2020 Kia Optima Review

For nearly two decades, the Kia Optima has been the go-to choice for buyers who need an affordable yet accommodating sedan. The 2020 Kia Optima is no different, offering a robust suite of technology features and safety systems at a lower price point than competitors. This year's model shuffles some features and deletes top-trim option packages, but it remains one of the most value-conscious choices in the class. Unlike many other midsize sedans, the Optima comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, along with a suite of driving aids that includes a blind-spot monitor. More exotic features such as ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof are available in upper trims, but even modestly priced midtier models pile on luxury items. There's only one inherent flaw, and it's the downward-sloping roofline that gives the Optima its distinctive shape. It cuts into rear headroom and requires passengers to duck into the back seat. Also, you may face frustrations depending on which powertrain you go for. The base engine is a little slow, while the dual-clutch automatic paired to the 1.6-liter engine is slow to respond and jerky at low speeds. The range-topping 2.0-liter engine, meanwhile, consumes more fuel than similar engines. Despite these quirks, the 2020 Kia Optima remains one of the stronger choices in the midsize class. However, buyers willing to spend a little more will find vehicles such as the Honda Accord and the Mazda 6 more engaging overall. What's it like to live with the Optima? If you'd like to learn more about the Kia Optima of this generation, read about our experiences from a full year of living with a 2016 Kia Optima. We tested the Optima for a full year, diving into the ownership experience for 20,000 miles and covering all the features from cargo space to real-world fuel economy. Notable differences in the 2020 Optima include updates to standard and optional equipment, a refreshed exterior and revised infotainment options. But the 2020 is still in the same generation as the 2016 model we tested, so most of our observations still apply.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The Kia Optima is a comfortable and stylish midsize sedan that's more generously equipped than most. It does most things well, with nicely shaped seats, a pleasant ride and an intuitive infotainment system. In its top SX trim, the Optima is also quite fun to drive, but that power and fun come at the cost of fuel economy.

How does it drive? 8.0

From the engine to transmission, the Optima SX's powertrain is fantastic. The turbocharged 2.0-liter engine is responsive and punchy. Its 6.9-second 0-60 mph run isn't the quickest among midsize sedans with upgraded engines, but it is still plenty quick. The six-speed automatic operates smoothly and delivers good everyday drivability. Be careful not to hit the gas too hard in the middle of a turn because you're bound to get wheelspin.



Aside from the more powerful engine, the SX adds a sport-tuned suspension that lends responsive handling during spirited driving. The brakes have a reassuringly firm feel and braking force builds naturally. There's little steering effort or feedback in Normal mode, while Sport feels a bit artificially heavy.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

As the top trim, the SX comes with a lot of standard luxury amenities. Dual-zone automatic climate control gets the cabin to temperature quickly, and the heated steering wheel is effective, too. The SX also has ventilated front seats, which work decently and are rare for the segment. The front and rear seats are comfortable and supportive.



While most people will be served well by the standard suspension setup, the SX's sport suspension is a little on the stiff side but not a deal-breaker. As in most midsize sedans, wind and road noise is somewhat ever-present but not oppressive.

How’s the interior? 8.0

While the Optima's interior design is a bit pedestrian, it's functional and intuitive. The controls are easily accessible, logically placed and simple to use. The 12-way driver's seat has good adjustment in all directions, and four-way lumbar helps drivers dial in the right amount of lower back support.



Front occupants enjoy plenty of legroom and headroom, and the large door openings make entry and exit a cinch. While it certainly gives the Optima a striking profile, the sloping roofline creates a few challenges for rear passengers. Entrants will have to duck into the car, and there's less headroom than in rivals' rear seats. The rising trunklid mildly interferes with rear visibility. Otherwise, there's good visibility throughout.

How’s the tech? 8.0

Kia's tech experience is one of the best in the class. Though the touchscreen interface itself is a little dated, graphics are sharp and the system responds with minimal lag. The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system performs better than you might expect it to. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and the upper trims offer a plethora of charging solutions.



Standard driving aids include a blind-spot monitor, forward collision warning and more. The adaptive cruise control system works better than many competitors, but you do have to upgrade to the midtier EX trim level to get it.

How’s the storage? 7.5

The Kia Optima is competitive with the rest of the class when it comes to everyday utility. The trunk, with 15.9 cubic feet of storage, is just marginally smaller than the class-leading Accord's. The automatic trunk release is a neat idea — just stand behind the bumper for a few seconds and the trunk opens — but we wish it opened all the way instead of just unlatching.



The Optima matches the rest of the class when it comes to small-item storage areas. The storage compartment under the center armrest is deeper than the ones in some rivals, and it has a removable storage bin for small items. Under the front center stack is a hidden storage area that houses the USB and 12-volt connections. There's also a bonus bin just in front of the cupholders.

How economical is it? 5.5

Fuel economy is where the Optima lags in this class. Its EPA estimate of 24 mpg combined (21 city/30 highway) puts it at least 2 mpg lower than the rest, including competitors with V6 engines. During our real-world testing, fuel economy was even lower — 21.6 mpg on our 115-mile test loop. We typically see results that land between the combined and highway ratings.

Is it a good value? 7.5

Value is what Kia prides itself on. The warranty is unmatched with five years/60,000 miles of bumper-to-bumper coverage and 10 years/100,000 miles for the powertrain. Kia's roadside assistance for five years/60,000 miles is longer than others. Build quality is similarly laudable, with sturdy interior materials and ample use of higher-quality plastics. Fuel efficiency is the only real weakness — the SX's turbocharged 2.0-liter is a bit thirstier than other uprated engines.

Wildcard 8.0

This car owns its identity: It's spunky and affordable, and it has lots of standard tech. There's not much to dislike about the Kia Optima except maybe the slightly pedestrian interior, but even that has appeal — it doesn't look cheap. The SX model isn't a sport sedan, but it packs a punch for a family-friendly four-door.

Which Optima does Edmunds recommend?

While its dual-clutch automatic isn't perfect, the EX's value statement is simply too strong to ignore. Passengers in all five seats are treated to a wealth of upgrades, including heated front seats, rear air vents and leather upholstery. Adaptive cruise control and the auto-dimming rearview mirror make everyday driving easier, too.

Kia Optima models

The 2020 Kia Optima is a midsize sedan sold in four trim levels. The base LX comes standard with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a ton of advanced safety equipment. The S is a sport-themed version of the LX with slightly different styling and a few additional goodies, while the luxurious EX is packed with extra features and its own unique powertrain. Commendably, Kia has kept the pricing close across these trims. The SX is more expensive, but its powerful turbocharged engine and additional tech and luxury features are enticing.