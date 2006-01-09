Used 2007 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
- 48,334 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$35,391$3,045 Below Market
INFINITI on Camelback - Phoenix / Arizona
Our Goal at INFINITI on Camelback is to provide our esteemed guests with the best and safest experience that the automobile industry has to offer. We strive to ensure our guests receive the best possible: safety, service, quality, value and selection while purchasing from us. By choosing INFINITI on Camelback for your next purchase, you will be welcomed into our family dedicated to creating a future filled with memorable experiences with our dealership. Our guest's satisfaction drives us to maintain our service and inventory that is second to none. Centrally located in the heart of Phoenix, INFINITI on Camelback conveniently provides you Luxury within Reach. We offer complimentary virtual tours of the vehicle: we will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk-around of any vehicle we have in stock. We will bring the sanitized vehicle to your home for a no-obligation test drive If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, or/and text...We will deliver the sanitized vehicle to your door at home or the office. MP3, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, Moon Roof / Sunroof / Roof, Navigation Ready, Bose Sounds System, Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package, Driver Memory, Power Seat Package, Xenon Headlamps w/Dynamic Leveling. Clean CARFAX. Meteor Gray Metallic Carrera 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2D Coupe RWD 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 325 hp 20/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33613 miles below market average!INFINITI on Camelback proudly serving the following communities: Gilbert, Queen Creek, Tempe, Chandler, Mesa, Apache Junction, Scottsdale, Peoria, Avondale, Flagstaff, Suprise, Sun City, Goodyear, Phoenix, Tuscon, Casa Grande & Yuma. At INFINITI on Camelback you can enjoy the purchase experience and Buy with Total Confidence. All of our vehicles come with a Minimum of a 3-Month/3,000 Mile Limited Warranty and a 3-Day No Questions asked Exchange Policy giving you Total Peace of Mind when choosing the vehicle that's right for you. INFINITI on Camelback providing Luxury within Reach.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29997S710916
Stock: 200162B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 30,645 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$41,994$3,827 Below Market
Good Chevrolet - Renton / Washington
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S Odometer is 17518 miles below market average! * Clean Vehicle History *, * Power Sunroof 9*, * Leather *, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHC OrangeAll vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or Certified vehicles are Used. A dealer documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All offers expire on close of business the day subject content is removed from website, and all financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. All transactions are negotiable including price, trade allowance, interest rate (of which the dealer may retain a portion), term, and documentary service fee. Any agreement is subject to execution of contract documents. It is the customer's responsibility to verify the existence and condition of any equipment listed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29917S730719
Stock: P53306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-16-2017
- 62,073 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$59,888$5,534 Below Market
Redline European - San Diego / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29947S785711
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 8,506 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$92,496$8,014 Below Market
Kendall BMW Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
1-owner 911 Turbo Coupe with only 8506 miles! Extremely well optioned with Porsche Exclusive Custom Tailoring throughout, this special car is unique with Slate Grey metallic paint, Tiptronic S transmission, and nearly every interior bit wrapped in leather. Come see this 911 Turbo today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD299X7S786426
Stock: BU2388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 22,409 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFive Star DealerGood Deal
$79,899$5,412 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Littleton - Littleton / Colorado
Absolute gem 911 Turbo coupe. The condition is simply amazing. The configuration is tremendous. Packed with the options and a bunch of additional Porsche exclusive options. There are many detail options that make the car really unique and enjoyable. Small touches such as the basalt black painted PCM and basalt painted center council paired with the exclusive Special Leather Cocoa interior. Subtle exclusive touches such as the leather covered cup holder trim create a uniquely finished interior that you wont find on other turbos. The condition is remarkable inside and out. This is not an average Porsche in anyway. This one is extremely special. Its is worth a closer look. You will quickly see that this car is a standout even among other 911 Turbos. Basalt Black Metallic 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo Clean CARFAX and unquie configuration.ORIGINAL OPTIONS LIST:Additional Equipment Tiptronic S 342 Heated Front Seats 431 3-Spoke Str Whl Multifctn lthr 635 Parking Assist System 640 Sport Chrono Package Turbo 666 Module for Telephone PCM 692 Remote CD Changer (6 Disc) CDP Instr Surround Painted Ext Clr CDR Belt Outlet B Pillar Ext Clr CGA Headlight Cleaner Cvr Ext.Clr CPA Thicker Leather Steering Wheel CUF PCM Package Painted Ext. Color CXB Door Entry Grds Stl Steel Illu EAA Leather Package Switch Panel P01 Adaptive Sport Seats RA Special Leather Cocoa XME Rear Ctr Cons Painted Extr Clr XMP Lthr Sun Visors Lighted Mirror XNS Steering Column in Leather XSA Sport Seat Backs Painted XSC Porsche Crest in Headrest XTG Inner Sill Parts/Release-Lthr XXZ Foot Rest Aluminum XZD Dome Lamp Cover - Leather Z4 Basalt Black MetallicCall us at 303-738-7700 All Mercedes-Benz of Littleton vehicles are fully inspected. We have been in business for over 20 years selling and servicing luxury vehicles in Littleton Colorado. We will do everything we can to earn your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29907S784961
Stock: P7602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 13,300 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$77,550$4,207 Below Market
Porsche North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
GT Silver Metallic / Special Leather Cocoa. Sport Chrono Package Turbo, 3-Spoke Multi-function Steering Wheel, Remote CD Changer, Floor Mats - Interior Color, Heated Front Seats , PCM Package Leather, Porsche Crest in Headrest, Storage Cmpt Lid W/Model Logo. Compare to a $138,073 MSRP!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD299X7S785700
Stock: P1855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 34,101 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$39,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29927S776875
Stock: T06137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 24,541 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$39,991$2,874 Below Market
Courtesy Toyota of Brandon - Tampa / Florida
CLEAN CARFAX! 2007 Porsche 911 6-Speed Manual with Overdrive 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 325 hp 2D Coupe, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning.Odometer is 47890 miles below market average!Call Courtesy Toyota of Brandon at (855) 978-9918 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 9210 Adamo Drive, Tampa, FL 33619.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29977S711093
Stock: 7S711093
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 23,073 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$74,888$3,596 Below Market
SV Motosport - San Diego / California
SV Motorsport in San Diego,California is offering this unique 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo Coupe in Carmon Red Metallic over Stone Grey Full Leather for sale. Loaded with PCCB- Porsche Ceramic Composite Braking System, Tiptronic S Transmission, Sycamore MultiFunction Steering Wheel, Sycamore Wood Package, Sycamore Package Switch Panel, Sycamore Door Finishers, Sycamore Rear Center Console, Park Assist, Sport Chrono Package Plus, Six Disc CD Changer, Bose High End Audion Package, Telephone Module, Supple Leather Front and Rear, Heated Seats, Lower Rocker Panels Painted Exterior Color, Sun Visors in Leather, Porsche Crests in Headrests,Seatbelts in Silver, etc. SV Motorsport is your one stop shop for all European Exotic ,Sports, and Luxury cars in Southern California. Shawn Lawler has over 25 years in franchise experience with brands including Porsche, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land-Rover, McLaren, Bugatti, Maserati, Bentley. We are located 10 minutes from Rancho Santa Fe, 1 hour south of Newport Beach and 1hr 45 min from Beverly Hills.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29947S784560
Stock: 7S784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 35,314 milesGood Deal
$70,000
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
speed & pressure gauge|P235/35ZR19 front tires|P305/30ZR19 rear tires|PCM-inc: 5.8 color display|Porsche Active Suspension Management System (PASM)-inc 10mm lowering|Power windows w/auto up/down|Pwr 4-wheel vented disc brakes-inc: 6-piston front/4-piston rear monobloc fixed alloy calipers|Pwr rack & pinion steering|Pwr Sunroof|Pwr/heated mirrors|Rain-sensing front wipers-inc: heated washer nozzles|Red brake calipers|Tire pressure monitoring system|Vario-Cam Plus variable valve timing system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29947S785661
Stock: 785661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,811 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$46,995
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!. Black 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.8L 6-Cylinder SMPI DOHCOdometer is 36400 miles below market average! 20/26 City/Highway MPGLet Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29977S731230
Stock: SG-J07230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 24,247 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$43,565
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 Recent Arrival! Luxury Pre-Owned vehicles you can trust. Why Exclusive? We are Evansville’s only certified Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen service center. Every luxury vehicle we choose to offer has been serviced by manufacturer-certified master technicians. Get exclusive one owner, local trades and retired company vehicles that have not been sent off, serviced and repaired at a nationwide auction. We are Evansville’s exclusive source for Certified Pre-Owned Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and VW. Get luxury for less at D-Patrick Exclusive Pre-Owned *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Power moonroof, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 9 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/MP3, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear window defroster, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA29917S711347
Stock: E7725
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 38,745 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$43,495$812 Below Market
Highline Motor Cars - Southampton / New Jersey
Call today to make an appointment!! TRUE PRICES & PRICED TO SELL... We offer great APR rates with no markups and try our best to help get every customer approved at affordable monthly payments. Our inventory consists of wide verity of vehicles to cater every driver on the road. We have been in business for over 26 years selling cars world wide. Also for customers coming from other states we provide pick up service from Philadelphia Airport as well as Trenton-Mercer Airport.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB29987S732855
Stock: 732855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,032 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$83,097
University Mitsubishi - Davie / Florida
**HAGGLE FREE PRICING** Recent Arrival! Odometer is 10120 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.AWD. Basalt Black Metallic 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo AWD 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 3.6L 6-Cylinder TurbochargedWWW.UNIVERSITYMITSUBISHIDAVIE.COM Find Us at University Mitsubishi on University Drive between Griffin and Stirling Roads. Just 3 Miles South of I-595. BAD CREDIT / NO CREDIT? That's our Specialty! All prices plus tax, tag, and fees. Must finance through manufacturer's or dealer's preferred lender for certain rebates. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29977S784651
Stock: TP5454
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 22,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$52,484
Porsche of Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Clean Carfax.Self Dimming MirrorsHeated Seats19" Turbo WheelManual transmissionBOSE High End Sound PackageBlack Standard LeatherGuards RedPower Seat PackagePorsche Crest in HeadrestsWe accept all types of trades, please contact us with any inquires, questions or concerns!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BA29937S745164
Stock: TA745164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 36,371 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$69,900$936 Below Market
HGreg Lux - Pompano Beach / Florida
2007 Porsche 911 TurboGuards Red over Sand Beige LeatherOnly 36,324 Miles!Well Maintained *Clean FarFax*FACTORY OPTIONS:Sand Beige Floor MatsRemote 6 Disc CD ChangerRear Window WiperVehicle Highlights:3.6 Liter Twin Turbo Horizontal 6-Cylinder Engine rated at 480 Horsepower5-Speed Tiptronic S TransmissionAll Wheel Drive19-Inch Alloy WheelsBi-HID Headlamps w/Automatic Leveling & WashersNavigation SystemLeather Sport SeatsAlcantara HeadlinerRed Painted Brake CalipersBose Audio SystemAuto-Dimming MirrorActive Rear SpoilerTire Pressure Monitoring SystemPorsche Stability Management (PSM)Cruise ControlHomelinkAlthough every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user as is without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD299X7S785227
Stock: 903158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 17,995 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$89,995
European Exotic Center - Clearwater / Florida
This 2007 Porsche 911 2dr 2dr Coupe Turbo features a 3.6L FLAT 6 CYLINDER 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Meteor Grey Metallic with a Natural Grey interior. - This immaculate 911 Meteor Gray Twin Turbo with a highly desirable 6-speed manual gearbox is perfectly optioned with the following: Sport Chrono Package 19 Turbo Wheels Leather Interior Adaptive Sport Seats Heated Seats Porsche Crest in Headrest Rear Center Console in Exterior Color Door Finishers in Leather Thicker Steering Wheel-Leather Footrest in Aluminum Dome Lamp Cover in Leather Axle-Differential Lock Rear This Porsche like all used vehicles here at EEC went through our own rigorous 101 point inspection performed by our Master Technicians. Call to schedule your appointment today! European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Our service facility in beautiful St. Pete and our showroom is in Largo, Florida. We service all of Florida including Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. 30 European Exotic Center is located on the west coast of Florida. Please call or text us with any questions you have in regard to this vehicle at 888-352-8237. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Homelink System, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Cup Holders, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Tire Pressure Monitor, Xenon - Contact Sales Dept at 727-201-0447 or sales@europeanexoticcenter.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Headlights.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AD29957S784549
Stock: 84549
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 49,568 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,998$2,920 Below Market
A&B Motor Cars - Pasadena / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0CB29907S775384
Certified Pre-Owned: No
