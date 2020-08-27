Used 2012 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me

1,076 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
911 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    27,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $58,900

    $9,253 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    17,089 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $95,893

    $10,439 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911
    used

    2012 Porsche 911

    61,390 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $54,995

    $2,852 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    49,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $57,948

    $2,250 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    31,531 miles

    $56,990

    $1,990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo in White
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Turbo

    22,559 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $89,990

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Turbo

    21,267 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $89,000

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Silver
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    25,903 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $66,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in White
    certified

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    30,181 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $69,900

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Turbo S

    19,574 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $109,000

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS

    42,363 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $75,000

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera in Dark Green
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera

    25,489 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $62,990

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera Black Edition

    46,160 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,599

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S

    51,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $69,990

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Gray
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    85,110 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $52,933

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera

    48,695 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $48,995

    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S in Black
    used

    2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S

    60,452 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $55,499

    $2,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Porsche 911
    used

    2012 Porsche 911

    13,522 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $74,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Porsche 911 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,076 listings
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 911
  4. Used 2012 Porsche 911

Consumer Reviews for the Porsche 911

Read recent reviews for the Porsche 911
Overall Consumer Rating
4.76 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (33%)
My New 2012-- 911 Carrerra S PDK Coupe
motorhead22,02/27/2012
I really want to drive this car to California, or at least to the track at Lime Rock. This car puts a grin on me from ear to ear. I was hesitant when I traded my 09 Turbo stick coupe for this PDK 911S Coupe, but I am totally pleased with the decision.No regrets. Its a better more sophisticated car. Far less of a go kart, much more stable, smooth and luxurious. Did I say fast, oh yes..useable fast and snarly when you push it.The front end is no longer bouncy and light. Far better exhaust note, like a ferrari, with pops, blips,growls and attitude. The PDK is impressive, and in sport plus it rocks The elec steering feels great. Rock solid and a snake in the turns. This is a drivers car!
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Porsche
911
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Porsche 911 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings