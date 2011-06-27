2016 Porsche 911 models

The 2016 Porsche 911 is offered as a coupe, retractable-roof coupe (Targa) or soft-top convertible (Cabriolet) in a wide variety of models. Note that all 911s have a "2+2" layout with vestigial rear seats except the GT3 models, which are strictly two-seaters.

The base model 2016 911 Carrera starts with 19-inch staggered-width alloy wheels with summer tires, automatic bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors (standard on Cabriolet; optional on coupe), heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, four-way power-adjustable front seats (with manual fore-aft), a manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, a 7-inch touchscreen, a navigation system, Bluetooth and a nine-speaker audio system with a CD player and a USB port with a media player interface. The convertible features a power-operated soft top and wind deflector.

The Carrera S adds a more powerful engine, 20-inch wheels, a slightly lower ride height, adaptive suspension dampers (PASM) and a torque-vectoring rear differential.

The Carrera 4 and 4S and Targa 4 and 4S feature all-wheel drive and wider rear fenders, but are otherwise equipped similarly to their rear-wheel-drive counterparts, as are the convertible versions of the Carrera 4 and 4S.

The Carrera GTS, Carrera 4 GTS and Targa 4 GTS essentially slot between the S/4S and the hard-core GT3 (see below). In addition to the S's features, the GTS also comes with 20-inch center-lock wheels, the Sport Chrono package (including dynamic engine mounts, a dash-mounted stopwatch, a Sport Plus driving mode, upgraded displays and launch control), a dual-mode sport exhaust system, tinted head- and taillight lenses, black exterior trim (wheels, exhaust, engine grille), a unique front spoiler and mirrors, Sport Plus seats, simulated suede upholstery and black aluminum cabin accents.

Can't decide between a Carrera S or a GT3? That's why Porsche offers the middle-ground GTS trim.

The 911 Turbo gets a major engine upgrade, all-wheel drive, a power-retractable front spoiler, a fixed rear spoiler with articulating wing elements, various other aesthetic and functional body revisions, a rear-wheel-steering feature (which both tightens up the car's turning radius and improves stability at high speeds), a more advanced torque-vectoring rear differential, adaptive headlights, more supportive seat bolsters (or 10-way power seats with four-way power lumbar and memory settings), extended leather trim and a 12-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Turbo S turns up the boost and adds the Sport Chrono package, LED headlights with automatic high-beam control, active stabilizer bars (PDCC), ceramic-composite brake rotors (PCCB), 10-way power-adjustable front seats and carbon-fiber interior trim.

Both the Turbo and Turbo S are available in either coupe or Cabriolet body styles.

Then there's the track-focused two-seat 911 GT3 coupe, which is defined by its high-revving naturally aspirated engine. The GT3's standard features are broadly similar to those of the Turbo model, but there are some notable differences, including having rear-drive only, a fixed rear wing, dynamic engine mounts (which are separate from the GT3's optional Sport Chrono package), shorter PDK gear ratios with track-optimized shift programming and shorter-travel shift paddles for a more responsive feel.

And finally, there's the pinnacle of the 911 range, the GT3 RS. It strips out additional interior trappings to save weight and adds a bigger, more powerful engine, unique wheels (20-inch front, 21-inch rear), a wider track, body modifications including extra functional vents, a larger racecar-style wing, carbon-ceramic brakes, lightweight carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic body panels, fixed-recline carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic seats and interior trim, and a special GT3 RS steering wheel. The radio and air-conditioning can be removed to save weight.

Many of the higher-end items are available as options on lesser trims. Other add-ons include alternative wheel designs, power-folding mirrors, roof rack mounting points, a sunroof (coupe only), keyless ignition and entry, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control (with automatic braking for frontal collision mitigation), 18-way adaptive sport seats, auto-dimming mirrors, voice controls, a 12-speaker Burmester audio system, a six-CD changer, satellite radio and HD radio.

As with any Porsche, you can also customize the 911 to your heart's (and hopefully wallet's) content, adding everything from colorful Porsche crests on the seats to leather trim on the climate vent slats.

