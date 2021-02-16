  1. Home
2022 Porsche 911

Release Date: Fall 2021
Estimated Price: $150,000 (estimated)
  • GT3 model debuts for 2022
  • GT3 gets a naturally aspirated engine and new front suspension design
  • Part of the eighth 911 generation introduced for 2020
2022 Porsche 911 Review
The Purist's Porsche Gets Even Better
Reese Counts
02/16/2021
What is the 911?

These days, we almost feel like our own subhead question should be: "What isn't the 911?" Every year Porsche seems to bake up new versions to fill every possible niche in the sports car market. Well, 2022 is shaping up to be no exception for this German icon. On tap is the return of the GT3 model, which we last saw for 2019. For 2022, the new GT3 will be based on the eighth-generation 911 introduced for the 2020 model year.

The GT3 slots somewhere between the base-level 911 Carrera and the all-powerful 911 Turbo. Originally designed so that Porsche could take the 911 racing, the GT3 eschews a number of creature comforts and is packed with race-derived parts, all in the name of driving engagement and performance.

What's under the 911 GT3's hood?

As with the last model, there's a rear-mounted 4.0-liter flat-six engine powering the GT3. For 2022, it makes 502 horsepower and 346 lb-ft of torque. Both figures are up slightly, and Porsche lets you rev this magnificent flat-six out to a rather outrageous 9,000 rpm. Porsche says it's nearly identical to the engine used in the track-only 911 GT3 Cup. And, hey, this one has a powertrain warranty, too! We don't know fuel economy figures yet, but don't expect this to be the most efficient 911 available.

Porsche's slick PDK seven-speed dual-clutch transmission is standard, and we're very pleased that Porsche has continued to bless the GT3 with an available six-speed manual. Power is sent to the rear wheels, as it should be for a purist sports car like this. Porsche claims a PDK-equipped GT3 will go from zero to 60 mph in just 3.2 seconds, a hair quicker than the last 911 GT3 that Edmunds tested. Top speed is an autobahn-ready 197 mph.

What else makes the 911 GT3 fast?

One of the most notable changes to the new GT3 is the redesigned suspension. As with so much else with the GT3, the suspension is closely related to Porsche's race cars. The wider front track and new axle design should help improve cornering stability and steering response. Porsche says no part of the suspension is shared with the standard 911 Carrera.

Porsche also says the new front and rear wheels are slightly wider than on the last GT3 but are also lighter by about 3.5 pounds each. They're also fitted with newly designed summer tires to improve traction. Larger brakes help balance out the improved performance.

The other big change is the 911 GT3's redesigned aero. In addition to new lightweight carbon-fiber body panels, the GT3 features a new front spoiler, front diffuser and rear wing, all three of which are adjustable for better performance on a racetrack. The rear wing is particularly standout thanks to its so-called swan-neck design that attaches to the top of the wing rather than the bottom. A wingless GT3 Touring variant will be available sometime in the next few years.

How's the 911 GT3's interior?

Inside, the new GT3 isn't that much different than other current 911s, save for the lack of rear seats (axed in order to save weight). That's hardly a bad thing, as the new 911 has one of the most handsome and premium interiors of any sports car on sale today. Four-way adjustable sport seats are standard, though you can shave 26 pounds by opting for the carbon-fiber bucket seats.

How's the 911 GT3's tech?

Porsche hasn't elaborated very much about the new GT3's tech, but we expect it to offer most of the same features and driver aids available on other 911s. It has said that the GT3 will feature a GT-specific track screen as part of the instrument cluster that shows only necessary information such as engine temperature and tire pressures. The Sport Chrono package is again available as an option. It adds an analog stopwatch to the dashboard and allows drivers to record lap times that can be reviewed on a Porsche smartphone app.

EdmundsEdmunds says

The Porsche 911 has been one of the best sports cars on the planet for decades, and we couldn't be more excited for the enthusiast-focused GT3. For more on the 2022 GT3, check out our exclusive First Ride.

