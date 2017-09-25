Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Reward yourself with our One Owner, Accident-Free 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT displayed in Electric Blue Metallic. Motivated by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 173hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Shiftronic Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive hatchback helps you score near 32mpg on the highway, offers a smooth ride, and attractive styling accented by multi-spoke wheel covers.Step into our Elantra GT's cabin to find generous head and legroom for all passengers. You'll love the infotainment system with Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and USB/Aux inputs along with the impressive cargo capacity. Additional amenities include supportive seats, air conditioning, a multi-function steering wheel, power accessories, and split-folding rear seats.Our Hyundai also rewards you with peace of mind thanks to a back-up camera, advanced airbags, anti-lock brakes, and traction/stability control. Safe, stylish, and efficient, our Elantra GT stands out from the competition and is an intelligent choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Hyundai Elantra GT with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 32 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KMHD35LH0HU359744

Stock: 115035

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-14-2020