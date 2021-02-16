These days, we almost feel like our own subhead question should be: "What isn't the 911?" Every year Porsche seems to bake up new versions to fill every possible niche in the sports car market. Well, 2022 is shaping up to be no exception for this German icon. On tap is the return of the GT3 model, which we last saw for 2019. For 2022, the new GT3 will be based on the eighth-generation 911 introduced for the 2020 model year.
2022 Porsche 911
- GT3 model debuts for 2022
- GT3 gets a naturally aspirated engine and new front suspension design
- Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
As with the last model, there's a rear-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six engine powering the GT3. For 2022, it makes 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Both figures are up slightly, and Porsche lets you rev this magnificent flat-six out to a rather outrageous 9,000 rpm. Porsche says it's nearly identical to the engine used in the track-only 911 GT3 Cup. And, hey, this one has a powertrain warranty, too! We don't know fuel economy figures yet, but don't expect this to be the most efficient 911 available.
One of the most notable changes to the new GT3 is the redesigned suspension. As with so much else with the GT3, the suspension is closely related to Porsche's race cars. The wider front track and new axle design should help improve cornering stability and steering response. Porsche says no part of the suspension is shared with the standard 911 Carrera.
Inside, the new GT3 isn't that much different than other current 911s, save for the lack of rear seats (axed in order to save weight). That's hardly a bad thing, as the new 911 has one of the most handsome and premium interiors of any sports car on sale today. Four-way adjustable sport seats are standard, though you can shave 26 pounds by opting for the carbon-fiber bucket seats.
Porsche hasn't elaborated very much about the new GT3's tech, but we expect it to offer most of the same features and driver aids available on other 911s. It has said that the GT3 will feature a GT-specific track screen as part of the instrument cluster that shows only necessary information such as engine temperature and tire pressures. The Sport Chrono package is again available as an option. It adds an analog stopwatch to the dashboard and allows drivers to record lap times that can be reviewed on a Porsche smartphone app.
The Porsche 911 has been one of the best sports cars on the planet for decades, and we couldn't be more excited for the enthusiast-focused GT3. For more on the 2022 GT3, check out our exclusive First Ride.
