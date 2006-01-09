Used 2007 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera in Gray
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera

    48,334 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $35,391

    $3,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    30,645 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $41,994

    $3,827 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Red
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    62,073 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $59,888

    $5,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    8,506 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $92,496

    $8,014 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    22,409 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Five Star Dealer
    Good Deal

    $79,899

    $5,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    13,300 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $77,550

    $4,207 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    34,101 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $39,000

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera in Red
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera

    24,541 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $39,991

    $2,874 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    23,073 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $74,888

    $3,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Silver
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    35,314 miles
    Good Deal

    $70,000

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    20,811 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $46,995

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 in Silver
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4

    24,247 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $43,565

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    38,745 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $43,495

    $812 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    19,032 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $83,097

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 in Red
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4

    22,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,484

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Red
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    36,371 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,900

    $936 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo in Gray
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Turbo

    17,995 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,995

    Details
  • 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    49,568 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,998

    $2,920 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2007 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.843 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 43 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 1
    (2%)
It doesn't get any better!
ex BMW driver,09/01/2006
What a phenomenal automobile! This car has met and surpassed my highest expectations, it does everything exceptionally well. Its nice low end torque makes everyday driving a pleasure but get the revs up and you better hold on, this car will fly. I have never experienced a nicer shifting manual gearbox or better brakes. The steering input is almost telepathic, the fit and finish is top notch, the ride comfortable, the seats supportive, and all controls fall readily to hand. It doesnt get any better. Porsche's list of options offers something for everyone (but they are pricey) and you can order a one of a kind car right from the factory, lots of fun.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings