825 lbs.
Gross weight5400 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place43.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance9.1 in.
Height66.1 in.
Maximum payload1550.0 lbs.
Wheel base103.3 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Blue Pearl
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Sierra Begie Metallic
  • Pewter Pearl
  • Black
  • Evergreen Pearl
  • Cardinal Red
  • White
  • Garnet Pearl
