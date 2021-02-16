Porsche also says the new front and rear wheels are slightly wider than on the last GT3 but are also lighter by about 3.5 pounds each. They're also fitted with newly designed summer tires to improve traction. Larger brakes help balance out the improved performance.

The other big change is the 911 GT3's redesigned aero. In addition to new lightweight carbon-fiber body panels, the GT3 features a new front spoiler, front diffuser and rear wing, all three of which are adjustable for better performance on a racetrack. The rear wing is particularly standout thanks to its so-called swan-neck design that attaches to the top of the wing rather than the bottom. A wingless GT3 Touring variant will be available sometime in the next few years.