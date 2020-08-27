Used 2012 Porsche 911 for Sale Near Me
1,076 listings
- 27,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$58,900$9,253 Below Market
- 17,089 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$95,893$10,439 Below Market
- used
2012 Porsche 91161,390 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$54,995$2,852 Below Market
- 49,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$57,948$2,250 Below Market
- 31,531 miles
$56,990$1,990 Below Market
- 22,559 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$89,990
- 21,267 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,000
- 25,903 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$66,995
- certified
2012 Porsche 911 Carrera S30,181 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$69,900
- 19,574 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$109,000
- 42,363 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$75,000
- 25,489 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$62,990
- 46,160 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$62,599
- 51,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$69,990
- 85,110 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$52,933
- 48,695 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$48,995
- 60,452 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$55,499$2,597 Below Market
- used
2012 Porsche 91113,522 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$74,500
motorhead22,02/27/2012
I really want to drive this car to California, or at least to the track at Lime Rock. This car puts a grin on me from ear to ear. I was hesitant when I traded my 09 Turbo stick coupe for this PDK 911S Coupe, but I am totally pleased with the decision.No regrets. Its a better more sophisticated car. Far less of a go kart, much more stable, smooth and luxurious. Did I say fast, oh yes..useable fast and snarly when you push it.The front end is no longer bouncy and light. Far better exhaust note, like a ferrari, with pops, blips,growls and attitude. The PDK is impressive, and in sport plus it rocks The elec steering feels great. Rock solid and a snake in the turns. This is a drivers car!
