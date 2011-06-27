Used 2013 Subaru Legacy Consumer Reviews
Researched midsize sedans for a couple months...
...and the Legacy came out on top for my family and me. I drive about 40 miles round-trip for work each day and have a two month old son. My wife and I traded in an older SUV and wanted a midsize sedan that would comfortably hold a rear-facing car seat while also achieving high MPG on the highway. High safety scores were also very important to us, and the Legacy delivered on all fronts. I drove several competing sedans but settled on the Legacy because of its spacious cabin and AWD. I've had the car for a couple weeks and love driving it. I was very close to buying a 2012 Fusion but didn't quite feel right. The Camry didn't feel right, either. Both cars pale in comparison to the Legacy.
Awesome midsize luxury option
I've been driving the 2013 Limited PZEV model for almost a week now, after my 2000 Impreza was totaled in a hit & run. One word - awesome! I test drove a 2.5 2012 Limited before trying the 2013 2.5 Limited - and they are worlds apart. The DOHC CVT changes in the 2013 model make a huge difference to the pick up and make the 2.5i engine feel much more capable. The interior space is great, the hands free works well and voice activation is very handy. Bluetooth audio streaming works well. Commuting on the peninsula <-> San Francisco I am currently seeing about 24MPG with fairly hard driving. I think EPA numbers are fair. AWD with the options on the Limited model make for value hard to beat!
Discover Subaru
2013 Subaru Legacy Limited... The interior toys are not as modern but functional and reliable. It definitely out performs the 2012 Nissan Altima we lease. Handling is great, power is smooth, MPG consistent 28 mixed up to 33 - 34 hwy, depends on how you drive. The AWD is incredible and the car feels solid and glued to the pavement... In a 2014 NJ winter the traction was flawless blasts through snow... Subaru's have a great road feel and confidence you cant get from other 4 cyl. FWD cars. The Legacy eats it all up, rain, mud, dirt, snow. People who drive my car say wow.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A Dream Ride
I just got it so this will be a preliminary review. So far I'm very impressed with this "freshened up" model. Very attractive vehicle, quiet interior, good power. Have only driven one day but am fairly car savvy and know about Subaru since it's earlier days. They keep improving on a good thing and don't cheapen their cars like other companies to save money. I saw the car in April at the NY auto show. One of my old cars was up for inspection and I decided to trade in for this puppy. So far, I love it.
Jack of many trades, master of none...but that's fine by me.
I bought this to replace my wife's aging Toyota Corolla. We wanted something with AWD that was more roomy than her old car and still got above 30mpg highway. On paper, the Subaru fit the bill perfectly. With the updates to the transmission, engine, and chassis for 2013, I was much more impressed than with the 2012 and older models as far as throttle response, steering, and overall feel of the car. It was an easy decision to get the added room and 30+ hp over the newly redesigned Impreza.
Sponsored cars related to the Legacy
Related Used 2013 Subaru Legacy info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2006
- Used Lexus ES 350 2013
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2005
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2008
- Used Jeep Compass 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2017
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2007
- Used Ford F-150 1995
- Used Honda Odyssey 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi Q5
- 2019 F-250 Super Duty
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class News
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- Volkswagen Jetta 2019
- 2021 Kia Sportage News
- 2019 MKZ
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2019 Lexus RC 350
- 2019 500
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2019 Subaru Legacy
- 2020 Subaru Crosstrek
- 2020 WRX
- 2020 Impreza
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2019 Outback
- Subaru WRX 2019
- 2019 Subaru BRZ