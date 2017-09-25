Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me
- 53,433 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,621$2,849 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Auto..."PRICED TO SELL"...***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH6HU365466
Stock: X365466
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 52,570 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,795$2,284 Below Market
Decatur DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU350135
Stock: 1070075502
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,989 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,795$1,848 Below Market
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT ---- HATCHBACK --- DRIVES GREAT ---- 2.0L ---- AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION --- POWER WINDOWS --- HEATED DOOR MIRRORS---- CRUISE CONTROL ---ABS BRAKES ---ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL --- TRACTION CONTROL ----AC --- SIRIUS XM --- AM/FM STEREO --- CD PLAYER --- AUX --- BLUETOOTH --- WE FINANCE ----MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US. -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: single, Rear vents: second row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, Watts: 172, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.3, Rear brake type: disc, Armrests: rear center with cupholders, Door sill trim: scuff plate, Door trim: cloth, Floor material: carpet, Interior accents: metallic-tone, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 1, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Axle ratio: 4.33, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 90 amps, Battery saver, Battery: maintenance-free, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Exhaust: hidden, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: chrome, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: oil pressure, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights, Headlights: auto delay off, Taillights: rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Side mirror type: driver side spotter mirror, Side mirrors: heated, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact absorbing bumpers, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Driver seat manual adjustments: height, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: flat, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: premium cloth, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm with remote, Power door locks: auto-locking, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 14.6, Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90, Front shock type: twin-tube gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm, Rear suspension classification: semi-independent, Rear suspension type: torsion beam, Phone: voice operated, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear wiper: with washer, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU367825
Stock: 23161
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 83,588 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999$1,943 Below Market
Prestige Auto Sales - Modesto / California
Get behind the wheel of our 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Hatchback that's beautifully sculpted in Electric Blue Metallic! Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 173hp for easy passing while perfectly matched to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination allows you exceptional road feel, brisk acceleration, and near 33mpg on the highway. Elantra GT serves up a sleek signature style and European flair with its sporty contours, chrome accents, and beautiful alloy wheels. Climb inside our GT to find the cabin offers plenty of space for your active lifestyle. Sit back in the supportive seats and crank up your favorite tunes thanks to a dynamite sound system with CD, available satellite radio, a USB/iPod input, and an auxiliary audio jack. You'll stay safely connected via Bluetooth and enjoy amenities such as a cooled glovebox, full power accessories, and 60/40 split-folding rear seatback. You can be assured that you are just as safe as you are stylish while behind the wheel of this Hyundai. Safety features such as advanced high tensile strength steel, smart airbags, a vehicle stability management system, and anti-lock braking with brake assist have allowed this hatchback to earn excellent safety scores. Come see this Elantra GT in person today! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH1HU379078
Stock: 379078
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2020
- 85,084 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,270$2,660 Below Market
Hyundai Of Bedford - Bedford / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU349888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,289 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,250$3,081 Below Market
Discount Auto Gallery - Escondido / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH8HU362245
Stock: 362245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 7,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,299$1,112 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Reward yourself with our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT displayed in Electric Blue Metallic. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 173hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive hatchback helps you score near 32mpg on the highway, offers a smooth ride, and attractive styling accented by multi-spoke wheel covers.Step into our Elantra GT's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll love the infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs along with the impressive cargo capacity. Additional amenities include supportive seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, and split-folding rear seats.Our Hyundai also rewards you with peace of mind thanks to a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control. Safe, stylish, and efficient, our Elantra GT stands out from the competition and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH0HU359744
Stock: 115035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 63,048 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,491$1,557 Below Market
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Auto... Clean Title, No Accidents, No Damage, Bluetooth, and More!!! ***BEST DEAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans. CARFAX AND MECHANIC INSPECTION AVAILABLE*** All our vehicles smog, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, ACCESSORIES, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICES, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH3HU380703
Stock: X380703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 22,338 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,667
Yalcars - Youngstown / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU384186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,542 miles
$13,991$932 Below Market
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 61805 miles below market average!2017 Hyundai Elantra GTClean CARFAX.Family owned & operated in South Orange County for over 70 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH9HU359824
Stock: 70032A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 77,638 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,495$1,243 Below Market
Sahara DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH2HU379784
Stock: 1070075110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT20,330 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,687$1,285 Below Market
Superior Hyundai Of Beavercreek - Beavercreek / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT Scarlet Red Pearl * BLUETOOTH *, * MP3- USB / I-POD READY *, * USB ADAPTER *, ** SATELLITE RADIO **, LIKE NEW CONDITION!, PROFFESIONALLY DETAILED!!, GUARUNTEED FINANCING! NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION!. CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Hyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements * 150+ Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $5032/24 Highway/City MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Beavercreek rolls with Superior! Visit us online at www.superiorhyundaibeavercreek.com ! Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky. PROUDLY SERVING: CINCINNATI, DAYTON,COLUMBUS, LOUISVILLE, LEXINGTON, INDIANAPOLIS,HAMILTON, FLORENCE, ALEXANDRIA, BEAVERCREEK, SPRINGDALE, WEST CHESTER, MONROE, FAIRFIELD, KENWOOD, NEWPORT AND ALL OF GREATER CINCINNATI OHIO, INDIANA, AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH8HU370264
Stock: B2856AC
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 81,234 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,095$971 Below Market
Riverside DriveTime - Riverside / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU364651
Stock: 1010179288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,395$998 Below Market
DriveTime Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU379814
Stock: 1010179550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,291 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Government Use
$10,795$996 Below Market
Mira Auto Sales - Raleigh / North Carolina
2017 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT HATCHBACK 4 DR 2.0L I4 F DOHC 16V GASOLINE FRONT WHEEL DRIVE, AUTOMATIC CLOTH SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS POWER MIRRORS,CD PLAYER COLD A/C, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, 4 NEW TIRES FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXHU376664
Stock: 3223
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,486 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,095$949 Below Market
Sahara DriveTime - Las Vegas / Nevada
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LHXHU379175
Stock: 1070075396
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 76,118 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,495$836 Below Market
Bay Area Motor - Hayward / California
2018 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT***GAS SAVER***SAFETY IS COMPLETE***CLEAN CAR FAX***NO ACCIDENTS***CALIFORNIA CAR***RUNS VERY STRONG***CD***AUX***WE BUY CARS***WE FINANCE***TRADE-INS WELCOME***FOR MORE INFO PICTURES AND FREE CAR FAX PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE OR YOU CAN VISIT US ON YELP WE ARE 5 STAR DEALER***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH7HU364410
Stock: 117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,180 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,995$1,555 Below Market
Affordable Used Cars Anchorage - Anchorage / Alaska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHD35LH8HU384245
Certified Pre-Owned: No
