Used 2014 Ford Focus for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda Valencia - Valencia / California

Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Equipment Group 300A Medium Light Stone; Cloth Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Oxford White Transmission: 1-Speed Automatic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. Find the quickest driving route in this Ford Focus Electric using the installed navigation system. This nav system is one of the easiest to use and will help get you where you need to go quickly! More information about the 2014 Ford Focus Electric: The Ford Focus is a small car that offers a number of features otherwise seen in larger or more luxurious vehicles. For instance, the Focus is the first vehicle in its class to offer Active Park Assist, which can actually guide and steer the car into a parking space if the driver moderates speed with the brake. It's also the first small car to offer Ford's MyFord Touch system, which relies on a sophisticated touch-screen system and has advanced voice-command features and can even provide WiFi for the car and the area surrounding. Technology aside, the new Focus stands out from the class for its excellent handling and poise, sporty driving feel and impressive fuel economy. Strengths of this model include sleek, charismatic style, sport-oriented ST model, handling and poise, Innovative technology like Active Park Assist and MyFord Touch, fully electric Focus available, fuel-efficient powertrains, and choice of hatchback or sedan All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Ford Focus Electric with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Direct_drive

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

105 Combined MPG ( 110 City/ 99 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FADP3R41EL317141

Stock: EL317141

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020