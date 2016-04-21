Used 2014 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Ford Focus Electric in White
    used

    2014 Ford Focus Electric

    36,265 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,998

    $2,675 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    69,987 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,550

    $2,285 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    78,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,995

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    66,552 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,433

    $2,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    90,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    $1,541 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    111,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,424

    $1,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    104,131 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,398

    $2,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Red
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    95,064 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,200

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    109,634 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $1,797 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus Electric in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus Electric

    46,434 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $7,609

    $1,563 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    47,243 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $2,599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    108,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,599

    $1,284 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus Titanium in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Focus Titanium

    31,163 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,598

    $1,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus Titanium in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Ford Focus Titanium

    30,010 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,980

    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in White
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    132,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,500

    $1,355 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Silver
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    42,627 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $2,921 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Black
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    68,946 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,988

    $1,928 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Ford Focus SE in Gray
    used

    2014 Ford Focus SE

    80,895 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,950

    $1,529 Below Market
    Details

Don't Be Fooled--It's JUNK
D. Liebling,04/21/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
No matter what propaganda you may hear about the dual-clutch automatic, STAY AWAY. My 2014 started to exhibit intermittent, severe chatter/shudder/slip/gran/noise shortly after I bought it. Pulling out from a stop is problematic to the point of being unsafe, as you never know what the trans will do. Dealer applied several software updates over the next 18 months. Ford Customer Service indicated they would pursue the issue until I was satisfied. Didn't happen. As the miles and months and repair attempts accrued, dealer and Ford interest waned. One day, Ford CS simply announced, "Dealer says car is normal... There will be no further repair attempts nor trade/buyback assistance. "Coincidentally", this happened as the car was about to become eligible for Lemon law arbitration. Neither Ford nor the dealer have acted in good faith re this vehicle. Ford has finally acknowledged the DCT is a failed design--They are eliminating in the near future. That might help future customers but leaves the tens of thousands of us with the current model with a vehicle that is undriveable and unsellable and has a horribly suppressed blue-book value. Ford has not acted honorably nor professionally in this matter... Don't expect them to do any better when you have problems in the future... BUY SOME OTHER MAKE VEHICLE. AVOID FORD
