Used 2007 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

MP3, Bluetooth / iPhone Integration, Moon Roof / Sunroof / Roof, Navigation Ready, Bose Sounds System, Bi-Xenon Headlamp Package, Driver Memory, Power Seat Package, Xenon Headlamps w/Dynamic Leveling. Clean CARFAX. Meteor Gray Metallic Carrera 5-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic S 2D Coupe RWD 3.6L H6 SMPI DOHC 325 hp 20/26 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 33613 miles below market average!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Porsche 911 Carrera with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0AA29997S710916

Stock: 200162B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020