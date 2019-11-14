2020 Kia Optima
What’s new
- Standard forward collision mitigation system now includes pedestrian detection
- Slight changes to standard features across the trim lineup
- LX's Premium and SX's Limited packages are no longer available
- Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Pros & Cons
- Generous amount of standard equipment
- All trims get an impressive level of driver assistance features
- Stylish interior with plenty of small-item and cargo storage
- Infotainment system is easy to use
- The 1.6T powertrain option is slow to respond and not very smooth
- Sloping roofline cuts into rear headroom
- 2.0T engine is quite thirsty
2020 Kia Optima Review
For nearly two decades, the Kia Optima has been the go-to choice for buyers who need an affordable yet accommodating sedan. The 2020 Kia Optima is no different, offering a robust suite of technology features and safety systems at a lower price point than competitors. This year's model shuffles some features and deletes top-trim option packages, but it remains one of the most value-conscious choices in the class.
Unlike many other midsize sedans, the Optima comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a suite of driving aids that includes a blind-spot monitor. More exotic features such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof are available in upper trims, but even modestly priced midtier models pile on luxury items.
There's only one inherent flaw, and it's the downward-sloping roofline that gives the Optima its distinctive shape. It cuts into rear headroom and requires passengers to duck into the back seat. Also, you may face frustrations depending on which powertrain you go for. The base engine is a little slow, while the dual-clutch automatic paired to the 1.6-liter engine is slow to respond and jerky at low speeds. The range-topping 2.0-liter engine, meanwhile, consumes more fuel than similar engines.
Despite these quirks, the 2020 Kia Optima remains one of the stronger choices in the midsize class. However, buyers willing to spend a little more will find vehicles such as the Honda Accord and the Mazda 6 more engaging overall.
What's it like to live with the Optima?
If you'd like to learn more about the Kia Optima of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Kia Optima. We tested the Optima for a full year, diving into the ownership experience for 20,000 miles and covering all the features from cargo space to real-world fuel economy. Notable differences in the 2020 Optima include updates to standard and optional equipment, a refreshed exterior and revised infotainment options. But the 2020 is still in the same generation as the 2016 model we tested, so most of our observations still apply.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Aside from the more powerful engine, the SX adds a sport-tuned suspension that lends responsive handling during spirited driving. The brakes have a reassuringly firm feel and braking force builds naturally. There's little steering effort or feedback in Normal mode, while Sport feels a bit artificially heavy.
How comfortable is it?7.5
While most people will be served well by the standard suspension setup, the SX's sport suspension is a little on the stiff side but not a deal-breaker. As in most midsize sedans, wind and road noise is somewhat ever-present but not oppressive.
How’s the interior?8.0
Front occupants enjoy plenty of legroom and headroom, and the large door openings make entry and exit a cinch. While it certainly gives the Optima a striking profile, the sloping roofline creates a few challenges for rear passengers. Entrants will have to duck into the car, and there's less headroom than in rivals' rear seats. The rising trunklid mildly interferes with rear visibility. Otherwise, there's good visibility throughout.
How’s the tech?8.0
Standard driving aids include a blind-spot monitor, forward collision warning and more. The adaptive cruise control system works better than many competitors, but you do have to upgrade to the midtier EX trim level to get it.
How’s the storage?7.5
The Optima matches the rest of the class when it comes to small-item storage areas. The storage compartment under the center armrest is deeper than the ones in some rivals, and it has a removable storage bin for small items. Under the front center stack is a hidden storage area that houses the USB and 12-volt connections. There's also a bonus bin just in front of the cupholders.
How economical is it?5.5
Is it a good value?7.5
Wildcard8.0
Which Optima does Edmunds recommend?
Kia Optima models
The 2020 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan sold in four trim levels. The base LX comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a ton of advanced safety equipment. The S is a sport-themed version of the LX with slightly different styling and a few additional goodies, while the luxurious EX is packed with extra features and its own unique powertrain. Commendably, Kia has kept the pricing close across these trims. The SX is more expensive, but its powerful turbocharged engine and additional tech and luxury features are enticing.
Under the hood of the entry-level Optima LX is a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine (185 horsepower, 178 lb-ft of torque) matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. Automatic headlights, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic high-beam control, heated mirrors, height-adjustable front seats (with two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver), and a 60/40-split rear seat are all standard.
Tech features such as an 8-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system with a USB port, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered. Standard advanced safety equipment includes rear parking sensors, lane keeping assist, driver attention monitoring, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and a blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
The S adds 18-inch wheels, foglights, a rear spoiler, dual exhaust tips, keyless entry and ignition, a power driver's seat, a hands-free unlocking trunk, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and cloth and faux leather upholstery. The optional Panoramic Sunroof package equips the S trim with a panoramic sunroof and gloss-black exterior accents.
The EX gets its own powertrain: a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (178 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque) and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It loses the spoiler but receives sound-reducing front door windows, adaptive cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, rear air vents, interior wood accents, leather upholstery, and additional sensors for the forward collision warning system. The EX also brings with it a total of three USB ports (two in front and one in rear), a wireless charging pad, a rear power outlet, and HD and satellite radio.
One package is available on the EX. The Premium package adds four-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver's seat, driver-seat memory functions, a power passenger seat with a two-way lumbar, ventilated front seats, the panoramic sunroof, a 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, and a navigation system.
The range-topping SX is powered by a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (245 hp, 260 lb-ft) with a six-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped similarly to the EX outfitted with the Premium package. Additional upgrades on the SX include 18-inch wheels, LED headlights and foglights, automatic high-beam control, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, red brake calipers, black-painted exterior accents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with wheel-mounted shift paddles, metal interior trim, and a larger driver information display. It also adds a temporary spare tire compared to the tire repair kit on other trims.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Kia Optima.
Trending topics in reviews
- warranty
- interior
- maintenance & parts
- spaciousness
- cup holders
- value
Most helpful consumer reviews
My previous car was a Mazda CX-5 my lease ended and I was looking for a vehicle that was not as harsh on the road as the Mazda and still had the space. I knew that I was not going to get another Mazda because of the ride quality and the I also wanted to get my payments down. So i started my research and saw that the optima had more than exceptional ride quality. I was hesitant to go from a SUV back to a sedan but I thought, you know what let me just check it out and see. I went to my nearest KIA dealer and I test drove a Black 2020 KIA Optima LX/FE (FE is an LX but just means Fuel Efficiency). I was taken back by 1) How big the vehicle is. I am 6'0 and I had so much room in the front and I left my seating position to see how much I had behind me and I fit perfectly in the back and had so much knee room this had more interior room than my CX-5 with the exception of cargo room. 2) The standard features on an LX model is insane Blind spot monitoring, Lane assist, 8 inch display with android auto or apple car play, decent stereo, and auto headlights. very impressive. and finally the ride quality. it rides so smooth absorbs most road imperfections. the only con I found so far is that it is slightly quieter than the CX-5 it is still plenty loud especially on the highway. I found that wind noise can get a little intrusive when you are going speeds higher than 65MPH. With that being said Kia really has don a tremendous job with their vehicles. This is my second Kia Optima. the first being a 2007 Optima LX and this 2020 being my second. Its literally night and day. I enjoyed my 07 Optima but it was a bland car nothing to be proud of. something from point a to point B. But this 2020 Model is just amazing. It looks great really feels like a premium car. the materials are high quality. I am truly happy with my recent purchase and I highly recommend this car to anyone looking for a great midsized sedan for a good value.
I have had my Kia Optima FE(Thanks to an earlier post letting me know that means Fuel Efficient - no one at the dealer knew that) for 6 months now and am quite happy with it. I was driving a 2005 Highlander and was not sure if I would like a sedan, but the quieter and smoother ride have won me over. Apple Car Play is great. I like all the safety features it has. Around town I get 26-27mpg according to the dash info and on the highway, if there are no slowdowns or stops, 40-50mpg.
I owned a 2008 Kia Spectra for 12yrs. Never had any major problems out of it. So I thought I would stick to another Kia I purchased the 2020 Kia Optima. So far I really love it. Maybe because it’s new to me but with the 10yr/100.000 warranty you can’t beat it.
I’ve never had a car that I felt so safe and comfortable driving, while still looking nice.
Features & Specs
|LX 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$23,390
|MPG
|25 city / 35 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|S 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$24,890
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|SE 4dr Sedan
2.4L 4cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,390
|MPG
|24 city / 32 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|185 hp @ 6000 rpm
|EX Premium 4dr Sedan
1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
|MSRP
|$30,190
|MPG
|27 city / 37 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|7-speed automated manual
|Horsepower
|178 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Optima safety features:
- LED Headlights with Automatic Leveling
- Swivels the headlights to provide illumination around a corner while turning and adjusts the tilt to account for passenger weight.
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Automatically applies the brakes if advanced safety systems detect an imminent front collision.
- Rear Cross Collision Warning
- Sounds an alert if a vehicle is passing or about to pass behind you as you back up.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|5 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|9.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Kia Optima vs. the competition
Kia Optima vs. Hyundai Sonata
The Kia Optima and the Hyundai Sonata are closely related midsize sedans from the same parent company. But the Sonata is fully redesigned for 2020, while the Optima's underlying architecture dates back to 2016. That means the Sonata gets new powertrains and additional features not found on the Optima.
Kia Optima vs. Honda Accord
In our book, the Honda Accord is the best midsize sedan on the market. It's terrifically roomy inside, and both turbocharged engines deliver plenty of punch. We're also huge fans of the Accord's high-quality cabin design and materials. The only true fault we found: The base 1.5-liter engine is thirstier than EPA estimates would have you believe.
Kia Optima vs. Kia Forte
The Kia Forte is one size class smaller than the Optima, but buyers willing to forgo a spacious back seat will find tremendous value in this compact four-door. There's a good mix of creature comforts and advanced driving features on lower trims, while more expensive versions pack a turbocharged engine and ventilated front seats. However, the back seat is tiny by class standards, and the suspension feels quite stiff.
FAQ
Is the Kia Optima a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Kia Optima?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Kia Optima:
- Standard forward collision mitigation system now includes pedestrian detection
- Slight changes to standard features across the trim lineup
- LX's Premium and SX's Limited packages are no longer available
- Part of the fourth Optima generation introduced in 2016
Is the Kia Optima reliable?
Is the 2020 Kia Optima a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Kia Optima?
The least-expensive 2020 Kia Optima is the 2020 Kia Optima LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,390.
Other versions include:
- LX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $23,390
- S 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $24,890
- SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $26,390
- EX Premium 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $30,190
- SX 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $32,190
- EX 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $27,190
What are the different models of Kia Optima?
