Edmunds Rating
7.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(8)
7 Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the 2021 Kia K5
VIEW OFFERS
Kia.com

2020 Kia Optima

#8 Midsize sedan

What’s new

  • Standard forward collision mitigation system now includes pedestrian detection
  • Slight changes to standard features across the trim lineup
  • LX's Premium and SX's Limited packages are no longer available
  • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Generous amount of standard equipment
  • All trims get an impressive level of driver assistance features
  • Stylish interior with plenty of small-item and cargo storage
  • Infotainment system is easy to use
  • The 1.6T powertrain option is slow to respond and not very smooth
  • Sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom
  • 2.0T engine is quite thirsty
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
MSRP Starting at
$23,390
Save as much as $4,196
Incentive offers available
Select your model:
Save as much as $4,196 with Edmunds

2020 Kia Optima pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Kia Optima Review

For nearly two decades, the Kia Optima has been the go-to choice for buyers who need an affordable yet accommodating sedan. The 2020 Kia Optima is no different, offering a robust suite of technology features and safety systems at a lower price point than competitors. This year's model shuffles some features and deletes top-trim option packages, but it remains one of the most value-conscious choices in the class.

Unlike many other midsize sedans, the Optima comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a suite of driving aids that includes a blind-spot monitor. More exotic features such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof are available in upper trims, but even modestly priced midtier models pile on luxury items.

There's only one inherent flaw, and it's the downward-sloping roofline that gives the Optima its distinctive shape. It cuts into rear headroom and requires passengers to duck into the back seat. Also, you may face frustrations depending on which powertrain you go for. The base engine is a little slow, while the dual-clutch automatic paired to the 1.6-liter engine is slow to respond and jerky at low speeds. The range-topping 2.0-liter engine, meanwhile, consumes more fuel than similar engines.

Despite these quirks, the 2020 Kia Optima remains one of the stronger choices in the midsize class. However, buyers willing to spend a little more will find vehicles such as the Honda Accord and the Mazda 6 more engaging overall.

What's it like to live with the Optima?

If you'd like to learn more about the Kia Optima of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Kia Optima. We tested the Optima for a full year, diving into the ownership experience for 20,000 miles and covering all the features from cargo space to real-world fuel economy. Notable differences in the 2020 Optima include updates to standard and optional equipment, a refreshed exterior and revised infotainment options. But the 2020 is still in the same generation as the 2016 model we tested, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating
Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict

7.8 / 10
The Kia Optima is a comfortable and stylish midsize sedan that's more generously equipped than most. It does most things well, with nicely shaped seats, a pleasant ride and an intuitive infotainment system. In its top SX trim, the Optima is also quite fun to drive, but that power and fun come at the cost of fuel economy.

How does it drive?

8.0
From the engine to transmission, the Optima SX's powertrain is fantastic. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is responsive and punchy. Its 6.9-second 0-60 mph run isn't the quickest among midsize sedans with upgraded engines, but it is still plenty quick. The six-speed automatic operates smoothly and delivers good everyday drivability. Be careful not to hit the gas too hard in the middle of a turn because you're bound to get wheelspin.

Aside from the more powerful engine, the SX adds a sport-tuned suspension that lends responsive handling during spirited driving. The brakes have a reassuringly firm feel and braking force builds naturally. There's little steering effort or feedback in Normal mode, while Sport feels a bit artificially heavy.

How comfortable is it?

7.5
As the top trim, the SX comes with a lot of standard luxury amenities. Dual-zone automatic climate control gets the cabin to temperature quickly, and the heated steering wheel is effective, too. The SX also has ventilated front seats, which work decently and are rare for the segment. The front and rear seats are comfortable and supportive.

While most people will be served well by the standard suspension setup, the SX's sport suspension is a little on the stiff side but not a deal-breaker. As in most midsize sedans, wind and road noise is somewhat ever-present but not oppressive.

How’s the interior?

8.0
While the Optima's interior design is a bit pedestrian, it's functional and intuitive. The controls are easily accessible, logically placed and simple to use. The 12-way driver's seat has good adjustment in all directions, and four-way lumbar helps drivers dial in the right amount of lower back support.

Front occupants enjoy plenty of legroom and headroom, and the large door openings make entry and exit a cinch. While it certainly gives the Optima a striking profile, the sloping roofline creates a few challenges for rear passengers. Entrants will have to duck into the car, and there's less headroom than in rivals' rear seats. The rising trunklid mildly interferes with rear visibility. Otherwise, there's good visibility throughout.

How’s the tech?

8.0
Kia's tech experience is one of the best in the class. Though the touchscreen interface itself is a little dated, graphics are sharp and the system responds with minimal lag. The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system performs better than you might expect it to. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the upper trims offer a plethora of charging solutions.

Standard driving aids include a blind-spot monitor, forward collision warning and more. The adaptive cruise control system works better than many competitors, but you do have to upgrade to the midtier EX trim level to get it.

How’s the storage?

7.5
The Kia Optima is competitive with the rest of the class when it comes to everyday utility. The trunk, with 15.9 cubic feet of storage, is just marginally smaller than the class-leading Accord's. The automatic trunk release is a neat idea — just stand behind the bumper for a few seconds and the trunk opens — but we wish it opened all the way instead of just unlatching.

The Optima matches the rest of the class when it comes to small-item storage areas. The storage compartment under the center armrest is deeper than the ones in some rivals, and it has a removable storage bin for small items. Under the front center stack is a hidden storage area that houses the USB and 12-volt connections. There's also a bonus bin just in front of the cupholders.

How economical is it?

5.5
Fuel economy is where the Optima lags in this class. Its EPA estimate of 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) puts it at least 2 mpg lower than the rest, including competitors with V6 engines. During our real-world testing, fuel economy was even lower — 21.6 mpg on our 115-mile test loop. We typically see results that land between the combined and highway ratings.

Is it a good value?

7.5
Value is what Kia prides itself on. The warranty is unmatched with five years/60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain. Kia's roadside assistance for five years/60,000 miles is longer than others. Build quality is similarly laudable, with sturdy interior materials and ample use of higher-quality plastics. Fuel efficiency is the only real weakness — the SX's turbocharged 2.0-liter is a bit thirstier than other uprated engines.

Wildcard

8.0
This car owns its identity: It's spunky and affordable, and it has lots of standard tech. There's not much to dislike about the Kia Optima except maybe the slightly pedestrian interior, but even that has appeal — it doesn't look cheap. The SX model isn't a sport sedan, but it packs a punch for a family-friendly four-door.

Which Optima does Edmunds recommend?

While its dual-clutch automatic isn't perfect, the EX's value statement is simply too strong to ignore. Passengers in all five seats are treated to a wealth of upgrades, including heated front seats, rear air vents and leather upholstery. Adaptive cruise control and the auto-dimming rearview mirror make everyday driving easier, too.

Kia Optima models

The 2020 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan sold in four trim levels. The base LX comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a ton of advanced safety equipment. The S is a sport-themed version of the LX with slightly different styling and a few additional goodies, while the luxurious EX is packed with extra features and its own unique powertrain. Commendably, Kia has kept the pricing close across these trims. The SX is more expensive, but its powerful turbocharged engine and additional tech and luxury features are enticing.

Under the hood of the entry-level Optima LX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Automatic headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, heated mirrors, height-adjustable front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver), and a 60/40-split rear seat are all standard.

Tech features such as an 8-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered. Standard advanced safety equipment includes rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The S adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, keyless entry and ignition, a power driver's seat, a hands-free unlocking trunk, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and cloth and faux leather upholstery. The optional Panoramic Sunroof package equips the S trim with a panoramic sunroof and gloss-black exterior accents.

The EX gets its own powertrain: a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (178 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It loses the spoiler but receives sound-reducing front door windows, adaptive cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear air vents, interior wood accents, leather upholstery, and additional sensors for the forward collision warning system. The EX also brings with it a total of three USB ports (two in front and one in rear), a wireless charging pad, a rear power outlet, and HD and satellite radio.

One package is available on the EX. The Premium package adds four-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, a power passenger seat with a two-way lumbar, ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.

The range-topping SX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 260 lb-ft) with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped similarly to the EX outfitted with the Premium package. Additional upgrades on the SX include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, red brake calipers, black-painted exterior accents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, metal interior trim, and a larger driver information display. It also adds a temporary spare tire compared to the tire repair kit on other trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Optima.

5 star reviews: 87%
4 star reviews: 13%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.9 stars based on 8 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • warranty
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • spaciousness
  • cup holders
  • value

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Oh how they have come so far...
Cliff,
LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

My previous car was a Mazda CX-5 my lease ended and I was looking for a vehicle that was not as harsh on the road as the Mazda and still had the space. I knew that I was not going to get another Mazda because of the ride quality and the I also wanted to get my payments down. So i started my research and saw that the optima had more than exceptional ride quality. I was hesitant to go from a SUV back to a sedan but I thought, you know what let me just check it out and see. I went to my nearest KIA dealer and I test drove a Black 2020 KIA Optima LX/FE (FE is an LX but just means Fuel Efficiency). I was taken back by 1) How big the vehicle is. I am 6'0 and I had so much room in the front and I left my seating position to see how much I had behind me and I fit perfectly in the back and had so much knee room this had more interior room than my CX-5 with the exception of cargo room. 2) The standard features on an LX model is insane Blind spot monitoring, Lane assist, 8 inch display with android auto or apple car play, decent stereo, and auto headlights. very impressive. and finally the ride quality. it rides so smooth absorbs most road imperfections. the only con I found so far is that it is slightly quieter than the CX-5 it is still plenty loud especially on the highway. I found that wind noise can get a little intrusive when you are going speeds higher than 65MPH. With that being said Kia really has don a tremendous job with their vehicles. This is my second Kia Optima. the first being a 2007 Optima LX and this 2020 being my second. Its literally night and day. I enjoyed my 07 Optima but it was a bland car nothing to be proud of. something from point a to point B. But this 2020 Model is just amazing. It looks great really feels like a premium car. the materials are high quality. I am truly happy with my recent purchase and I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a great midsized sedan for a good value.

5 out of 5 stars, Very pleased
AnneL,
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I have had my Kia Optima FE(Thanks to an earlier post letting me know that means Fuel Efficient - no one at the dealer knew that) for 6 months now and am quite happy with it. I was driving a 2005 Highlander and was not sure if I would like a sedan, but the quieter and smoother ride have won me over. Apple Car Play is great. I like all the safety features it has. Around town I get 26-27mpg according to the dash info and on the highway, if there are no slowdowns or stops, 40-50mpg.

5 out of 5 stars, Great car
Dee,
S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I owned a 2008 Kia Spectra for 12yrs. Never had any major problems out of it. So I thought I would stick to another Kia I purchased the 2020 Kia Optima. So far I really love it. Maybe because it’s new to me but with the 10yr/100.000 warranty you can’t beat it.

5 out of 5 stars, I feel so safe
Kenzie,
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

I’ve never had a car that I felt so safe and comfortable driving, while still looking nice.

Write a review

See all 8 reviews

Features & Specs

LX 4dr Sedan features & specs
LX 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$23,390
MPG 25 city / 35 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
S 4dr Sedan features & specs
S 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$24,890
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
SE 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
MSRP$26,390
MPG 24 city / 32 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower185 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all for sale
EX Premium 4dr Sedan features & specs
EX Premium 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
MSRP$30,190
MPG 27 city / 37 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower178 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2020 Kia Optima features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Optima safety features:

LED Headlights with Automatic Leveling
Swivels the headlights to provide illumination around a corner while turning and adjusts the tilt to account for passenger weight.
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems detect an imminent front collision.
Rear Cross Collision Warning
Sounds an alert if a vehicle is passing or about to pass behind you as you back up.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover9.8%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Kia Optima vs. the competition

Kia Optima vs. Hyundai Sonata

The Kia Optima and the Hyundai Sonata are closely related midsize sedans from the same parent company. But the Sonata is fully redesigned for 2020, while the Optima's underlying architecture dates back to 2016. That means the Sonata gets new powertrains and additional features not found on the Optima.

Compare Kia Optima & Hyundai Sonata features

Kia Optima vs. Honda Accord

In our book, the Honda Accord is the best midsize sedan on the market. It's terrifically roomy inside, and both turbocharged engines deliver plenty of punch. We're also huge fans of the Accord's high-quality cabin design and materials. The only true fault we found: The base 1.5-liter engine is thirstier than EPA estimates would have you believe.

Compare Kia Optima & Honda Accord features

Kia Optima vs. Kia Forte

The Kia Forte is one size class smaller than the Optima, but buyers willing to forgo a spacious back seat will find tremendous value in this compact four-door. There's a good mix of creature comforts and advanced driving features on lower trims, while more expensive versions pack a turbocharged engine and ventilated front seats. However, the back seat is tiny by class standards, and the suspension feels quite stiff.

Compare Kia Optima & Kia Forte features

FAQ

Is the Kia Optima a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Optima both on the road and at the track, giving it a 7.8 out of 10. You probably care about Kia Optima fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Optima gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg to 31 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Optima has 15.9 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Kia Optima. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Optima:

  • Standard forward collision mitigation system now includes pedestrian detection
  • Slight changes to standard features across the trim lineup
  • LX's Premium and SX's Limited packages are no longer available
  • Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Learn more

Is the Kia Optima reliable?

To determine whether the Kia Optima is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Optima. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Optima's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Kia Optima a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Kia Optima is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2020 Optima and gave it a 7.8 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Optima is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima?

The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima is the 2020 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,390.

Other versions include:

  • LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,390
  • S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,890
  • SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,390
  • EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,190
  • SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,190
  • EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,190
Learn more

What are the different models of Kia Optima?

If you're interested in the Kia Optima, the next question is, which Optima model is right for you? Optima variants include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of Optima models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Kia Optima

2020 Kia Optima Overview

The 2020 Kia Optima is offered in the following submodels: Optima Sedan. Available styles include LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

What do people think of the 2020 Kia Optima?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Kia Optima and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Optima 4.9 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Optima.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Kia Optima and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Optima featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Kia Optima?

2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)

The 2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $26,485. The average price paid for a new 2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is trending $4,196 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $4,196 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $22,289.

The average savings for the 2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) is 15.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2020 Kia Optima S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Kia Optimas are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Kia Optima for sale near. There are currently 178 new 2020 Optimas listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $24,115 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Kia Optima. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $6,948 on a used or CPO 2020 Optima available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Kia Optimas you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Kia Optima for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $15,094.

Find a new Kia for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $8,892.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Kia Optima?

Check out Kia lease specials

