Used 2012 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan

The 997 was a completely different animal than the 996. Porsche was getting back to its roots as a true European Sports Car. The 997 checked all the boxes and the biggest one was the re-design, getting away from the Boxster look that everyone hated. It then received a mild refresh for the second phase beginning in 2009, starting with a whole new engine with direct injection, revised suspension, new front bumper with larger air intake, LED lights, mirrors, exhaust and the biggest improvement was the Tiptronic Transmission was replaced with Porsches 7-Speed PDK system that has been a welcomed feature. This superb meteor gray metallic over black leather interior 997.2 has traveled just over 27,000 miles in seven years and has had just two owners. The first owner was Beverly Hills Porsche in CA where they used the car as part of their service fleet. From there it has been with its current owner, our consignor for four years. The car looks excellent and has had great adult care and climate controlled storage in the winter months. The carfax shows one minor issue when a rock flew up and chipped the paint on the hood. He filed an insurance claim to have it professionally fixed. The hood is the only thing that has been painted. The tires, wheel and brakes are excellent as is the interior and everything operates as it should. The car comes with both sets of keys, owners manual and fitted Porsche car cover.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automated_manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WP0CB2A94CS754107

Stock: BTC0356

Certified Pre-Owned: No

