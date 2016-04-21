Used 2014 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me
- 36,265 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,998$2,675 Below Market
- 69,987 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,550$2,285 Below Market
- 78,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,995$1,946 Below Market
- 66,552 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,433$2,786 Below Market
- 90,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495$1,541 Below Market
- 111,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,424$1,679 Below Market
- 104,131 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,398$2,234 Below Market
- 95,064 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,200
- 109,634 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,500$1,797 Below Market
- 46,434 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,609$1,563 Below Market
- 47,243 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$2,599 Below Market
- 108,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,599$1,284 Below Market
- 31,163 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,598$1,550 Below Market
- 30,010 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,980
- 132,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,500$1,355 Below Market
- 42,627 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$2,921 Below Market
- 68,946 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,988$1,928 Below Market
- 80,895 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,950$1,529 Below Market
D. Liebling,04/21/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
No matter what propaganda you may hear about the dual-clutch automatic, STAY AWAY. My 2014 started to exhibit intermittent, severe chatter/shudder/slip/gran/noise shortly after I bought it. Pulling out from a stop is problematic to the point of being unsafe, as you never know what the trans will do. Dealer applied several software updates over the next 18 months. Ford Customer Service indicated they would pursue the issue until I was satisfied. Didn't happen. As the miles and months and repair attempts accrued, dealer and Ford interest waned. One day, Ford CS simply announced, "Dealer says car is normal... There will be no further repair attempts nor trade/buyback assistance. "Coincidentally", this happened as the car was about to become eligible for Lemon law arbitration. Neither Ford nor the dealer have acted in good faith re this vehicle. Ford has finally acknowledged the DCT is a failed design--They are eliminating in the near future. That might help future customers but leaves the tens of thousands of us with the current model with a vehicle that is undriveable and unsellable and has a horribly suppressed blue-book value. Ford has not acted honorably nor professionally in this matter... Don't expect them to do any better when you have problems in the future... BUY SOME OTHER MAKE VEHICLE. AVOID FORD
