Consumer Rating
(43)
Appraise this car

2007 Porsche 911 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Pinpoint steering, effortless acceleration, awe-inspiring brakes, refined all-wheel-drive option, the rhythmic sound of a powerful flat-6, comfortable cockpit.
  • Relatively small fuel tank, useless rear seats, outlandish option prices.
Porsche 911 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Still the quintessential sports car after four decades, the 2007 Porsche 911 has a unique blend of style, performance and sound that's unmatched by anything on the road.

Vehicle overview

For more than 40 years, the Porsche 911 has been a sports car icon, and for 2007 it's apparent that the company is not about to let that reputation diminish in the least. This year sees the return, after a one-year hiatus, of the 911 Turbo. This poster child of speed now makes a thrilling 480 hp and 460 pound-feet of torque. With all-wheel drive putting it to the pavement, the 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo can dash to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds and hit a top speed over 190 mph. And that's with an automatic transmission. For the first time ever, the automatic version is quicker than the manual version.

Another pavement-scorcher reappears  the GT3. Essentially a track-ready car that's civilized enough for daily use, the Porsche 911 GT3 makes a great choice as a club racer for the weekend enthusiast. With 415 hp, it's the most powerful non-turbo 911 ever made and with a weight just over 3,000 pounds, it's an agile monster. The glass-topped Targa 4 (the "4" indicates all-wheel drive) returns as well, in either standard (325 hp) or higher-powered (355 hp) "S" form. Finishing out the lineup are the 911 Carrera coupe and convertible, which can be had in standard or "S" form, as well as with either rear- or all-wheel drive.

One of the reasons the 911 has become almost larger than life is its combination of ferocious performance and daily-driver livability. The car's basic design, with its large glass area, slim roof pillars and no-nonsense interior, has hardly changed since the 911's debut in 1964. This provides a comfortable and stress-free environment for the driver, unlike some other sports cars where one sinks down low, and the view to the rear quarters isn't much better than a Brink's truck. Underway, the 911 is just as welcoming, with a smooth power delivery, strong yet easily modulated brakes and ultra-responsive yet never nervous steering.

Savvy consumers will know that a strong argument can be made for choosing a Chevrolet Corvette over a 2007 Porsche 911, as the 'Vette provides virtually equal performance numbers for considerably less money. But the Corvette doesn't have the 911's solid, carved-from-a-block-of-granite build quality, nor its easier-to-live-with compact dimensions and unfettered sight lines. Perhaps the toughest, most direct rival for the 911 is the Aston Martin V8 Vantage, a beautiful sports car with moves to match its looks. But the V8 Vantage has a long time to go before it can match the history and legendary status of the Porsche 911.

2007 Porsche 911 models

The 2007 Porsche 911 comes in four main trim levels: Carrera, Carrera S, GT3 and Turbo. The base 911 Carrera comes with 18-inch wheels, full power accessories, a trip computer, leather seating, auto-dimming mirrors, nine-speaker audio system with a CD player, and automatic climate control. The 911 Carrera S adds a more powerful engine, 19-inch wheels, active suspension management technology, bigger brakes, bi-HID xenon headlights, a sports steering wheel and unique exterior and interior trim. The Carrera and Carrera S can be had in either coupe or convertible ("Cabriolet") body styles and with either rear- or all-wheel-drive ("4") versions. Equipped like a regular Carrera coupe, the 911 Targa 4 comes with all-wheel drive and a large power-sliding glass roof. The S version of the Targa 4 adds the same upgrades as the Carrera S.

The GT3 comes with a 415-hp engine, 19-inch wheels, a fixed rear spoiler, unique front and rear fascias, traction control, track-tuned suspension and sport seats. The Turbo comes with a 480-hp engine, 19-inch wheels, power seats, a Homelink transmitter and a Bose audio system.

Porsche offers a dizzying array of options, including custom color schemes, custom leather trims and a choice of wood, aluminum and carbon-fiber accents. Other highlights include race-bred ceramic disc brakes, a navigation system and a Sport Chrono package. In addition to supplying lap times and records, the Sport Chrono option also remaps the electronic throttle for quicker response and, on automatic cars, the transmission for higher performance, meaning quicker downshifts and the holding of lower gears during aggressive driving so as to keep the power on tap for powerful corner exits.

2007 Highlights

A pair of familiar powerhouses rejoins the Porsche 911 family for 2007. The mighty 911 Turbo returns with a blistering 480 horsepower and a 3.4-second 0-60-mph time, while the track-ready GT3 sports 415 hp -- by far the most of any non-turbo Porsche ever made. The 911 Targa joins the current-generation family this year, too, sporting its now trademark sliding glass roof.

Performance & mpg

The standard 911 Carrera comes with a rear-mounted 3.6-liter, horizontally opposed six-cylinder engine. It makes 325 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque. Moving up to the Carrera S means getting a 3.8-liter version of the flat-6 rated for 355 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The 911 Carrera and Carrera S can be had in either rear- or all-wheel-drive ("4") versions. The Targa 4 is AWD only and can also be had in standard or S trim. The GT3 is rear-drive only (preferred by racing enthusiasts) and comes with a 3.6-liter flat-6 with 415 hp and 300 lb-ft of torque. The Turbo features all-wheel-drive as well as a twin-turbocharged 3.6 that makes 480 hp and 460 lb-ft. All 911s come standard with a six-speed manual transmission, while all trims except the GT3 also offer a five-speed Tiptronic automatic as an option. Every 911 can perform the 0-60-mph sprint in fewer than five seconds, with the Turbo doing it in well under four. Top speed approaches 200 mph for the GT3 and Turbo.

Safety

Six airbags (including side curtain), antilock disc brakes and stability control are included on all 2007 Porsche 911 models except the GT3, which does without the stability control. An active suspension management system is optional on the Carrera and Targa 4, and standard on the S versions as well as the GT3 and Turbo.

Driving

Driven at normal speeds the 2007 Porsche 911 delivers a firm but mostly pleasant ride that's suitable for daily commutes, but the growl of the flat-6 behind the driver is a welcome reminder that this is a serious performance car. Lay into the power and the 911 comes alive. The variable-rate steering feels slightly numb at certain speeds, but turns in with precision and is largely unaffected by broken pavement. The brakes are powerful and respond promptly. Acceleration is effortless and the 911 remains composed and hunkered down when slicing through a twisty road. The stability control provides enough leeway to allow experienced drivers to push the car hard, while also offering enough of a safety net to keep them pointed the right way.

Interior

The driver-centric Porsche 911 interior features a single-pod gauge cluster and supportive bucket seats with firm side bolsters to hold one in place during aggressive cornering. Also standard is a nine-speaker sound system, but a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound system is optional for true audiophiles. Large footwells and a steering column that tilts and telescopes create more head- and legroom than in previous generations. In back, there are two deep-set bucket seats. In a pinch, they'll work for small children, but no more than that.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Porsche 911.

5(86%)
4(12%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(2%)
4.8
43 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

It doesn't get any better!
ex BMW driver,09/01/2006
What a phenomenal automobile! This car has met and surpassed my highest expectations, it does everything exceptionally well. Its nice low end torque makes everyday driving a pleasure but get the revs up and you better hold on, this car will fly. I have never experienced a nicer shifting manual gearbox or better brakes. The steering input is almost telepathic, the fit and finish is top notch, the ride comfortable, the seats supportive, and all controls fall readily to hand. It doesnt get any better. Porsche's list of options offers something for everyone (but they are pricey) and you can order a one of a kind car right from the factory, lots of fun.
Fantastic
Joe B.,09/26/2006
This car is too much fun. My only complaint is that it has overly complex radio settings. It has great styling and performance.
Look at that S car go!
mcspeed,03/13/2015
Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
Mine is a metallic black '07 Carerra S Coupe manual I've driven for 15 months. No real complaints. Fast and very good handling. Drive this car on smooth but curvy roads too get the best of it. Tire noise is a problem on straight concrete, but you don't notice on blacktop. Rear grip is excellent. Acceleration is strong-pulls hard up to 6500 revs. Just the right amount of under steer for an amateur. Way quicker than my previous, a '96 Carerra 2 normal coupe.
Pure Adrenaline
Stefano Vranca,01/13/2007
I just got the new Carrera S to replace my 2006 BMW M5. Both cars are phenomenal machines that give you a distinct and completely different driving experience. My 911 is a manual and I cannot tell you how glad I am to drive a stick again. This car is absolutely phenomenal, a stunner, I absolutely recommend it.
See all 43 reviews of the 2007 Porsche 911
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
325 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
355 hp @ 6600 rpm
See all Used 2007 Porsche 911 features & specs

More about the 2007 Porsche 911
More About This Model

Kleenex. Xerox. Coke. Google. Words so frequently uttered that they've become genericized to household terms. Same goes for Targa. Now synonymous with removable roof panels of varying style and manufacture, the word Targa was actually trademarked decades ago by Porsche.

Porsche has evolved the Targa concept over the years, but with the new 2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 it has left the roof principally the same and made the biggest tweaks elsewhere.

A Carrera 4 with a twist
You may have noticed the extra character tacked onto the model designation for the newest 911 Targa. With the Targa 4 and Targa 4S, 2007 marks the first time there is more than one Targa variant. Those characters also indicate their biggest departure from Targas of yore — the hair-tousling Targas now sport the all-wheel-drive hardware of the current 911 Carrera 4 and 4S models.

The similarities don't end there. Targa 4 models wear the Carrera 4's wider rear track, more voluptuous rear fenders and larger tires. Same goes for the 325-horsepower 3.6-liter flat-six power plant and all-wheel-drive system. Ditto for the monster brakes and transmission choices. In fact, if you wanted to describe the 2007 Targa 4 as a Carrera 4 with a fancy roof grafted on, we'd let it slide.

Targa 4S models receive the Carrera 4S's 3.8-liter 355-horsepower mill, 19-inch wheels and bigger brakes. Porsche's active dampers, PASM, are standard on the Targa 4S and optional on the Targa 4.

Revisiting a theme
Named to recall past successes at Italy's Targa Florio endurance race, Porsche's 911 Targa originally sported a chassis-shoring basket handle which connected removable backlight and roof panels. Uptake of the half-breed Targa was brisker than expected, so Porsche allowed the model to live on alongside coupes and full drop-top 911s.

When the 993-based Targa bowed, it introduced a twist on the Targa theme in the form of a huge retractable roof panel. Sshhh. It's not a sunroof.

For 2007, the Targa theme established by the 993 Targa and enhanced with a folding rear window in the 996 continues in the 997. Above the beltline, the new 2007 911 Targa 4 offers no real surprises — the transparent roof pane still retracts, the rear glass still opens up.

New, but familiar
Relentless engineering focus on the 997 Targa's roof assembly resulted in a module which shares no parts with that of the outgoing 996. The glass panel itself is actually two layers of partially pre-stressed laminated safety glass separated by a tough, thin plastic film. Thanks to more rugged glass, Porsche engineers were able to thin out the sandwich slightly, dropping 4.2 pounds out of the car way up high, where it has the biggest effect on the center of gravity.

Still, the roof module, together with additional chassis reinforcements necessary to compensate for the stiffness lost in the beheading process, taxes the Targa's curb weight by 132 pounds compared to an otherwise similar Carrera 4.

Managing the situation
Flinging the Targa 4 around southern Portugal reaffirmed a few basic tenets:

One — 911s are good. There's a rare harmony and breadth of proficiency among the 997's steering, shifter, brakes and throttle which transcends its hard numbers and specifications. The Targa is no exception to this, and the measured doses of atmosphere and light afforded by the transforming lid just make the experience that much more enjoyable.

Two — you can't defeat physics. Masking the effects of all that weight teetering above a vehicle's roll axis is an exercise in creative chassis tuning, and Porsche did a commendable job managing the compromise. All Targa models wear the larger 0.93-inch front stabilizer bar of the C4S, larger rear stabilizer bars and revised bump stops in an attempt to prevent the extra poundage from inducing too much body roll during hard cornering. Coil springs in the Targa 4 are roughly 10-percent softer than the C4 to maintain ride quality and, confided a slightly tipsy Porsche engineer, to prevent the roof panel from creaking in its module. Porsche's PASM active dampers have been tweaked specifically for the Targa, too.

Drive it hard. It's still a 911
Where the Targa's extra mass is most apparent is when it's being tossed from corner to corner. At turn-in during a hard charge, the Targa's chassis takes a half-beat longer before taking a set, the sensation of weight shifting from tire to tire magnified a minute, but noticeable, amount compared to a fixed-head 911. Likewise, the 235/40/18 and 295/35/18 tires surrender sooner, generating a hair less ultimate grip according to our always dependable butt skid pad.

Like other 911s, Porsche's lightweight, über-expensive PCCB (Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes) system is optional on Targa models. Boy, do they work. No amount of flogging could convince the ceramic brakes to fade, and they retain the benchmark brake modulation and feel typical of 911s, though they are more gravelly-sounding than the standard binders.

Porsche's stopwatch figures that a manual-transmission-equipped Targa 4 is good for 5.1 seconds to 60 mph, with the more powerful Targa 4S making the sprint in 4.7 seconds. Decently quick, but they trail their C4 and C4S counterparts by a few tenths.

Considering that a Targa customer isn't on the lunatic fringe anyway, the minor dynamic penalty incurred by the snazzy roof is of little consequence. After years of building Targas, Porsche has figured this out, and it's part of the reason the carmaker is only offering the newest Targa in all-wheel-drive guise. The Targa 4 drives like a Carrera 4 with a shade of its immediacy rounded off, providing 95 percent of that car's athleticism and dynamic range. That's still a loftier standing than most cars can claim to achieve.

A safe bet
Annually, Porsche's brass expects to move only 1,800-2,000 Targas the world over. Doesn't sound like many, but it must be worth its while else Chairman Wiedeking wouldn't abide it. Combine the Targa's rarity with a $85,700 starting price and exclusivity is assured.

Porsche's Targa 4 neatly splits the difference between the 911 Coupe and the Cabriolet in terms of chassis stiffness and open-airiness. Throw in the hard-topped security of the hard roof and all-wheel drive, plus the added convenience of a folding backlight, and the Targa 4 hits the sweet spot for a niche 911 customer.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2007 Porsche 911 Overview

The Used 2007 Porsche 911 is offered in the following submodels: 911 Coupe, 911 Convertible, 911 GT3. Available styles include Carrera S 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera S 2dr Coupe (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Convertible AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Convertible (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Convertible AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4S 2dr Coupe AWD (3.8L 6cyl 6M), Targa 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 6M), Carrera 4 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), and GT3 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

