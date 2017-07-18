Show-stopping. In this author's opinion, there's no question: Audi's e-tron GT was the star of the recent Los Angeles Auto Show. Not even Robert Downey Jr., Iron Man himself, could distract from Audi's new fully charged GT at its glittering reveal in L.A.

A True Head-Turner

We'll see the e-tron GT sedan reach production late in 2020. Audi design boss Marc Lichte is adamant that it will look little different from the striking concept. Lichte describes it as his career high point so far, mixing familiar elements from the existing Audi range with new signature e-tron styling elements. The inverted single-frame grille is a highlight, housing backlit e-tron lettering that guarantees no one will be left guessing as to the car's means of propulsion.

When it reaches showrooms, the e-tron GT will be Audi's third production battery-electric vehicle. It will join the e-tron SUV, which is already on sale, and a compact e-tron Sportback, which is due mid-2019. The e-tron GT will head that range. Its overt, muscular yet lithe proportions and style are sure to appeal to more than just early EV adopters.

Those looks are stopping traffic today, quite literally, as we take an early drive in Audi's electrified future. L.A. might be used to some unusual sights, but the e-tron GT concept gliding silently through downtown turns plenty of heads. That's something no volume EV has yet to manage — plugging in has just gotten more appealing, visually at least.