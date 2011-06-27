Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Consumer Reviews
SNOW MACHINE!
This is my first Subaru and probably not my last! I bought this car brand new April of 2014 and since then have put on 26,000 miles. I live in the mountains of Vermont, where last year we got more snow than anywhere else in the lower 48 states. This little car performed like a champ! I often times drove out of my driveway that was covered in a fresh 12 inches of snow (Without snow tires!). I average 30 MPG, which I find to be great considering it's AWD and I have a few mountains that I traverse everyday. If you need good gas mileage and a car that can get you through the worst of winters, this is it! I also like that it comes standard with almost every modern safety feature. As of now no repairs, just oil changes.
Subie's Doo. 2014
This is a great little car. Very reliable, great quality, and value. Security of all wheel drive. It is not a fast car, and a little boring, but it will never let you down, and gets 30 -31 mpg. Every tank full. Very, very, dependable, if you do you basic services, they usually go 2-300 thousand or more. Only one downside, the radio speakers are pure trash. Oh yes, this is our 8th. Subaru, use to live in Michigan, very good car for snow and wet.
Love My Subarus!!!
To say I love Subarus is actually understating the facts. I just purchased my fourth Impreza. I am a nurse and live in Northeastern Ohio where the weather can be very intimidating especially when oftentimes I'm up and on the roads before the plows. No only have my Subarus been terrific on the road but each of them has been really fun to drive. What I like best, other than the AWD, is the reliability. My 2009 Impreza had 200,000 hard driven miles on it when something went in the transmission. Waiting to have it diagnosed. However, engine still starts immediately and am seriously considering having it fixed to use as third car because I loved it so much. Bought another Impreza next day
Safe vehicle for your family and confident in less then desirable weather!
This is my 2nd Subaru, with owning a fuel efficient Prius C in between so I has been spoiled by AWD and high fuel efficiency in the past, so I wanted to find something that combined the best of both worlds. When I came looking back at Subaru they said this was the highest MPH AWD vehicle, but I was kinda burned by the head gasket issues of my Earlier 2002 Forester at 90K. However with this being a smaller redesigned engine, and reviewing comments on earlier years of this generation. my only concern was oil consumption some had experienced. I gently broke my vehicle in, and I have had no problems in this department! and if you keep it on open roads at 55-65 mph cruise you will do 36+mpg
Good car overall-but flaws
After 1 year driving this car, overall I"m fairly happy with it. Good: Excellent mileage for AWD vehicle and weight of car - safety good Very roomy front leg room for tall people Great visibility Car does not get stuck in snow Needs improvement: Braking worse than Honda FIt I had before on slick roads in spite of AWD Bouncy suspension Loose steering - not the greatest at holding in lanes at expressway speeds No padding the seats - took ages for me to get used to them and still not great for long trips If I wasn't living in snow country I wouldn't have this car. The steering is more than annoying and the traction at least on the wagon version of the Impreza is strange. If the steering was better I would like it much better than I do - maybe my car is flawed. Cannot recommend this car however.
